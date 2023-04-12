iMedia Brands Q4 Results Miss Street View On Liquidity Challenges, Content Distribution Issues

iMedia Brands Inc (NASDAQ: IMBI) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 31.1% year on year, to $133.5 million, missing the analyst consensus of $171 million.

The company attributed the revenue decline to an unexpected liquidity challenge. In addition, an estimated $10 million negative net sales impact was driven by ShopHQ Networks' proactive content distribution disruptions.

The gross margin fell 150 basis points Y/Y to 36.8%.

The company recorded an operating loss of $(15.3) million for the quarter, wider than the operating loss of $(0.3) million in the year-ago period.

As of Jan. 28, 2023, total unrestricted cash was $7.2 million, compared to $11.3 million as of the year-ago period.

The company's adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million decreased 84% year over year from $15.1 million. The unexpected liquidity challenge and proactive content distribution disruptions were the primary drivers of the $13 million decrease.

Loss per share was $(0.82) versus the loss of $(0.27) last year and missed the analyst consensus of $(0.13) loss.

On Apr. 10, 2023, the company completed its debt reduction event, which reduced its debt by $53 million to approximately $123 million.

Outlook : The company anticipates Q1 net sales at $105 million, a 31% year-over-year decline, dragged by the Q4 liquidity challenge.

The company anticipates Q1 net income to be driven primarily by several one-time gains related to the debt reduction event.

The company expects Q1 Adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $1 million.

The company is in the process of engaging a national investment bank to lead an RFP process to replace its senior lenders as quickly as practical.

Price Action: IMBI shares are trading lower by 25.29% at $0.39 on the last check Wednesday.

Don't miss real-time alerts on your stocks - join Benzinga Pro for free! Try the tool that will help you invest smarter, faster, and better.

This article iMedia Brands Q4 Results Miss Street View On Liquidity Challenges, Content Distribution Issues originally appeared on Benzinga.com

.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.