iMedia Brands, Inc. Sets Second Quarter 2022 Call and Webcast for Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET

Imedia Brands Inc.

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IMBI) will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 24, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended July 30, 2022. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.



Date: Wednesday, August 24, 2022

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470

Conference ID: 1373 2127

Webcast link: iMedia Brands, Inc. 2Q Webcast Link

The conference call and webcast will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through September 7, 2022.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1373 2127



About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI, IMBIL) is a leading interactive media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The company owns a growing, global portfolio of entertainment, consumer brands and media commerce services businesses that cross promote and exchange data with each other to optimize their consumer engagement experiences and to position the company as the leading single-source partner to television advertisers and consumer brands seeking to entertain and transact with customers.

iMedia’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market stock exchange under the ticker IMBI. iMedia’s 8.5% bonds are also publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker IMBIL and pay holders 8.5% interest quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31.

Investors:

Ken Cooper

kcooper@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6119

Media:

press@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6125



