IMF expects a soft landing for the world economy in 2024

The International Monetary Fund expects the globe to pull off a soft landing in 2024, skirting a recession while inflation falls.

The US, China and large emerging markets are all expected to post higher growth as central banks begin easing high interest rates that had been used to cool economies around the world.

The IMF estimates in its new world economic outlook report that the global economy will grow 3.1% this year, same as 2023, before rising modestly by 3.2% in 2025.

The latest forecast is two-tenths of a percent higher than the international body estimated in October, reflecting the progress being made to bring down inflation and an upgrade to growth outlooks in China, the US and large emerging markets.

"We are seeing inflation coming down faster than expected," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in an interview.

"So a little bit more growth, a little bit less inflation," he added. "The result is that we are now expecting that a soft landing is more likely."

Still, growth over the next few years is slated to expand below the historical average of 3.8% from 2000 to 2019. That is due to the lag effect from interest rates that are expected to stay relatively elevated even as central banks begin loosing monetary policy.

Consider the US, where Fed officials expect to cut rates by a median of three times in 2024. Growth is expected to slow to 2.1% from 3.1% last year, before dropping to 1.7% in 2025 due to the lag from the Fed's aggressive rate-hiking campaign and a cooling job market.

In the US, productivity could explain part of the reason inflation is falling and the economy is continuing to outperform, said Gourinchas, who noted that productivity has rebounded in the recent quarters from where it was earlier in 2023.

"We see more growth and sort of the labor markets cooling off a little bit," he said. "The result is consistent with faster productivity growth, but we don't see that across all countries and in all places."

In Europe, growth is not as strong yet even as job creation has been strong, said Gourinchas, noting that productivity has not been part of the story there.

Meanwhile, China’s economy is estimated to rise 4.6% this year, 0.4% higher than previously estimated, thanks to stronger-than-expected growth last year and an increase in government spending.

"With disinflation and steady growth, the likelihood of a hard landing has receded, and risks to global growth are broadly balanced," the IMF said in its report.

The inflation picture

The fact that inflation is falling faster than expected is expected to allow central banks to slowly take their foot off the pedal and start cutting rates, easing pressure off a slower-growth recessionary scenario.

The reasons for falling inflation range from a fall in energy prices and an easing of supply chain bottlenecks to a cooling labor market, falling job vacancies, a modest rise in unemployment and more supply of workers thanks in part to more immigrants in some cases.

Global headline inflation is expected to fall from an estimated 6.8% last year to 5.8% this year — inline with the previous forecast — and 4.4% in 2025.

The challenge for central bankers is when to start cutting rates. Gourinchas warns that if central banks cut rates too early, they risk the progress they have made getting inflation down by injecting more stimulus into the economy.

But Gourinchas said the IMF thinks the Fed will be in a position to cut rates in the second half of this year as inflation comes down further; he said he believes the three rate cuts the central bank has projected is about right.

There are some risks that could cloud the outlook for inflation and growth. One is the potential for a spike in commodity prices from continued attacks in the Red Sea that could disrupt supply shipments and lead to higher inflation, causing central banks to hold rates higher for longer.

Another is any deepening trouble in China’s property sector that could lower China’s growth and thus global growth.

On the fiscal side, a disruptive turn to tax hikes and spending cuts could also cause growth disappointments.

