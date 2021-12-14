Amazon's IMDb streaming app comes to PS5
If you've managed to beat the bots and score a over the last 13 months, you now have another way to watch movies and TV for free. Amazon's is now available on the console in the US. The app landed on Xbox Series X/S and PS4 earlier this year.
You'll be able to check out Amazon Originals, including shows like Alex Rider and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. There's a growing ad-supported library of licensed shows and movies too, such as Chicago Fire, All in the Family and that classic family holiday favorite, Die Hard. Amazon and Universal also earlier this year to bring many of the studio's movies to IMDb TV, including The Invisible Man, F9, Despicable Me 2 and Shrek 2.
Along with gaming consoles, IMDb TV is available on smart TVs, and streaming platforms, including . The service .