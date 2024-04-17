IMCD N.V.'s (AMS:IMCD) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Most readers would already know that IMCD's (AMS:IMCD) stock increased by 9.5% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. In this article, we decided to focus on IMCD's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for IMCD is:

17% = €292m ÷ €1.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each €1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made €0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

IMCD's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

To begin with, IMCD seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. This certainly adds some context to IMCD's exceptional 27% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

As a next step, we compared IMCD's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 21%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is IMCD worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether IMCD is currently mispriced by the market.

Is IMCD Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for IMCD is 43%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 57%. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the high growth we discussed above, it looks like IMCD is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Moreover, IMCD is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of nine years of paying a dividend. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 35% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 17%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that IMCD's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

