COMING UP:

Economists look for decelerating job gains in August amid Delta spread

Check back for August jobs results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Imara to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Imara, Inc.
·2 min read
In this article:
Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference, H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference and Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imara Inc. (Nasdaq: IMRA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin and other serious diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in September:

Rahul Ballal, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Imara, and Ken Attie, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Imara, will participate in a panel discussion titled “Sickle Cell, Beta-Thal, ITP & PKD Measuring Industry Progress in Benign Hematology” at the Citi 16th Annual BioPharma Virtual Conference on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Dr. Ballal will give a pre-recorded presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference which will be made available on September 13, 2021 at 7:00 a.m. ET.

Dr. Ballal and Dr. Attie will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 15, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentations will be available under "Events and Presentations" in the Investors section of the company's website at www.imaratx.com.

About Imara
Imara Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from rare inherited genetic disorders of hemoglobin and other serious diseases. Imara is currently advancing IMR-687, a highly selective, potent small molecule inhibitor of PDE9 that is an oral, once-a-day, potentially disease-modifying treatment for sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia. IMR-687 is being designed to have a multimodal mechanism of action that acts on red blood cells, white blood cells, adhesion mediators and other cell types. For more information, please visit www.imaratx.com.

Media Contact:
Marin Bergman
Ten Bridge Communications
818-516-2746
marin@tenbridgecommunications.com

Investor Contact:
Michael Gray
617-835-4061
mgray@imaratx.com


