IMF boosts outlook for world economy but warns about rate hikes and inflation

The International Monetary Fund Tuesday raised its outlook for global economic growth this year but warned that higher inflation could still require more interest rate hikes and cut into that growth.

In an updated World Economic Outlook report, the IMF projects global growth will increase by 3% this year and next, marking a 0.2% point higher forecast for 2023 from April’s previous estimate.

That is still more sluggish than historical standards, down from 3.5% last year and below the historical average of 3.8%.

US growth is projected to slow to 1.8% this year from 2.1% in 2022, then slow further to 1% in 2024. This year’s forecast was revised upward by 0.2% due to resilient consumer spending in the first quarter and a strong job market.

Even though COVID-19 is no longer considered a global health emergency and supply chains have largely recovered, "the balance of risks remains tilted downward" for economies around the world, said IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas.

Global growth is slower this year as central banks around the world continue to raise interest rates as a way of curbing inflation. The Federal Reserve is all but assured to raise interest rates in the US by another 0.25% this week, with Fed Chair Jay Powell expected to leave the door open to additional rate hikes later this year.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Chief Economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

"Inflation," Gourinchas said, "could remain high or increase, for instance from an intensification of Russia's war in Ukraine or extreme weather-related events. This could require a further tightening of monetary policy and lead to another bout of financial market volatility."

If countries come to rely less on each other for supply chains and trade and an economic slowdown in China worsens, that could undermine growth further, Gourinchas said.

Right now, the IMF expects global inflation to fall to 6.8% this year and 5.2% next year from 8.7% in 2022. But after stripping out volatile energy and food prices, so-called "core inflation" is proving more persistent than projected, mainly for advanced economies.

Forecasts for advanced economies have been revised upward by 0.3 percentage points for 2023 and by 0.4 percentage points for 2024.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates again this week. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Globally, core inflation is set to drop to 6% this year and 4.7% next year, down from 6.5% in 2022. Depending on the country, core inflation has remained elevated due to higher energy and food prices, high corporate profits, and strong job markets coupled with strong wage growth.

Absent higher inflation for mature economies, global growth is still expected to straggle this year because growth is slowing down significantly for advanced economies — from 2.7% last year to just 1.5% this year, though a 0.2 percentage point upward revision from the April estimate.

About 93% of advanced economies are projected to have lower growth this year.

