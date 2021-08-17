IMDb TV lands on Xfinity Flex and X1 set-top boxes

There's another way to access IMDb TV as of today. Amazon's free, ad-supported streaming service is now available on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex and Xfinity X1 set-top boxes. As with other apps, you can access IMDb TV using the Xfinity Voice Remote.

Along with a batch of original shows , a bunch of popular third-party TV series and movies are available on IMDb TV, including Chicago Fire, All in the Family and The Hunger Games. Amazon recently struck a deal with Universal for movie streaming rights, which includes bringing films from the studio's 2020 and 2021 theatrical slates, such as The Invisible Man and F9, to IMDb TV.