Imerys Talc Units File Bankruptcy as Cancer-Suit Risk Soars

(Bloomberg) -- Imerys Talc America Inc., which supplies talc for products including Johnson & Johnson’s baby powder, filed for bankruptcy protection in an effort to end nearly a decade’s worth of lawsuits claiming its product causes cancer.

The unit of Paris-based Imerys SA and two other subsidiaries filed for Chapter 11 protection in Delaware Wednesday, citing the more than 14,000 claims the company faces in U.S. courts. Most have been brought by women alleging Imerys’s talc caused their ovarian cancer. Others say they have mesothelioma, brought on by asbestos in the talc.

Under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code, the units can set up a trust to deal with the current talc cases and any future claims. It will also corral the cases under a single judge and allow Imerys to pressure plaintiffs to accept lower settlements. Other companies, such as utility PG&E Corp. and building-products maker Johns Manville Corp., have used similar filings to shield the firms from billions of dollars in liabilities tied to lawsuits.

J&J Talc Supplier Takes No Chances on Another Big Jury Loss

The filing comes as a California jury is hearing evidence in the case of a woman dying from mesothelioma who blames her disease on talc the Imerys units supplied for J&J’s baby powder. She’s sued both the miner and J&J, the world’s largest maker of health-care products. It’s just one of more than two-dozen trials the companies face in 2019 over their talc-based products.

J&J shares fell as much as 0.7 percent on the bankruptcy filing, but closed up 0.2 percent at $134.45 in New York. Imerys SA closed Wednesday down 0.34 euros (38 cents), or 0.75 percent, to 42.05 euros in Paris.

“After carefully evaluating all possible options, we determined pursuing Chapter 11 protection is the best course of action to address our historic talc-related liabilities and position the companies for continued growth,’’ Giorgio La Motta, Imerys Talc America’s president, said in a statement.

Why Johnson & Johnson Would Like to Forget 2016: QuickTake Q&A

Company officials concluded it’s “simply not in the best interests of our stakeholders to litigate these claims in perpetuity and incur millions of dollars in projected legal costs to defend these cases,’’ La Motta said.

Mark Lanier, a veteran plaintiffs lawyer who won a $4.69 billion verdict against J&J last year in a talc case, said he wasn’t surprised the Imerys units decided to seek protection from their creditors. “They knew their product caused immense grief to thousands of women and they knew they couldn’t escape accountability in the courts any other way,” the Texas-based attorney said.

Imerys Talc Vermont and Imerys Talc Canada Inc. also sought Chapter 11 protection Wednesday. Imerys Talc America and Imerys Talc Vermont listed combined assets of as much as $500 million and liabilities of as much as $100 million, according to the bankruptcy filing.

Officials at the units said the companies will be “operating as usual throughout the Chapter 11 process,’’ which is expected to wrap up by 2020. The parent company isn’t seeking protection from creditors.

The bankruptcy will probably have a negative impact on Johnson & Johnson in thousands of talc lawsuits as Imerys won’t be able to contribute much capital to potential settlements, Bloomberg Intelligence litigation analyst Holly Froum said in an interview.

"It’s certainly relevant in terms of payment," Froum said. "Logistics and timing of the cases could also be affected, but I don’t think that’s necessarily a negative for J&J. And it won’t have an impact on liability."

J&J’s Tainted-Talc Risk Expands as Cancer Trials Triple in 2019

J&J faces more than 11,000 claims linking its talc products to cancer, including suits alleging officials knew by the 1970s that some talc used in its baby powder contained asbestos and covered it up to protect its iconic brand, according court filings.

A J&J research scientist noted in a 1969 confidential memo -- made public during a trial -- that tests found asbestos in talc used in the baby powder. The scientist warned that the health-care company should ready itself for litigation if the information became public.

Both Imerys and J&J reject claims their talc products cause cancer. The talc miner said Wednesday its product’s safety has been “confirmed by dozens of peer-reviewed studies, as well as regulatory and scientific bodies.’’

Story continues