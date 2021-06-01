U.S. markets close in 4 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,206.50
    +2.39 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,656.31
    +126.86 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,706.09
    -42.65 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,276.63
    +7.66 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.68
    +2.36 (+3.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.50
    -8.80 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    28.12
    +0.11 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2252
    +0.0021 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    +0.0510 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4173
    -0.0038 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3900
    -0.1800 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,335.61
    -492.87 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    951.32
    -13.47 (-1.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,085.26
    +62.65 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,814.34
    -45.74 (-0.16%)
     

IMDb's new interactive game show kicks off with a Marvel movie quiz

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

The sites we frequent to find movie and TV show recommendations have gradually expanded to offer more content to binge-watchers. Comcast-owned Rotten Tomatoes is piling into original shows, while its sister service Fandango previously acquired video streamer Vudu from Walmart. Now, IMDb is trying to appeal to its legion of armchair critics with a new interactive offering. The Amazon-owned company, which already has a free streaming service called IMDb TV, is launching a virtual quiz show on June 8th.

Fittingly, the inaugural event will test players' knowledge of the biggest film franchise of all: The Marvel Cinematic Universe. Together, the 23 movies that make up the superhero series have pulled in a mammoth $22.59 billion at the global box office. While two recent outings — Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame — have both cracked the hallowed IMDb Top 250 list of highest-rated films, where they currently sit at number 64 and 80 respectively. The first show is being sponsored by Marvel series Loki, which lands on Disney+ on June 9th. A month later on July 9th, Black Widow will end the two-year drought of Marvel movies by gracing theaters and Disney's streaming service simultaneously.

Budding quizzers who want to battle it out for bragging rights and prizes — including Amazon Fire TV devices (naturally) — can register here. Fortunately, you still have just over a week to revise by scouring the IMDB Trivia pages of the various MCU movies. As for the show's format, each game will last approximately 30 minutes, with three rounds of questions, and a live leaderboard tallying the results. Hosts will include Ian de Borja from the Movies That Changed My Life podcast and producer Alex Logan (who has worked on a slew of IMDb shows). 

If superhero movies are your weak spot, don't fret. The seven-month trivia series will also take in additional topics including sci-fi, animation and nostalgia. 

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese activists sue Tencent over 'inappropriate' content in 'Honor of Kings'

    A public interest group said the game, also known as 'Arena of Valor,' has elements that are unsuitable for kids.

  • Pizza Hut brings back 90s pie 'The Edge,' in bid for customer nostalgia

    Pizza Hut re-introduces The Edge as part of its new campaign to bring back "nostalgic feels to customers."

  • Here’s proof that the Vikings tried trading up for Justin Fields

    This video proves the Minnesota Vikings tried trading up for quarterback Justin Fields.

  • Superman & Lois follows up on a great character reveal

    Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Tuesday, June 1. All times are Eastern.

  • Washington Football Team hires Dr. Barbara Roberts to help players with their mental wellness

    Few teams around the NFL employ a mental wellness doctor.

  • Matt LeBlanc's Crossed Arms Pose During Friends Reunion Becomes Twitter Meme: 'Irish Uncle Energy'

    The actor appeared alongside his former Friends costars in a special that hit HBO Max last week

  • Emma Stone’s Naughty ‘Planes, Trains And Automobiles’ Monologue Wins Steve Martin Seal Of Approval

    Emma Stone is a huge fan of the 1987 John Hughes comedy, Planes, Trains and Automobiles. So much so that she memorized a vulgar and exasperated monologue by the film’s costar, Steve Martin, reciting it during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in a wonderfully tasteful television moment. Known as “the rental car scene,” the […]

  • Tom Hiddleston Says He's Unsure About Loki's Future After the Disney+ Series

    Is Loki's promotion the end?

  • AFC Weakness Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers

    With the Cleveland Browns chasing an AFC Championship, and more, we start our "AFC Weakness Watch" series with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

  • 'Knockout City' is free for new players until they reach level 25

    Starting this week, Knockout City is free to play until you reach level 25 in-game.

  • Giants’ Daniel Jones has demonstrated impressive leadership this offseason

    New York Giants QB Daniel Jones has pulled out all the stops this offseason and demonstrated he's an unquestioned leader of the team.

  • Tennis-Becker worried for Osaka's career following French Open withdrawal

    Naomi Osaka's career could be in danger because of her mental health issues, according to six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker. The 23-year-old Osaka withdrew from the French Open on Monday following the controversy surrounding her refusal to take part in post-match media conferences. Her initial reasoning for her media boycott, announced in the build-up to the French Open, was that the nature of the questioning was often damaging to her mental wellbeing.

  • ESPN projects Mac Jones rookie season stats

    Former Alabama QB Mac Jones is slated to be QB2 to start the season for the New England Patriots, but that could change. His projected st...

  • KKR and CD&R Close to $4.7 Billion Deal to Buy Out Cloudera

    (Bloomberg) -- KKR & Co. and Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC are closing in on a deal to take Cloudera Inc. private at a valuation of about $4.7 billion, a person familiar with the matter said. Cloudera shares rose 19% in trading before markets opened in New York.The private equity firms could finalize a deal Tuesday to buy out the software firm at $16 a share, or about a 24% premium to its previous close, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing an internal deal. Representatives for Cloudera and KKR didn’t respond to emailed requests for comment after normal business hours. A CD&R representative declined to comment.Cloudera -- which counts activist investor Carl Icahn as its largest shareholder -- has explored a potential sale since mid-2020 after receiving takeover interest, Bloomberg News has reported. If sold, it would mark another chapter for a former high-flyer that’s struggled to make money on products related to open-source software, which is usually free to use. Major technology companies including Amazon.com Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. have also pushed into some of the cloud software products that are Cloudera’s specialty.Dow Jones first reported the deal on Monday without details on the offer price.Cloudera rose 19% in premarket trading in New York on Tuesday. The shares had declined 7.5% this year.(Updates with share move from first paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AMC sells 8.5 million shares at near 4% premium to Mudrick Capital, stock surges

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. disclosed Tuesday that it sold 8.5 million shares of its common stock for $230.5 million to Mudrick Capital Management L.P. The share sale deal would represent a price of for AMC's stock of $27.12 a share, which is 3.8% above Friday's closing price of $26.12. The movie theater operator's stock jumped 7.0% in premarket trading, after rocketing 116.2% last week. AMC said it plans to use the proceeds for "the pursuit of value creating acquisitions of theatre assets and leases, as well as investments to enhance the consumer appeal of its theatres." AMC said it will also look for opportunities to reduce debt. The sale of shares represents 1.9% of the 450.3 million shares outstanding as of May 2. AMC's stock, which closed Thursday at a four-year high, has skyrocketed 1,132.1% year to date through Friday, while shares of fellow meme stock GameStop Corp. has soared 1,078.3% and the S&P 500 has climbed 11.9%.

  • Costco disagrees with the Federal Reserve on the future of inflation

    Costco hints that inflation is here to stay, which stands in stark contrast to the most recent views expressed by the Federal Reserve.

  • Oppenheimer: These 2 Stocks Have Triple-Digit Gains in Sight

    When the best talk, people listen. It works in all walks of life, but especially the stock market. Investors are keen to read the latest stock reviews from Wall Street’s professional analysts, but knowing who’s the best is the place to start. Covering the markets for investment firm and brokerage Oppenheimer, Colin Rusch has built a reputation that puts him at the top of the Street’s analyst corps. He’s currently rated #7 overall by TipRanks, out of more than 7,500 analysts offering regular coverage of the markets. Rusch’s ranking is based on more than 400 published reviews, that have accumulated a 63% success rate – and an investor following Rusch’s recommendations in the past year would have seen a 64% average rate of return. So, let’s catch up with some of Rusch’s recent stock notes. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two calls of his and two factors popped out right away: these are Buy-rated stocks with more than 100% upside potential for the year ahead. And for the retail investor, seeking a bargain in the markets, the low point of entry sweetens the pie; each of these stocks is trading for less than $10 per share. Here are the details. Aeva Technologies (AEVA) We’ll start with Aeva Technologies, a company working in the field of perception and sensing technology – an essential field in the autonomous automobile industry. Aeva’s main project is the development of 4D LiDAR-on-chip, an achievement which will turn sensing systems on their head by combining silicon photonics, precision velocity measurement, and long-range performance. The resulting package will enable faster and more accurate sensing in driverless vehicles, for better detection and avoidance of obstacles, whether stationary of mobile. Success in this endeavor will give Aeva a clear path forward to success in the autonomous car field. Back in March, Aeva entered the public trading markets through a SPAC transaction with InterPrivate Acquisition. The merger completed on March 15, and AEVA shares started trading on the NASDAQ on that day. In sharp contrast to last year, SPACS have generally had a hard time in 2021’s stock market, and so has Aeva; the shares have slipped since the public debut. However, AEVA stock hit its trough in mid-May and has been regaining value in the last couple of weeks, after the company released its 1Q21 earnings results – the first as a publicly traded entity. At the top of the earnings release, Aeva announced that its SPAC merger had netted the company $513 million, and that it had $523 million in cash reserves available at the end of Q1, compared to just $24.6 million at the end of 2020. In a key development update, Aeva revealed that its third generation LiDAR chip is in its final architecture and has integrated all of the core LiDAR components. The company is engaged in setting up production lines for the new chip. In his coverage of AEVA shares, Colin Rusch writes, “AEVA continues to make tangible progress toward commercializing its FMCW-based 4D lidar announcing its ability to offer 500m range on existing hardware via a firmware upgrade. We believe the flexibility and potential future proofing of systems enabled by its software defined architecture combined with the velocity information is critical for its customers and the potential for product improvement during its useful life. We are encouraged by AEVA delivering its Gen 3 chip design ahead of schedule…. We continue to see AEVA as a long-term winner in the lidar and autonomous space…” Rusch rates this stock as Outperform (i.e., a Buy), and his $20 price target implies it has room for 104% growth in the next 12 months. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here.) Wall Street generally is even more bullish here than Rusch is. The Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is unanimous, based on 5 recent reviews, and the $23.40 average price target suggests a robust 139% upside potential from the trading price of $9.76. (See Aeva’s stock analysis at TipRanks.) Aqua Metals (AQMS) Our modern world has brought us technological marvel – but also an enormous level of industrial pollution. Among the worst pollutants is lead. Lead has been used in a wide range of products, most notably in pipes and batteries, from which it can leach into the environment and then into us – where its toxic effects are proven dangerous. This makes lead one of the most recycled materials in the world today. Aqua Metals specializes in clean recycling technology for lead acid batteries. The company uses its proprietary AquaRefining process – a water-based, room temperature lead refining process that is non-polluting – to replace the current system of high-temperature lead smelting. Such lead smelting is one of the world’s most polluting industries. Aqua Metals has a huge potential market, as some 80% of the lead used in the battery industry is recycled. While dangerously toxic, these batteries are going to be with us for at least the foreseeable future, as lead acid batteries are also the only 100% recyclable and rechargeable batteries on the market. The company is working to expand its niche, and it has applied, earlier this year, for patents in the field of lithium ion battery recycling. Where lead acid batteries are heavily used in industrial applications, lithium ion batteries are ubiquitous in electronics – and they contain of host of other toxic metals, such as cobalt, nickel, and manganese. Aqua Metals hopes to apply its refining technology to these batteries, as well. Aqua Metals’ processes are not yet in operational use, and so the company has no revenues and earnings to speak of. In the first quarter of 2021, Aqua Metals reported a net loss of $4.1 million, coming to 6 cents per share, compared to the $4.4 million, 7-cent per share, net loss reported in the year-ago quarter. Also in 1Q21, Aqua Metals invested $1.5 million in the LINICO Corporation, another cleantech company in the lithium ion battery recycling niche. Rusch is bullish on this speculative company, writing of it, “We continue to believe AQMS' closed loop zero-emissions process technology for recycling lead is a critical enabler for portions of the battery supply chain to reach net-zero emissions and has the potential to become the de facto standard process for recycling lead as the world moves toward net-zero commitments in 2040. We are looking at the announcement of a license and equipment supply agreement as the next, and critical, validation of the business model.” The 5-star analyst gives AQMS an Outperform (i.e., Buy) rating, along with a $7 price target that implies a one-year upside of 147%. Both recent reviews on AQMS shares are positive, giving the stock its Moderate Buy consensus rating. The trading price is $2.83, and the average price target of $7.50 suggests a strong 165% upside from that level. (See Aqua Metals’ stock analysis at TipRanks.) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin price crash isn't over: JP Morgan

    J.P. Morgan warns of more pain ahead for bitcoin prices. Here's why.

  • Crypto ETPs of Four Firms Begin Trading on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam

    The four investment firms listed a total of nine bitcoin and ethereum ETPs on the Euronext Paris stock exchange today.

  • Fact check: If you get the COVID vaccine, could you lose insurance coverage?

    No one wants a surprise medical bill or rejected claim.