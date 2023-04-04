iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Gowganda West

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2023 / iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of drilling at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt. The primary objective of this round of drilling is to further define the zones of mineralization uncovered during the 2022 winter program and located proximal to the shared northwest boundary with Aris Mining Corp. and its Juby deposit,

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are extremely pleased to once more have a drill turning at our flagship Gowganda West project. The developing gold trends proximal to our shared border with Aris Mining make this a very interesting campaign as we look to continue to move our project forward."

The Company has engaged Laframboise Drilling Inc. of Earlton, Ontario for this phase of drilling at Gowganda West. Access to the Property has been opened and drilling has commenced as of March 27th, 2023. Along with the focus on the NW gold trends, this phase of drilling will probe areas of untested high-grade grab samples and test VTEM targets from the 2019 airborne program.

Gowganda West is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Mining's Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. iMetal completed a 2611 m drilling program in the fall of 2022 which intersected a new gold trend. The Property also has multiple-ounce grab samples from trends that have yet to be drill tested.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Scott Zelligan, P. Geo (Ontario), VP Exploration of iMetal and a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

