Amazon’s IMDb TV comes to more devices, including PS4 and LG Smart TVs

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Amazon is expanding US availability of its free, ad-supported IMDb TV streaming app. As of today, you can access the platform on LG Smart TVs, PlayStation 4, NVIDIA Shield and TiVo Stream 4K. If you own a TV from LG, the app is available on models made between 2018 and 2021, including those with OLED panels.

Today’s announcement follows IMDb TV’s recent expansion to Roku, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Sony Android TVs and Chromecast with Google TV devices. Since March 3rd, you’ve also been able to access IMDb TV content through an Amazon Fire TV live channel. Provided you’re willing to sit through commercials, you can watch movies like Arrival and The Lincoln Lawyer through the app. Amazon Studios originals like Top Class are also available.

Recommended Stories

    Less than two years into its existence, Disney+ has 100 million subscribers.

    Bose Sport Open Earbuds keep your ears open to your environment while you exercise, which can increase safety for runners and other workout situations. However, the design limits performance elsewhere, so you have to accept sacrifices that could be deal breakers.

    Tag Heuer has unveiled its own wellness app app to make its devices more useful (and exclusive).

    The feature should make Stories more accessible for hard of hearing users.

    Former President Trump asked supporters in an email Monday to donate directly to his PAC and not other Republicans — hours after the Republican National Committee rejected his demand to stop using his name and likeness to fund-raise.Why it matters: Trump remains popular among Republican voters and his name is seen as a key part of fundraising ahead of the 2022 midterms. But Trump is seeking to control the use of his name and image "as he aims to position himself as the undisputed leader of the GOP," AP notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOf note: RNC chair Ronna McDaniel stated earlier Monday that Trump had personally approved the use of his name for fund-raising.What he's saying: "No more money for RINOS [Republican in name only]," Trump said in his statement."They do nothing but hurt the Republican Party and our great voting base — they will never lead us to Greatness.” He asked supporters to donate to his Save America PAC via his personal website, adding, "We will bring it all back stronger than ever before!"More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    Jacob Chansley not sincerely remorseful and seeking to blame others for Capitol riot, rules federal judge

    Volkswagen has invested invest nearly $40 billion into EV R&D since Dieselgate broke. The initial result of that massive investment has now hit the streets in the form of a compact crossover SUV, the ID.4

    “Spring cleaning” usually conjures up images of tedious housework, but it’s worth thinking about tidying up your smartphone and tablet too — and I don’t mean physically, though that might also be a good idea. If you’re anything like us, your devices are full of old photos, files and apps taking up valuable storage space. Now is as good a time as any to start cleaning things out. And if you’re an iPhone or an iPad user, Apple’s Shortcuts feature just might be able to help.

    Iron Gate co-founder Henrik Tornqvist says the studio is hiring more hands.

    The two countries say they will collaborate on an “International Lunar Science Station” that they plan to open to other countries.

    Insta360 Go 2 is a thumb-sized action cam bundled with several handy accessories, and it no longer has a time limit for normal video recording.

    Some new games 'will be exclusive to Xbox and PC players,' according to Phil Spencer.

    LoL fans in Canada and the US can finally check out Riot's mobile MOBA.

    Spain's Amadeus is launching a feature allowing people to upload documents such as COVID-19 vaccination certificates onto an airline app or website, as the travel industry scrambles for ways to get planes flying again. The private and public sectors of tourism-dependent countries such as Spain, Italy and Greece have sought a unified response to the patchwork of health requisites, bans and quarantines which have grounded global travel. Amadeus said on Tuesday its system, which will be hosted within an existing platform for storing identification data, is due to be deployed in the second quarter.

    Mar10 Day deals for Nintendo Switch include 35 percent off select Mario games.

  • Massive Nasdaq Rally Springs From Deepest Hole in Three Decades

    (Bloomberg) -- A day after the Nasdaq 100 fell more than 10% from a record into a technical correction, the tech-heavy benchmark is making a resounding comeback.As of early afternoon in New York Tuesday, the Nasdaq 100 was up 4%, with roughly a quarter of the index’s members surging more than 5%. ARK Innovation ETF, star manager Cathie Wood’s flagship fund that has suffered losses of at least 10% in each of the last two weeks, jumped the most on record, adding 11%. Shares of Tesla Inc., which had fallen more than 30% from January levels, jumped 15%. Stay-at-home market darlings Peloton Interactive Inc. and DocuSign Inc. each rose more than 10%.Such is the aftermath of a technology selloff that, by one measure, reached the most oversold level in three decades. Data show droves of investors have been rushing to buy the recent dip, a strategy that -- at least on Tuesday -- was looking smart.“This whole idea of buying on the dip has been so ingrained in people’s psychology that you are going to see bounce backs after multi-day sell-offs,” said Marc Odo, client portfolio manager at Swan Global Investments. “That’s inevitable, unless there is some big event on the news where everything has changed.”In recent weeks, a rise in bond yields sparked a selloff in high growth stocks, with more than $1.5 trillion wiped off the Nasdaq 100 in less than a month. Expecting higher economic growth and possible inflation, investors poured into industries perceived to benefit -- including banks and energy -- while using big tech as a source of funds.The equity market rotation was swift. Frank Cappelleri, Instinet LLC’s senior equity trader and market technician, noted that on Monday the 14-day relative strength index of a ratio of Nasdaq 100 price performance versus the S&P 500 Index hit the most depressed level since 1990.Other measures also pointed to an oversold market. At Monday’s close, the Nasdaq 100 traded 6% below its average over the past 50 days, the biggest discount since last April. At the same time, its 14-day RSI, a measure of the degree to which gains and losses outpace each other, fell to the lowest level in a year to near 30, a threshold that’s usually seen as a sign that stocks are poised to rebound.Another catalyst behind tech’s rally may have come from the bond market, where rising yields that had put pressure on richly-valued growth stocks are showing signs of easing. That’s not unexpected. Strategists from Citigroup Inc. and UBS Group AG warned earlier this month that the yield-fueled equity rotation had embedded rates way higher than their actual levels, setting the stage for a potential reversal should yields stabilize or pull back. Rates on 10-year Treasuries hit a 12-month high of 1.62% last Friday and have since retreated.“Wall Street is a one-way street right now and it is going whichever way the Treasury market takes it,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “The move in tech stocks coincides with the rally in Treasuries, so many traders will be skeptical that this rebound will stick.”Dip buyers in tech stocks got a day of vindication as the Nasdaq 100 rallied Tuesday toward its best day since November. As the benchmark fell into a correction over the past few weeks, there was no shortage of bottom fishing along the way, at least going by Bank of America’s client flows. Over the last four weeks, everyone from hedge funds to individual investors were big buyers, with average tech inflows reaching a record high, the bank’s data showed.While strategists from RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley have warned that the tech rout may not be over, Tuesday’s action gave hope to tech faithful that it’s not a lost cause. To Deepak Puri, chief investment officer for the Americas at Deutsche Bank Wealth Management, technology and sustainability are two of the cornerstones for most medium- and long-term investing theses, and a 10% pullback isn’t likely to change that.“It had to happen. The Nasdaq, the last time I checked, it was up 75% over the last three years,” he said. “Correction territory should not be thought of as the start of some massive recalibration. Markets go up and they go down.”Still, to Lori Calvasina, head of U.S. equity strategy at RBC Capital Markets, the latest tech carnage hasn’t fixed the valuation problem. At 26.2 times forward earnings, software and internet stocks are not only trading at a 43% premium relative to their own history but also remain elevated versus the S&P 500, the firm’s data show. Moreover, the firm’s model on fund positioning indicates that sentiment has yet to reach levels that typically signal a market bottom.At the same time, large rallies -- such as Tuesday’s -- often happen in the middle of deep selloffs. Take last March, for example, when the Nasdaq 100 staged five rallies of more than 4% before bottoming on March 20.“The big tech unwind may be at least halfway done,” Calvasina wrote in a note, adding, but it “isn’t finished.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    U.S. stocks advanced on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq jumping about 4% to recoup its losses from the previous session, as U.S. bond yields retreated and investors scooped up battered technology stocks. Tesla Inc jumped about 19%, while Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp gained between 3.3% and 4.4% after sharp losses in recent weeks as a rise in yields raised concerns over their high valuations. News that a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was nearing final approval sparked a spike in yields on Monday, pushing the tech-heavy Nasdaq to end more than 10% below its Feb. 12 closing high, confirming a correction for the index.

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is seeing substantial demand for digital assets from institutions as it works to restart its cryptocurrency trading desk.In a survey of nearly 300 clients by the firm, 40% currently have exposure to crypto, according to Matt McDermott, global head of digital assets for Goldman Sachs Global Markets Division, speaking on a podcast. The situation is different now compared with the 2017 Bitcoin bubble due to “huge” institutional demand across different industry types and from private banking clients, he said.McDermott confirmed plans reported last week for Goldman to restart its crypto trading desk, which he said will be “quite narrow initially,” with a focus on areas such as CME Group Inc. futures. He said that U.S. banks need to cope with regulations that bar them from trading physical cryptocurrencies.Cryptocurrency enthusiasts argue that digital tokens and the underlying blockchain technology are gaining acceptance among more mainstream institutions and investors. The derivatives market and new investment products have made digital assets more easily accessible. Some strategists posit that the asset class is a potential diversifier for portfolios, while others are more skeptical and blame speculators for inflating a possible bubble in Bitcoin and other cryptos.Bitcoin rose as much as 3.4% on Monday in Asia, while Ether gained as much as 5.3% to the highest since Feb. 23.Read more: Chinese Beauty App Becomes First Major Company to Buy EtherBlockchain technology offers “a real diverse set of opportunities for the financial industry and something that there’s a huge amount of momentum” for in the market, McDermott said. “We know firsthand just given the various different projects we’re working on. And we see this as a hugely exciting time exploring the potential of that technology.”As for prices, 76% of those surveyed see Bitcoin ending 2021 between $40,000 and $100,000, McDermott said. However, 22% expect it to end the year over $100,000.Read more: Does Bitcoin Boom Mean ‘Better Gold’ or Bigger Bubble? QuickTake(Adds chart.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The early price action suggests the direction of the March E-mini S&P 500 Index on Monday will be determined by trader reaction to 3840.00.

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the best manifestations of the rotation from formerly high-flying growth stocks to value shares can be seen in the divergence of the Nasdaq 100 from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.As the 125-year-old benchmark climbed to another intraday record, the Nasdaq 100 slumped to a level traditionally seen as a correction. It’s the first time since 1993 that the Dow rose and closed within 1% of a record, while the tech-heavy gauge was down more than 10% from its high.“Investors are feeling better about the recovery and looking to own improving fundamentals within large caps outside of tech and growth where valuations are more reasonable,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners. “The focus on better fundamentals at a reasonable price may be driving the Dow to new highs.”All but five of the 30-member Dow index traded higher Monday at the 4 p.m. close in New York, with shares of Walt Disney Co. leading with a 6.3% gain. Visa Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Home Depot Inc. each advanced more than 2%. Meanwhile, drops in Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. weighed on the 36-year-old Nasdaq 100.Shares of other companies that had done well in 2020’s stay-at-home environment, including Microsoft Corp. and Netflix Inc., also dented the tech-centric Nasdaq 100, as did those whose businesses helped consumers work from home during the pandemic, including Zoom Video Communications Inc., which fell almost 8%, and DocuSign Inc., down about 6%.The split-market activity on display is another manifestation of the rotation underway as investors switch into shares of companies whose fortunes are closely tied to the economic cycle. That’s been painful for high-growth, high-valuation tech shares that become less appealing amid bond-market turbulence that’s sent yields on 10-year Treasuries to 1.61%.Earlier: SPAC Froth Turns on Itself With Stocks Plunging 20% in Two WeeksThe rotation is even harsher in once-hot areas like the market for special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, another 2020 craze whose allure has fizzled in recent days. A gauge tracking such firms -- IPOX SPAC Index -- declined 2.6% Monday, its fourth down day out of the last five sessions. A popular SPAC by Chamath Palihapitiya -- the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, or IPOE -- fell as much as 11% at one point before closing Monday down 9%.“It feels like an attitude adjustment for tech and growth stocks,” said Bailey. “Investors have decided that these Covid winners just got too expensive and now it’s time for a valuation haircut.”(Updates prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.