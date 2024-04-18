IMF chief quotes Churchill as she warns of global chaos

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva envoked Winston Churchill as she warned of impending economic shocks - MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

The head of the International Monetary Fund has urged countries to cut debt and slash red tape to revive growth as she warned the world was becoming more vulnerable to economic shocks.

Kristalina Georgieva invoked wartime prime minister Sir Winston Churchill as she urged governments to prepare for the next global crisis.

“There is plenty to worry about,” she told reporters at the IMF Spring Meetings in Washington.

It came as Megan Greene, a policymaker at the Bank of England, warned that Threadneedle Street risks plunging the UK back into recession if it cuts interest rates too soon.

Ms Greene, who echoed comments earlier in the week by the IMF, said a “stop-start” approach to setting interest rates “doesn’t tend to end well”.

The IMF said “backpedaling” on rates would potentially be more damaging for financial markets and the wider economy.

Ms Greene added that interest rates in the UK were likely to remain at 5.25pc “for a while”.

She said: “Do I think it’s worse to do too much or too little [on interest rates]?

“I think doing too little is the bigger risk because you end up having to hike rates even higher and could end up triggering an even bigger recession.”

Ms Georgieva urged countries to rebuild their rainy day funds and get debt down as she warned that the medium term prospects for global growth were at their lowest in decades.

She said: “In a world where crises keep coming, countries must urgently build fiscal resilience.”

She added: “In a world of more frequent shocks, we know we will be tested again.”

Quoting Churchill, she added: “This is no time for ease and comfort. It is time to dare and endure.”

Churchill made the comment in a speech in 1940 during the Second World War.

Ms Georgieva warned that global debt levels were far higher than before the pandemic and compared the trajectory of global growth to a “Swiss ski slope” with prospects dimming every year.

Ms Georgieva said countries should do more to boost growth, including “foundational reforms, strengthening governance, cutting red tape, increasing female labour market participation, and improving access to capital. They’re all essential for growth and even more so, our productivity.”

Speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington, Ms Greene said she believed inflation risked proving “more persistent” in the UK than other rich economies.

UK inflation fell to 3.2pc in March, and Andrew Bailey, the Bank of England Governor, has said he expects a “strong drop” next month.

However, Ms Greene said UK wage growth of between 6pc to 7pc and strong services-inflation, which remains at 6pc, was still too high.

“The numbers we’re seeing in terms of wage growth and services inflation just aren’t consistent with a sustainable 2pc inflation target, which we’re trying to hit.”

06:19 PM BST

But I'll sign off with some pictures from Shanghai and Shenzhen in China, where Huawei's has launched its brand-new Pura 70 smartphones as it ramps up its challenge to Apple.

According to a Bloomberg report, the device was announced with little marketing. But it quickly trended on Chinese social media after a post on the WeChat app.

According to a Bloomberg report, the device was announced with little marketing. But it quickly trended on Chinese social media after a post on the WeChat app.

People wait in line to enter Huawei's flagship store on the first day the new Huawei Pura 70 series smartphones go on sale in Shenzhen

People try Huawei's latest Pura 70 series phone at a store in Shanghai

06:09 PM BST

European Central Bank reiterates intention to cut interest rates in June

The European Central Bank has made it clear today that an interest rate cut is coming in June but policymakers continued to differ on moves thereafter or how low interest rates can go before once again starting to stimulate the economy.

The ECB put a June rate cut on the table last week and has spent the past week reinforcing that guidance, despite rising oil prices, a weaker euro and bets that the US Federal Reserve would delay its own rate cuts.

ECB vice president Luis de Guindos said:

I think that we have been crystal clear: if things continue as they have been evolving lately, in June we’ll be ready to reduce the restriction of our monetary policy stance.

French central bank chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau said there was “a very large consensus” for a cut in June and even Klaas Knot, the hawkish chief of the Dutch central bank and Joachim Nagel, the Bundesbank president, were on board.

Daniela Hathorn, senior market analyst at Capital.com, said:

The fact that the ECB seems to have distanced itself from the Federal Reserve concerning monetary policy could also offer some support for European equities.

05:51 PM BST

Nestle investors say not to chocolate curb

Investors voted down a resolution at Nestlé’s AGM yesterday which had urged the maker of KitKats and Nesquik to cut its reliance on “less healthy foods” such as chocolate.

Only 11pc of shareholders voted for the motion, while 88pc were against and 1pc abstained.

After the vote, Simon Rawson, of campaign group ShareAction, said he expected “investor support for such resolutions at food companies to increase.”

A Nestlé spokesman said that it disagreed with “the idea of deliberately limiting growth in specific areas of our portfolio, as this would create opportunities for competitors without yielding public health benefits.”

The resolution had been backed by Legal and General Investment Management, which warned of increased healthcare costs and lower productivity from poor diets having “significant negative consequences on our clients’ assets”.

05:22 PM BST

Deliveroo shares rise after takeaway orders return to growth

Takeaway app Deliveroo said today that customers were spending more, despite an “uncertain consumer environment” in the UK and Ireland.

In the first quarter of 2024, sales by gross transaction value - a key measure for the sector - rose by 6pc across the two countries. But the number of orders were flat at 39.7m, compared to 39.6pc a year earlier.

Deliveroo trades in 10 countries and said that overall it had returned to growth in order numbers in the quarter. Orders increased by 2pc against a 3pc fall over 2023 as a whole. It said France, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong were fuelling the improvement.

This helped overall revenues rise 2pc to £514m in the first quarter. Shares rose 4.5pc.

05:02 PM BST

Footsie closes up

The FTSE 100 closed up 0.37pc. British Airways owner IAG was the biggest riser, up 5.7pc, followed by Prudential, up 4.4pc. The biggest faller was Rentokil Initial, down 7.6pc, followed by Spirax-Sarco Engineering, down 2.9pc.

Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 rose 0.67pc. The biggest riser was Hipgnosis Songs Fund after takeover news. It closed up 30.5pc. Wizz Air rose 6.6pc. The biggest faller was Dunelm, down 7.3pc, followed by Country Life magazine owner Future, down 4.4pc.

04:37 PM BST

Bank of England warns over return to recession if it cuts rates too soon

The Bank of England risks plunging the UK back into recession if it cuts interest rates too soon, a top policymaker has warned. Our economics editor Szu Ping Chan reports:

Megan Greene warned a “stop-start” approach to setting interest rates “doesn’t tend to end well” adding that borrowing costs were likely to remain high “for a while”. Speaking at the Atlantic Council in Washington DC, the Ms Greene said she believed inflation risked proving “more persistent” in the UK than other rich economies. “In my mind one of the biggest lessons we learned from the 1970s and 1980s was that stop-start monetary policy doesn’t tend to end well,” she said. “Of course I’d like to thread the needle perfectly but if we can’t do that, do I think it’s worse to do too much or too little? And actually I think doing too little is the bigger risk because you end up having to hike rates even higher and could end up triggering an even bigger recession. “That would be the worse scenario.” The UK economy slipped into a technical recession at the end of 2023 after the economy shrank for two consecutive quarters. While most analysts believe the economy has already returned to growth, Ms Green said both supply and demand remained weak, suggesting that the UK had less room to expand before generating inflationary pressures. Ms Greene added that UK wage growth of between 6pc to 7pc and strong services inflation, which remains at 6pc were too high, adding that rates were likely to remain at 5.25pc for some time. “The numbers we’re seeing in terms of wage growth and services inflation just aren’t consistent with sustainable a 2pc inflation target which we’re trying to hit. “We’re in restrictive territory but we’re going to be there for a while.”

04:18 PM BST

Inflation will hit target within months

Inflation will reach 2pc within the next few months, the Bank of England’s Megan Green has said, and there are indications that the UK has come out of recession.

04:17 PM BST

UK will import inflation from a stronger dollar

The strong dollar has implications for the British economy, the Bank of England’s Megan Green has warned in an interview. She said that the UK will import inflation as a result.

04:13 PM BST

Bank of England’s Megan Green says interest rate cuts not imminent

Monetary Policy Committee member Meghan Greene is giving an interview in Washington DC in which she has warned over the persistence of UK inflation.

She said: “We know we’re in restrictive terrirtory and we’re going to need to stay there for a while.”

She said that she don’t think rate cuts are “immienent” and that stop-start monetary policy does not work well.

Megan Green, an external member of the Bank of England's monetary policy committee, pictured last year - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

03:56 PM BST

AI company Stability to lay off staff amid signs boom is running out of steam

A British artificial intelligence (AI) start-up has sacked one in 10 workers amid signs investors are seeking to stem losses in the industry after a year of booming interest. Matthew Field reports:

Executives at Stability AI told staff on Wednesday that job cuts were needed to improve the support of investors after burning through cash last year. In an email seen by The Telegraph, Stability AI co-chief executives Shan Shan Wong and Christian LaForte, wrote: “Following a review of the global team, we have determined the need to restructure parts of the business, which will sadly mean saying goodbye to some colleagues.” It is understood more than 20 people will be let go from the company as part of the overhaul. Stability AI currently employs just under 200 people, according to its LinkedIn. The layoffs come weeks after Stability AI’s founder and chief executive, Emad Mostaque, resigned after a turbulent year at the British AI champion. Valued at $1bn (£800m), Stability AI is seen as one of the UK’s most promising AI start-ups, but it has been beset by legal battles, copyright disputes and a shareholder revolt, which saw one of its biggest investors call on Mr Mostaque to resign and demand the business be sold. Stability AI has raised around $150m in venture capital funding, but it has also burnt through millions of pounds on computing power for its image-generation engine, while the company is also locked in several costly legal battles. A source told The Telegraph earlier this month the company was now making about $5.4m a month in revenues. Despite the job cuts and exit of Mr Mostaque, Stability AI has since released a new version of its popular image generation technology, Stability Diffusion. Its tools remain among the most popular AI tools for making synthetic images and have been downloaded more than 150 million times.

Emad Mostaque, founder of Stability AI, during the Bloomberg Technology Summit in San Francisco, 2023 - David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

03:52 PM BST

Business Secretary criticises City regulators over woke rules

Kemi Badenoch, the Business Secretary, has attacked plans by regulators to force City firms to publish gender and ethnicity data, according to reports.

The minister wrote to the Financial Conduct Authority last month criticising its plans for attempting to gold plate the Equalities Act.

In her letter, seen by CityAM, she wrote:

I am concerned about regulatory overreach having read the FCA’s consultation on proposals to introduce a new regulatory framework on diversity and inclusion in the financial sector. Far from being a central part of the FCA’s objectives, the proposed requirements will be a distraction, which will hold back regulated firms from priorities such as delivering economic growth and improving services to consumers... At a time when government is focused on driving economic growth through smarter regulation, the FCA should not be adding regulatory burdens which go well beyond the legislative framework in the Equality Act.

The FCA has been approached for comment. CityAM quoted the organisation saying: “We have received the letter and will respond.”

Kemi Badenoch, Business Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities, last month - Carl Court/Getty Images

03:37 PM BST

Lord Hague joins secretive intelligence firm founded by ex-spies

The former Conservative party leader William Hague has joined a corporate intelligence firm founded by a group of ex-MI6 spies after the Cold War. Lucy Burton reports:

Hakluyt, which got its name from Elizabethan geographer and priest Richard Hakluyt, said the Lord Hague will chair its international advisory board from next month. The company - which has been described as “ludicrously expensive” to hire - has several high-profile figures on its payroll. It was last year reported to have been approached to facilitate meetings between Labour and senior executives, although it has denied working with political parties. The secretive business uses its connections to gather intelligence for clients on corporate or geopolitical problems, in order to help steer decision-making on areas such as takeovers. It is chaired by businessman Lord Deighton, a former minister in David Cameron’s government and chairman of Heathrow Airport and the Economist Group. Ex-HSBC chairman and current Abrdn chair Sir Douglas Flint, and immunologist and government adviser professor Sir John Bell, are also on the advisory board. Lord Hague, who is stepping down as a senior adviser from press relations firm Teneo, was foreign secretary from 2010 to 2014 and quit as an MP in 2015. He replaces former Unilever boss Niall FitzGerald as head of the advisory board. He joins a string of other political figures to have been hired in the past few years, including Boris Johnson’s former chief of staff Sir Oliver Robbins - the civil servant who was Theresa May’s “Brexit sherpa” - and Jamie Hope, a former security adviser to Liz Truss. Others at the company include Baroness Vadera, a former Labour minister and economic adviser to Gordon Brown. Lord Hague holds a number of business roles, including for New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange and magic circle law firm Linklaters. It is not known how much he is being paid at Hakluyt. He still regularly comments on political issues, this week describing Liz Truss’s brief time as leader as “particularly catastrophic” adding that he was surprised she was not more “humble” about her time in charge.

William Hague, as Leader of the House of Commons, 2014 - Julian Simmonds

03:34 PM BST

Network Rail offers staff 3.5pc pay rise

Network Rail has offered a 3.5pc pay rise to thousands of its employees, including signallers and maintenance workers.

The company was embroiled in a dispute last year over pay and conditions which led to industrial action by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT).

A Network Rail spokesman said:

Network Rail is currently in pay talks with its trade unions over a pay offer for 2024 covering over half of its workforce. Today we have put forward a 3.5pc unconditional pay increase offer, which also includes a range of other benefits for our employees. This offer, which we believe is fair and represents a significant increase given current and forecast rates of inflation, has been rejected by the unions. We expect negotiations to continue.

The negotiations cover 25,500 staff.

The negotiations cover 25,500 staff.

03:21 PM BST

Co-op Bank agrees £780m takeover by Coventry Building Society

Coventry Building Society has agreed a potential takeover of The Co-operative Bank for up to £780m, the companies have announced.

Steve Hughes, chief executive of Coventry Building Society, said:

This is an exciting moment for the society. We have a very successful history, and we believe this could be the basis of a very successful future - with membership, great value and great service at its heart. The Co-operative Bank is a financially stable, profitable organisation with a shared heritage and products and services that complement our own. Its customers, colleagues, branches, mortgages and savings balances, and the additional products and services it provides, will make us stronger and enable us to continue offering the value and service that matters to members and customers alike. We’re confident that we have the people, capability and the financial strength to bring both organisations together successfully over a number of years.

03:16 PM BST

US home sales fall in March

Sales of existing homes in the US pulled back in March, according to industry data, as the number of transactions was bogged down by high mortgage rates.

Existing home sales fell 4.3pc from February to a seasonally adjusted 4.19m rate, said the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The figure was in line with analyst expectations.

NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said: “Though rebounding from cyclical lows, home sales are stuck because interest rates have not made any major moves.”

The association added that from a year ago, home sales were down 3.7pc.

According to home loan finance firm Freddie Mac, the popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.9pc as of April 11, up from the prior week

Mortgage rates have risen over the past two years after the Federal Reserve rapidly hiked interest rates to 23-year highs to tackle surging inflation.

Existing-home sales in the US declined 4.3% to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 4.19 million units in March 2024, partially reversing from a 9.5% rise in February and compared to forecasts of 4.2 million.https://t.co/enTCGmSnrb pic.twitter.com/XoPYdbA88z — TRADING ECONOMICS (@tEconomics) April 18, 2024

02:55 PM BST

Tortilla boss to run marathon between London shops

The new boss of restaurant chain Tortilla is to run a marathon across London in a bid to visit its shops across the capital.

Andy Naylor, who was appointed chief executive officer of the Mexican brand last month, said he had planned to run Sunday’s London Marathon but just missed the ballot entry deadline.

However, he decided he would instead cover the distance and check into its raft of high street shops at the same time.

On Friday, Mr Naylor will run slightly over the marathon distance, a total of 28.1 miles, from Camden around central London and then to Islington, popping into its 21 Tortilla and Chilango restaurants in the area.

He told PA that he hopes the run will help to spark extra enthusiasm across the group’s workforce. He said:

A few colleagues have said they will hopefully be joining me on the route. Even if I just get to spend five minutes at each location, it will be really good to see everyone and see the enthusiasm around the business. The fact I can do this highlights how strong we are in London and we have a really positive story here.

02:35 PM BST

US markets rise at opening bell

Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher as some chip stocks rebounded.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 93.90 points, or 0.3pc, at the open to 37,847.21.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.31 points, or 0.2pc, at 5,031.52, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 22.32 points, or 0.1pc, to 15,705.70 at the opening bell.

02:33 PM BST

US billionaire Telegraph suitor to dramatically expand London office

Telegraph bidder and US billionaire Ken Griffin is dramatically expanding the size of his hedge fund’s London headquarters.

Our reporter Adam Mawardi has the details:

US hedge fund Citadel and its sister market maker Citadel Securities, founded by Mr Griffin, are reportedly preparing to move into British Land’s new flagship skyscraper. The companies have agreed to lease 250,000 sq ft of office space in 2 Finsbury Avenue in the City of London, with options to lease another 130,000 sq ft. The deal means that Citadel and Citadel Securities will occupy at least a third of the 750,000 sq ft office building.

Read how Citadel’s new headquarters is the latest purchase in Mr Griffin’s record-breaking real estate buying spree.

Ken Griffin is the founder of US hedge fund Citadel and sister market maker Citadel Securities - REUTERS/Mike Blake

02:07 PM BST

US jobless claims remain near historic lows

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits remained constant last week, official figures show, as the jobs market continues to defy efforts by the Federal Reserve to cool hiring.

Unemployment claims for the week ending April 13 were unchanged from the previous week’s 212,000, according to the Labor Department.

The four-week average of claims, which softens some of the weekly volatility, was also unchanged at 214,500.

Weekly unemployment claims are considered a proxy for the number of US layoffs in a given week and a sign of where the job market is headed.

They have remained at historically low levels since the pandemic purge of millions of jobs in the spring of 2020.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark borrowing rate 11 times beginning in March of 2022 in a bid to stifle the four-decade high inflation that took hold after the economy rebounded from the Covid recession of 2020.

The Fed’s intention was to loosen the jobs market and cool wage growth, which it said contributed to persistently high inflation.

Claims:



1/ Continuing claims remain static. pic.twitter.com/2U7Gj805G8 — Guy Berger (@EconBerger) April 18, 2024

US initial claims for the week of April 13 illustrate a remarkable calm & stability in the American labor market. First time claims of 212K is in line with the 13 week moving average of 213K. This is the best labor market in your career arc. Know your value & make sure to profit… — Joseph Brusuelas (@joebrusuelas) April 18, 2024

01:50 PM BST

Ukraine needs £33bn this year, says IMF boss

Ukraine needs $42bn (£33bn) in budgetary support this year as it continues to fight against Russia’s invasion, the head of the International Monetary Fund said.

Kristalina Georgieva said she still expects that global support for Ukraine will remain firm.

She said Russia’s war against Ukraine needed to end, calling it both a human tragedy and a drag on growth prospects for the global economy.

01:48 PM BST

Europe must do more to unleash innovation, says Georgieva

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday that Europe had more work to do to unleash the power of innovation to boost growth as it lags behind the U.S. economic performance.

Georgieva told a press conference at IMF and World Bank spring meetings that the US economy had done better at turning technology innovation to business activity and had benefited from abundant labour and energy supplies.

She pointed to how “easy it is for innovation to be turned into business development” in the US.

By contrast, she joked that you “only have to look at the cost of a patent” in the US compared to Europe to see why the continent has work to do to improve the nurturing of innovation.

International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva speaks during a briefing on its Global Policy Agenda in Washington - MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

01:29 PM BST

Global growth like Swiss ski slope, warns IMF boss

Kristalina Georgieva has urged countries to lower borrowing and slash red tape to revive growth as she warned the world was becoming more shock-prone than ever before.

Our economics editor Szu Ping Chan in Washington has the latest:

“There is plenty to worry about,” Ms Georgieva told reporters at the International Monetary Fund. She urged countries to rebuild their rainy day funds and get debt down as she warned that the medium term prospects for global growth were at their lowest in decades. “In a world where crises keep coming, countries must urgently built fiscal resilience.” She warned that global debt levels were far higher than before the pandemic and compared the trajectory of global growth to a “Swiss ski slope” with prospects dimming every year. Ms Georgieva said countries should do more to boost growth, including “foundational reforms, strengthening governance, cutting red tape, increasing female labour market participation, and improving access to capital. They’re all essential for growth and even more so, our productivity.”

01:12 PM BST

IMF boss invokes Churchill as she warns of impending shocks

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva invoked Winston Churchill as she urged Governments to prepare for the next shock to their economies with fiscal consolidation.

She said: “In a world of more frequent shocks we know we will be tested again.”

Quoting the former British prime minster, she added: “This is no time for ease and comfort. It is time to dare and endure.”

01:06 PM BST

Inflation is down but not gone, warns IMF boss

IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva has begun a press conference in Washington as part of its spring meetings.

She told reporters “there have been plenty of turbulence in the world economy for you to cover” but added “you also have the opportunity to cover remarkable resilience”.

She pointed to growth “in firmly positive territory” but warned there is “plenty to worry about” as “inflation is down but not gone”.

She added that medium term growth prospects “are the lowest in decades”.

12:47 PM BST

Gas prices surge amid Israel-Iran tensions

Wholesale gas prices have held firm after a 20pc surge in recent days amid heightened tensions in the Middle East.

Europe’s benchmark contract has risen as much as 2.7pc today, with traders preparing for increased volatility since Iran’s attack on Israel at the weekend.

Dutch front-month futures are trading at more than €31 per megawatt hour, having sunk below €23 in February as the continent emerged from the mild winter with record stockpiles for the time of year.

12:32 PM BST

Czech Royal Mail suitor should face fit and proper person test, says Sir Vince Cable

The Czech billionaire vying to buy Royal Mail should face a fit and proper person test, the architect of the postal service’s privatisation has said.

Our reporter James Warrington has the latest:

Sir Vince Cable, who oversaw Royal Mail’s stock market float in 2013, said ministers had “good grounds” to investigate Daniel Křetínský if he tabled a firm takeover bid for the company. He added that any deal with Mr Křetínský, the co-owner of West Ham FC and who is known as the “Czech sphinx”, should also be reviewed under tough new national security laws. Sir Vince told The Telegraph: “I don’t think one should be nationalistic about this but Britain has, more than any other major G7 country, been open to the takeover of utilities and I think the public mood has probably gone too far, which is why I suggest that applying the screening test is something that should be done.”

Read on for more.

Sir Vince Cable says Britain has been more open to the takeover of utilities providers than other G7 nations - Jeff Gilbert

12:05 PM BST

Wall Street on track to rise as chip stocks recover

US stock markets are on track to rise at the opening bell as some chip stocks recouped losses after a sell-off.

Advanced Micro Devices, Nvidia and Applied Materials gained between 0.3pc and 0.7pc in premarket trading.

Micron Technology advanced 1.7pc after a report that the memory-chip maker is set to get more than $6bn in grants from the US Commerce Department to help pay for domestic chip factory projects.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, which dropped over 3pc on Wednesday, was down nearly 13pc from the record high levels seen last month.

Also easing some pressure off equities, Treasury yields fell slightly from the elevated levels seen earlier in the week, with the yield on the 10-year note last at 4.58pc.

All three major indexes closed lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logging their fourth straight day of losses as investors remained jittery about the Fed’s interest-rate outlook.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said she expects price pressures to ease further this year, allowing the central bank to reduce borrowing costs, but only when it is “pretty confident” about inflation heading sustainably to its 2pc goal.

Money market participants see a 46pc chance of the Fed cutting interest rates in July, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

In premarket trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 were up 0.2pc, while the Nasdaq 100 had gained 0.3pc.

11:48 AM BST

Telegraph readers: ‘Economic reality’ hitting on electric cars

Our comment section below is awash with debate about the demand for electric cars and whether they are practical.

Here are a selection of views and you can join the debate here.

11:30 AM BST

Grosvenor casino owner shakes off post-pandemic woes

The owner of Mecca Bingo has said more people have visited its bingo clubs and spent more money as it shakes off its post-pandemic woes and enjoys a boost in online players.

Rank Group, which also owns casino chain Grosvenor, reported a 6pc jump in net gaming revenue to £182.3m in the first three months of the year, compared with the same period a year ago.

Sales at Mecca venues leapt 12pc on a like-for-like basis, which excludes the effects of club closures and openings that could skew the comparison.

It said this surge was driven by a 5pc rise in customer visits and a 7pc increase in spend per visit, meaning both the volume and value of sales went up.

Mecca has more than 50 bingo clubs across the UK, and also runs online bingo rooms.

The improved performance comes after the chain saw a slow recovery from the pandemic, with its older customers more reluctant to return to the venues.

It shut a number of sites after falling to a heavy loss last year, but has since bounced back to report a profit.

Sales at Grosvenor Casinos, which has about 50 venues across the UK and offers sports betting as well as dining and experiences, were up by 3pc with a 5pc rise in visitor numbers.

Grosvenor casino owner Rank has enjoyed a rise in customer visits and a 7pc increase in spend per visit - Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

11:12 AM BST

Germany likely avoided recession, says Bundesbank

The German economy may well have avoided a recession at the start of the year after all, according to the Bundesbank, despite earlier predictions that Europe’s largest economy faced a downturn.

Germany’s central bank warned just a month ago that output probably shrank for a second consecutive quarter between January and March.

However, today it said the first three months of the year may well have seen a “slight increase” in GDP, Bloomberg reported.

In its monthly report, it said:

Germany’s economic situation has brightened somewhat, but it remains weak at its core. It’s therefore not yet certain that the increase in economic output will continue in the second quarter.

German GDP shrank by 0.3pc in the final quarter of 2023.

10:53 AM BST

Norway’s wealth fund posts £86bn gain in three months

The world’s biggest investor posted a gain of more than $100bn in the first quarter amid the global stock market recovery.

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund had a return of 6.3pc in the first three months of the year.

The $107bn (£86bn) gain brought the fund’s total value to a dizzying 17.7 trillion kroner (£1.3 trillion) at the end of March, or more than £233,000 for each of Norway’s 5.5m inhabitants.

The fund’s deputy chief executive Trond Grande said: “Our equity investments had a very strong return in the first quarter, particularly driven by the tech sector.”

Shares, which accounted for 72.1pc of the fund’s portfolio, saw a 9.1pc return in the first quarter, buoyed by a stock market rally amid the prospect of falling interest rates.

The oil fund - as it is commonly known since it is fuelled by the Norwegian state’s oil and gas revenues - has stakes in some 9,000 companies around the globe and represents 1.5pc of the total market capitalisation.

10:28 AM BST

Google fires 28 employees over Israel protest

Google has sacked 28 employees who protested the technology giant’s work for the Israeli military by staging sit-ins at the company’s US offices.

Our technology editor James Titcomb has the details:

The staff were fired after demonstrations at Google offices in New York and Silicon Valley, in which nine were arrested after refusing to leave.



Google is facing protests over its work providing cloud computing services and artificial intelligence software to the Israeli government through a programme known as Project Nimbus, which is reportedly worth up to $1.2bn (£1bn). On Tuesday, dozens of staff wearing T-shirts saying “Googler against genocide” unfurled banners and posed inside the office of Thomas Kurian, the head of Google’s cloud computing division.

Read what Chris Rackow, Google’s head of security, wrote in response.

Several Google employees were arrested in the course of their protest at the company's offices

10:13 AM BST

Oil prices fall as Israel holds back on retaliation against Iran

Oil prices have fallen back to their lowest level this month as Israel holds back on its response to an attack by Iran at the weekend.

Israel appears unlikely to carry out a retaliation attack on Iran before the end of Passover, according to ABC.

The Jewish holiday begins on Monday evening and runs until nightfall on April 30.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, has fallen by 0.4pc below $87 a barrel after falling by 3pc on Wednesday.

Saxo Bank analysts said traders had been “forced to dial back a geopolitical risk premium” placed on oil prices after Iran’s assault.

They said prices also fell after data showing US crude stocks have risen to a 10-month high, according to the EIA, while the reinstatement of sanctions against Venezuela and potential new US action against Iranian oil “only helped stabilise prices”.

09:54 AM BST

Chipmaking giant TSMC reveals rising profits

Taiwanese chipmaking giant TSMC has revealed rising profits amid increasing demand for AI-related products.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company - whose clients include Apple and Nvidia - controls more than half the world’s output of silicon wafers, used in everything from smartphones and cars to missiles.

The company said its net profit increased 8.9pc in the first three months of the year to NT$225.4bn (£5.6bn) compared to NT$206.9bn (£5.1bn) in the same period last year.

It comes as their customers - and governments concerned about critical supplies - have called for the company to make more chips off the island.

Self-ruled Taiwan is claimed by neighbouring China, which has in recent years ramped up political and military pressures against Taipei.

In February, TSMC launched a new fabrication plant in the southern Japanese island of Kyushu - a coup for Japan as it vies with the United States and Europe to woo semiconductor firms with huge subsidies.

TSMC also said this month it would build a third semiconductor factory in Arizona, raising its total investment in the United States to $65bn. It already had plans to build two plants in Arizona, and another one in Germany.

Visitors watch a wafer shown on screens at the TSMC Renovation Museum at the Hsinchu Science Park in Taiwan - SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images

09:36 AM BST

Dunelm warns consumers ‘remain under pressure’

The boss of Dunelm has said consumer spending “remains under pressure” despite the homewares retailer revealing growth over the past quarter.

Shares in Dunelm Group have fallen by 3.8pc in early trading after the company highlighted the “challenging sales environment”.

The retailer, which has 183 UK stores, told investors that sales grew by 3pc to £435m over the 13 weeks to March 30, with growth accelerating from the previous quarter.

Nick Wilkinson, chief executive officer of the Leicester-based firm, said:

We have delivered a resilient performance in Q3, with continued volume-based sales growth through a period of more challenging and volatile market conditions. Whilst discretionary spend remains under pressure, our relevant and attractive product offer continues to resonate with customers as they shop across our broad ranges to find quality and value for all areas of the home.

Dunelm added that the homeware and furniture markets continue to be “challenging”.

Dunelm

09:22 AM BST

Pound rises amid persistent inflation

The pound has gained against the dollar as doubts emerge about how fast inflation will fall in Britain.

Sterling was up 0.1pc versus the greenback at $1.247 a day after the consumer prices index came in higher than expected at 3.2pc in March.

Meanwhile, Bank of England official Megan Greene warned the world could face a new era of higher interest rates as she spoke at an event in Washington on Wednesday. She will be speaking at another event later today.

The pound was flat against the euro, which is worth 85p.

09:01 AM BST

BP boss leaves his mark as he restructures management team

BP has restructured its top management team as new chief executive Murray Auchincloss reshapes the oil and gas giant.

Its executive leadership team will be reduced to 10 members in an effort to reduce duplication and complexity in reporting lines.

William Lin, who was previously head of regions, corporates and solutions, will replace Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, who is retiring as the leader of natural gas and low-carbon energy.

Emeka Emembolu will now run BP’s technology division, taking over from Leigh-Ann Russell who is leaving the company, according to the statement.

Mr Auchincloss said the changes will help BP “deliver as a simpler, more focused and higher value company”.

BP’s share price has slipped 0.6pc in early trading.

08:35 AM BST

FTSE boosted by wave of positive company results

UK stock markets have risen after a string of strong corporate results.

The FTSE 100 has gained 0.6pc while the midcap FTSE 250 has climbed by 0.3pc.

Shares in easyJet rose 3.2pc to lead the gains on the FTSE 100 after the airline cut losses despite taking a £40m hit from the Middle East conflict.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund surged 31.5pc to the top of the FTSE 250 after Concord Chorus said it would acquire the music investor for $1.4bn (£1.1bn).

AJ Bell rose 5.8pc after the investment platform reported record assets under administration.

Deliveroo climbed 5.6pc after the takeaway delivery company revealed its gross transaction value increased in the first quarter.

On the flip side, Dunelm fell 5.5pc to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after the home furnishing retailer missed third-quarter sales estimates.

Investors will be watching out for comments later today from Bank of England policymaker Megan Greene to gauge the outlook on interest rates.

08:15 AM BST

Iran oil exports hit six-year high

Iran is exporting more oil than at any time in the last six years, new data show, boosting its economy as it gears up for fresh sanctions after its attack on Israel.

Tehran sold an average of 1.56mn barrels a day during the first three months of the year, according to data company Vortexa.

Iran’s economy has been boosted by $35bn a year as a result, according to the Financial Times, as production reached its highest level since the third quarter of 2018.

Almost all of the exports have been sent to China.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi attends a military parade following the attack on Israel at the weekend - Contributor/Getty Images

08:07 AM BST

UK markets open higher

The FTSE 100 has begun the day higher as bond markets steadied after doubts were raised about interest rate cuts in the UK and US this week.

The UK’s flagship stock market has gained 0.4pc to 7,881.15 while the midcap FTSE 250 has risen 0.2pc to 19,371.87.

07:58 AM BST

Deliveroo takeaway orders flat as consumers face ‘uncertain’ times

Takeaway giant Deliveroo has revealed weaker trading across the UK and Ireland at the start of the year against an “uncertain” consumer backdrop.

The group said UK and Ireland order numbers remained flat in the first quarter, having risen by 1pc in the previous three months.

Sales by gross transaction value (GTV) - a key measure for the sector - rose by 6pc across the region, down from growth of 7pc in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Founder and chief executive Will Shu said the UK and Ireland consumer environment “remains stable but uncertain”.

Overall, Deliveroo said it returned to growth in order numbers group-wide in the first quarter, with a 2pc increase against a 3pc fall over 2023 as a whole.

Group GTV also lifted 6pc on a constant currency basis, up from 4pc growth in the previous three months, thanks to a better performance across France, the United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.

Deliveroo said takeaway orders failed to grow in the first three months of the year - Leon Neal/Getty Images

07:49 AM BST

Music rights owner Hipgnosis sold in £1.1bn deal

Music royalties giant Hipgnosis has agreed to a £1.4bn (£1.1bn) takeover by Alchemy Copyrights.

The fund, which owns the back catalogues for artists including Justin Bieber and Shakira, launched a strategic review last year to assess a potential sale and other options.

It comes amid an increasingly intense relationship between the board of Hipgnosis and its investment adviser, Hipgnosis Song Management Limited (HSM).

Today it confirmed that Alchemy, trading as Concord, had struck the takeover deal to buy the business for the equivalent of £0.932 per share.

Robert Naylor, chairman of Hipgnosis, said: “The acquisition represents an attractive opportunity for our shareholders to immediately realise their holding at a premium, mitigating the risks we see ahead to achieving a material improvement in the share price.

“At the same time, the board is confident that Concord, one of the world’s leading independent music companies, is the right owner to take on the Hipgnosis catalogue and manage it in the interests of composers and performers.”

Hipgnosis's portfolio features more than 40,000 songs by artists including Colombian singer Shakira - MEGA/GC Images

07:41 AM BST

EasyJet cuts losses despite £40m hit from Israel-Hamas conflict

EasyJet has suffered a £40m hit from the the Israel-Hamas conflict after suspending flights to the region.

However, the discount airline revealed that first-half losses are expected to narrow by more than £50m after this year’s early Easter helped offset the blow from the Middle East crisis.

In an update on its half-year performance, the group said it is on track for headline pre-tax losses of £340m to £360m in the six months to March 31, against losses of £411m a year earlier.

The airline said demand has bounced back since late November, with half-year figures also boosted by the start of the Easter holidays falling in March this year.

It comes in spite of a “direct impact” of around £40m in the six months to the end of March due to the war between Israel and Hamas.

This relates to the suspension of flights to Israel and Jordan, alongside a softening of demand for trips to Egypt since the conflict began in October.

EasyJet said earlier this week that it is suspending flights to Tel Aviv for the next six months after Iran’s missile and drone attack against Israel at the weekend.

Between October and March, passengers numbers were up 8pc year on year, while average fares paid increased by 9pc.

Seasonal demand for air travel means airlines often record losses in the winter and profits in the summer.

EasyJet took a £40m hit in the six months to the end of March due to the war between Israel and Hamas - REUTERS/Charles Platiau

07:38 AM BST

Electric car demand plunges across Europe

Electric car sales plummeted across Europe last month as demand dried up despite the EU’s push to ban petrol and diesel vehicles by the middle of the next decade.

Sales of battery-powered cars dropped by 11.3pc as demand in Germany, Europe’s largest economy, plunged by 28.9pc, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

There were also heavy falls in the significant markets of Sweden, down 33.7pc and Norway, down 48.7pc.

Only 13pc of new registrations were electric, down from 13.9pc in March last year and down from 14.6pc for all of 2023.

Sales of electric cars have stalled despite Europe’s plans to ban the sale of new internal combustion engine cars by 2035.

Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and Tesla have all reported falling electric vehicle sales in the first three months of the year.

It came as new vehicle registrations overall fell by 5.3pc across the European Union to 1m last month.

The ACEA has blamed the fall in sales in March on the early Easter holidays.

Hybrid cars accounted for 29pc of the market in March, up from 24.4pc in the same month a year ago.

Petrol vehicle sales also decreased by 10.2pc, with notable reductions in France, Spain and Germany.

The downturn in the diesel market was even more severe, with an 18.5pc drop in March.

07:27 AM BST

Good morning

Thanks for joining me. Electric vehicle sales plunged in Europe last month as demand particularly dried up in Germany.

Sales of battery-powered cars dropped by 11.3pc, with sales in Europe’s largest economy plummeting by 28.9pc, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association.

5 things to start your day

1) Royal Mail faces foreign ownership threat after Czech billionaire’s takeover bid | Daniel Kretinsky is aiming to assume full control of postal service’s parent company IDS

2) Hunt vows to go ‘further and faster’ on bringing down benefits bill | Chancellor warns against unsustainable rise in welfare costs amid worklessness crisis

3) Newspaper state ownership rules to be watered down | Chancellor warns against unsustainable rise in welfare costs amid worklessness crisis

4) Bailey predicts ‘strong drop’ in inflation next month | Britain faces just one rate cut this year as price rises fail to cool quickly enough

5) Lord Mandelson nets £10m in deal with former Obama aide | Former minister rules out a return to politics after selling 20pc stake in lobbying firm

What happened overnight

Asian shares advanced even after sinking technology stocks sent Wall Street lower in the S&P 500’s worse losing streak since the start of the year.

Oil prices have risen slightly, with global benchmark Brent trading above $87 a barrel after slumping by 3pc on Wednesday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.3pc to 38,090.87 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.5pc to 16,489.59.

The Shanghai Composite index added 0.6pc to 3,089.93 but South Korea’s Kospi led the region’s gains, surging 1.8pc to 2,631.15.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 500 rose 0.6pc to 7,651.30.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1pc, to 37,753.31, the S&P 500 lost 0.6pc, to 5,022.21 and the Nasdaq Composite index dropped 1.2pc, to 15,683.37.

The yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury bonds dropped to 4.58pc, from 4.66pc late on Tuesday.

