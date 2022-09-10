IMC Capital Investment to Inject $1.2 Million In a Recent Share Acquisition Deal With APMG Exotics

This Investment Will Bring the Automobile Company's Valuation to $6.8 Million

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2022 / The US-based Holding Company IMC Capital Investment is pleased to announce their new share acquisition deal with APMG Exotics.

"Capitalizing APMG was a strategic decision made by the board of directors at IMC. The board has been looking to invest in the U.S. auto market for the last 2 years" noted Jun5, Vice President of IMC Capital Investment.

APMG Exotics was founded by Nazar Doukhnevitch in 2016 with a seed-round investment of $3,200,000 led by SUN Capital Management Group. In 2017, APMG Exotics took over Mitsubishi's Headquarter Showroom and opened its first 5-star service dealership in Seattle, Washington. Since then, APMG has focused on creating a one-stop auto service home for its customers.

"APMG Exotics embodies an exotic rental department, full-service detailing, used car exchange platform, mechanical body shop, and private fleet service," a company spokesperson noted, adding that thanks to their high-quality services, they have already attracted a number of high-end clients.

Unfortunately, the spokesperson noted, 2020 was an extremely harsh year for the automobile industry, including APMG Exotics.

During the pandemic, APMG Exotics increased its inventory capacity of certified used vehicles. In order to combat the weakening market, the company made a strategic decision to move its Exotic Car Rental Department to Los Angeles, California.

Nine months later, the used vehicle market experienced a definite uptick, which resulted in the company not only surviving the market turmoil but has also increasing its profitability in 2021.

When asked about the reason why IMC Capital Investment decided to invest in APMG, Vice President Jun5 answered, "the board members at IMC are confident in Mr. Doukhnevitch's ability to generate revenue in a highly volatile market."

"APMG Exotics has always been at the forefront of the U.S. automobile market. From rental to retail, used vehicles to certified preowned, APMG dedicates itself to providing the latest models to its customers and investors. In the post-pandemic automobile market, APMG has now fully updated its exotic car collections reserved for customers" the spokesperson noted.

APMG Exotics has also announced their plans for an "Electric Green Fleet" for the upcoming 2023 fiscal year. Specifically, they plan to use this round of Investment towards a massive purchase of electric vehicles.

"It is time for us to take on our share of the responsibilities to build a low carbon emissions business model," Doukhnevitch said.

"We will put together a task force dedicated to creating the Electric Green Fleet, which will drastically decrease operating costs as well as give the automobile company an edge towards customer satisfaction."

