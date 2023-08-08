IMCD N.V. Just Missed EPS By 13%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

IMCD N.V. (AMS:IMCD) missed earnings with its latest half-yearly results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. IMCD missed earnings this time around, with €2.3b revenue coming in 4.5% below what the analysts had modelled. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of €2.72 also fell short of expectations by 13%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Following last week's earnings report, IMCD's 14 analysts are forecasting 2023 revenues to be €4.55b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 5.8% to €4.78 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €4.79b and earnings per share (EPS) of €5.40 in 2023. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a substantial drop in earnings per share estimates.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the €159 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on IMCD, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €200 and the most bearish at €116 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 1.8% annualised decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 16% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that IMCD's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €159, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on IMCD. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple IMCD analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

