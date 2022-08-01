U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

IMERYS RELEASES NEW PRODUCT: ImerShield™ Flame Retardants

2 min read

ROSWELL, Ga., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Imerys introduces ImerShield™ solutions. ImerShield™ performance minerals are mineral-based synergists developed for flame retardant (FR) applications in polymers. Due to their engineered morphology and chemistry, ImerShield™ products enable manufacturers to synergistically enhance the efficacy and reduce loading levels of flame retardant(s) to meet desired FR classifications.

Imerys Logo (PRNewsfoto/IMERYS)
Imerys Logo (PRNewsfoto/IMERYS)

ImerShield™ products act as synergists to help meet and exceed existing FR classifications (e.g. to achieve UL94-V0 rating at 0.4 mm thickness) and reduce the loading of FR additive, resin, and/or glass fiber. Depending on the product selection, they can help to improve the reinforcement of plastics, reduce equipment corrosion or improve rheology and melt flow.

Intumescent FR Engineering Thermoplastics (ETP) are increasingly used in electrical and electronic (E&E) applications for a broad range of products from cellular phones, computers, and electric vehicles to appliances and other electronics. Imerys Performance Minerals has developed a range of ImerShield™ FR synergists for use in these FR systems. Several studies conducted by Imerys in intumescent polyamide 6 and 6/6 formulations have confirmed that ImerShield products can be used to improve FR classification and reduce flame retardant loading.

ImerShield™ products are sustainable mineral based solutions. Their use as a flame-retardant synergist could significantly reduce the carbon footprint of the formulation.

Imerys Performance Minerals is continuously evolving and expanding as we transform minerals into solutions, designed to meet the specific needs of our customers and their end-use applications. ImerShield™ is designed to provide extensive benefits for electronic manufacturers. We look forward to further cultivating valued customer relationships through innovative product development.

About Imerys

The world leader in mineral-based specialty solutions for industry, with €4.4 billion revenue and 17,000 employees in 2021, Imerys delivers high value-added, functional solutions to diversified industrial sectors, from processing industries to consumer goods. The Group draws on its knowledge of applications, technological expertise and its material science know-how to deliver solutions based on beneficiation of its mineral resources, synthetic minerals and formulations. These contribute essential properties to customers' products and performance, including refractoriness, hardness, conductivity, opacity, durability, purity, lightness, filtration, absorption and repellency. Imerys is determined to develop responsibly, in particular by fostering the emergence of environmentally-friendly products and processes. For more information: www.imerys.com

Media Contact:
Paul Flake
Imerys Performance Minerals Americas
100 Mansell Court East, Roswell, GA 30076
Ph. (404)259-1136




View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/imerys-releases-new-product-imershield-flame-retardants-301596992.html

SOURCE IMERYS

