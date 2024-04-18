IMF Boss Says ‘All Eyes’ on US Amid Risks to Global Economy

Jonathan Ferro and Christopher Condon
(Bloomberg) -- The head of the International Monetary Fund warned the US that the global economy is closely watching interest rates and industrial policies given the potential spillovers from the world’s biggest economy and reserve currency.

“All eyes are on the US,” Kristalina Georgieva said in an interview on Bloomberg’s Surveillance on Thursday.

The two biggest issues, she said, are “what is going to happen with inflation and interest rates” and “how is the US going to navigate this world of more intrusive government policies.”

The sustained strength of the US dollar is “concerning” for other currencies, particularly the lack of clarity on how long that may last.

“That’s what I hear from countries,” said the leader of the fund, which has about 190 members. “How long will the Fed be stuck with higher interest rates?”

Georgieva said the IMF is optimistic that the conditions will be right for the Federal Reserve to start cutting rates this year.

“The Fed is not yet prepared, and rightly so, to cut,” she said. “How fast? I don’t think we should gear up for a rapid decline in interest rates.”

