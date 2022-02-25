IMCD reports 54% EBITA growth in 2021

IMCD N.V.

IMCD Annual Report 2021

IMCD Annual Report 2021

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (25 February 2022) - IMCD N.V. (“IMCD” or “Company”), a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces its full year 2021 results.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Revenue growth of 24% to EUR 3,435 million (+25% on constant currency basis)

• Gross profit growth of 29% to EUR 836 million (+30% on a constant currency basis)

• Operating EBITA increase of 54% to EUR 374 million (+55% on a constant currency basis)

• Net result for the year increase of 73% to EUR 207 million (+74% on a constant currency basis)

• Cash earnings per share increased by 53% to EUR 4.64 (2020: EUR 3.03)

• Dividend proposal of EUR 1.62 in cash per share (2020: EUR 1.02)

Piet van der Slikke, CEO: "I am pleased to report a year of record growth: operating EBITA increased by 54% and cash earnings per share by 53%. In 2021, all our regions and business segments showed strong growth, both organically and as the result of strategic acquisitions. I want to specifically mention the strengthening of our business in Mexico, Central America, China and Indonesia, that position us well to serve our customers and suppliers in these attractive markets. Our teams have worked tirelessly to maintain supply to our customers, overcoming challenges that persisted in 2021. The economic environment is still favourable for us and we are quite optimistic about further growth for our Group."

Attached, in pdf format, the full press release and our Annual Report 2021.

Attachments



