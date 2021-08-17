IMDb TV lands on Xfinity Flex and X1 set-top boxes
There's another way to access as of today. Amazon's free, ad-supported streaming service is now available on Comcast’s and set-top boxes. As with other apps, you can access IMDb TV using the Xfinity Voice Remote.
Along with a batch of , a bunch of popular third-party TV series and movies are available on IMDb TV, including Chicago Fire, All in the Family and The Hunger Games. Amazon recently with Universal for movie streaming rights, which includes bringing films from the studio's 2020 and 2021 theatrical slates, such as The Invisible Man and F9, to IMDb TV.
Amazon says X1 marks the first pay TV partnership for IMDb TV. The move follows the release of standalone IMDb TV apps earlier this month. IMDb TV is also available on Roku, Android TV devices, Xbox and , as well as and as a channel in the Amazon Prime Video app.