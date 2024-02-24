IMCD Insider Ups Holding By 658% During Year

Insiders were net buyers of IMCD N.V.'s (AMS:IMCD ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At IMCD

The CEO & Member of Management Board Valerie Diele-Braun made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €695k worth of shares at a price of €136 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of €143 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the IMCD insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Valerie Diele-Braun was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Have IMCD Insiders Traded Recently?

In the last three months, CEO & Member of Management Board Valerie Diele-Braun bought €695k. However that only slightly eclipses the sales, €693k worth of sales. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that IMCD insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about €143m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At IMCD Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like IMCD insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing IMCD. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for IMCD that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

