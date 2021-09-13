U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

IMEC and Partners Conduct Research that Reveals Ten Important Things to Know about how Manufacturers are Implementing Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

·2 min read

The results offer great insights from Manufacturers about their technology adoption journey and the impact on workforce and productivity, allowing IMEC and partners to better serve them.

PEORIA, Ill., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology continues to evolve, and it is up to organizations like IMEC, Illinois Manufacturer's Association (IMA), Technology and Manufacturing Association (TMA), and the Valley Industrial Association (VIA) to help manufacturers adapt and transform with this new era. Individually, these organizations help to equip Illinois manufacturers with the tools and support they need to thrive, but never have they collectively worked together on an initiative – until now. These four organizations have partnered with the W.E Upjohn Institute to for Employment Research to hear directly from small and mid-sized manufacturers about what was driving technology adoption, how they are implementing it, what challenges they face, and the benefits and opportunities gained from adopting advanced manufacturing technologies, and how workforce development needs are changing due to technology adoption.

Building competitive futures one organization at a time (PRNewsfoto/IMEC)
Building competitive futures one organization at a time (PRNewsfoto/IMEC)

"The insights from this report are simply powerful. Not only do Illinois manufacturers share their unique perspectives on adopting – or not adopting – advanced manufacturing technologies, but it gives us and our partners the unique perspectives we need to continue supporting Illinois manufacturers in leveling the playing field when it comes to implementing new technologies." Mark Denzler, President and CEO, Illinois Manufacturers' Association.

The report revealed 10 important things to know about advanced manufacturing technologies in Illinois that will impact how manufacturers approach their decision to invest and adopt new technologies. It highlights how integrating technologies into manufacturing processes ultimately positions a company for sustainable growth and increased competitiveness. These findings also have the potential to influence policies that affect manufacturers investments in new technologies; policies that support training and developing the workforce to be more productive using these technologies.

"Technology is quickly transforming manufacturing. This report gives insights into the approaches, opportunities, and challenges small and mid-sized manufacturers face. There can be nothing more important for Illinois manufacturers than improving productivity through technology investment and upskilling the workforce. It's a pleasure to be working closely with great partners like IMA, TMA, and VIA to gain insights and to meet manufacturer's technology adoption needs and equip them to thrive well into the future." David Boulay, Ph.D. - President, IMEC

Download the full report by visiting: www.imec.org/amts_report.

For a more in-depth discussion about this report and its findings, please join IMEC and partners on October 11 for the AUTOMATION WORKFORCE PRODUCTIVITY: How Illinois Manufacturers are Adopting Advanced Technologies Webinar.

Register.

About IMEC

IMEC is a team of improvement specialists and technicians dedicated to providing organizations in Illinois with the tools and techniques to create sustainable competitive futures. The experienced hands-on team at IMEC works closely with its clients to plan critical business improvements in the areas of Leadership, Strategy, Customer Engagement, Operations, and Workforce. IMEC, Illinois affiliate of the U.S Commerce NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) National Network, has demonstrated a return on investment that exceeds 19:1. This is made possible as organizations become more effective and efficient - and together with IMEC - excel toward enterprise excellence. For more information, visit imec.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imec-and-partners-conduct-research-that-reveals-ten-important-things-to-know-about-how-manufacturers-are-implementing-advanced-manufacturing-technologies-301375528.html

SOURCE IMEC

