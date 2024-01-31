IMF Downbeat on Mideast Risks With Funding Needs at $186 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said shockwaves from the Israel-Hamas war could long reverberate through Middle Eastern economies and have already contributed to a $30 billion rise in their financing needs this year.

Total funding requirements over 2024 now amount to $186 billion for emerging market and middle-income economies in the Middle East and North Africa, according to the IMF, up from $156 billion in 2023. Relative to the fund’s projections in October, that’s an increase equal to about 6 percentage points of their fiscal revenues, which it said is mostly attributable to Egypt and Tunisia.

The burden is growing as a result of “the deterioration in the current-account situation” and reflects spillovers from the war in Gaza, according to Jihad Azour, the IMF director for the Middle East, North Africa and Central Asia. “It’s more that impact than anything else,” he said.

Apart from the conflict’s toll in lives, the financial strain will worsen the sting for a region that already received the steepest growth downgrade of any in the world in the IMF’s latest global outlook released this week.

Under the assumption that the “high-intensity” phase of the war subsides by the end of this quarter, the Washington-based fund now sees the economies of the Middle East and North Africa expanding 2.9% this year, a decrease of half a percentage point from its October forecast. Worse may be yet to come if the conflict spreads or drags on.

Israeli officials have already said that military operations in Gaza may continue for all of 2024 — and perhaps longer.

“Any extension of the conflict in its duration or expansion into other countries, any pressure on trade or in the security in the oil and gas market may trigger an impact on the outlook,” Azour said.

Gaza and Beyond

Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7 from Gaza, triggering a war and roiling the wider region.

Since then, US bases in Iraq and Syria have come under regular fire from Iran-supported groups. Hezbollah, also backed by Iran, is exchanging fire with Israeli forces almost daily across the Israel-Lebanon border.

Yemen-based Houthis, meanwhile, have caused mayhem in the shipping world with attacks on vessels around the southern Red Sea. They say they won’t back down until Israel pulls out of Gaza, even after the US and the UK struck their positions in Yemen.

Trade is already suffering from “the high level of uncertainty,” which is also a drag on demand for energy that’s affecting the oil market, according to Azour.

“The two major issues this year are the risk of escalation and the uncertainty on the developments in the region,” he said. “The risks are immense and the uncertainties are high.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The war is having a limited impact on the global economy so far. But in the region: Lebanon, Syria and Iran could face even more dollar shortages and higher prices. Jordan is worried about a refugee influx and needs aid to prevent an economic crisis. Iraq’s banking system is receiving new US sanctions by the day. Egypt combines all these problems, from a free-falling currency to the possibility of losses by banks in the likely event of a big devaluation. If all, or even some, of these crises blow up, a regional nightmare can turn into a global headache.”

— Ziad Daoud, chief emerging-markets economist.

The pressures are playing out in the current account, the broadest measure of trade and investment, as declines in tourism and receipts from commerce cut into inflows.

Compared to the IMF’s October projections, this year’s current account balance of the Mideast and North Africa is set to shrink by about $25 billion, or 0.7 percentage point of their aggregate gross domestic product.

Higher financing needs will prove a particular challenge for countries like Egypt, which is all but shut out of the international bond markets.

“The wave of shock” coursing across the region is likely to have consequences that could last for years to come, according to Azour.

“We cannot measure it,” he said. “We don’t know how this conflict is going to evolve but this is definitely an issue that — in the medium-term — will have an impact on the region.”

