IMF: Ethiopia program requires creditor assurances

Reuters

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is in discussions with Ethiopian authorities, and any new program would require creditors' financial assurances, a spokeswoman said on Thursday.

The fund "welcomed" the progress toward restoring lasting peace in the East African country as well as the authorities' "homegrown economic reform agenda," said spokeswoman Julie Kozack in a scheduled press conference.

She added that any new program between the two "would require clear commitments from development partners and financing assurances from creditors under the G-20 Common Framework."

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos)