IMF Latest: Georgieva Says Dollar Strength Has Stoked Concerns

(Bloomberg) -- International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that the dollar’s strength has prompted concerns among a number of economies, with all eyes on the US and when the Federal Reserve will be able to lower interest rates.

American economic strength was a major factor in the IMF upgrading its global economic growth outlook slightly for 2024, Georgieva said Thursday in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

She said earlier that it’s now time for the US and others to focus on budget tightening in order to rebuild fiscal buffers in a world where crises just keep on coming.

The IMF and World Bank are this week hosting spring meetings of finance and central bank chiefs from around the world. Among the other key subjects are discussions about advancing debt relief for distressed nations and — among Western powers — talks on the scope to step up efforts to aid Ukraine and punish Russia for its invasion of that country.

(All times Washington, DC, GMT -4)

Georgieva Still Optimistic Fed to Be Able to Cut Rates in 2024 (9:20 a.m.)

“The Fed is doing the right thing” by standing pat with its monetary stance for now, Georgieva said in an interview Thursday with Bloomberg Television. “The Fed is not yet prepared, and rightly so, to cut.”

A key question at the meetings in Washington has been “how long will the Fed be stuck with higher interest rates,” she said. “That’s what I hear from countries.”

“All eyes are on the US,” she said. With regard to the strength in the dollar, she said that “of course it is concerning.” So far, “the business environment in the United States has not reacted very firmly to the interest rates being high — but we see a little softening underneath.”

Georgieva said that “we still remain optimistic that, within this year, conditions in the United States would allow the Fed to start cutting.” -Jonathan Ferro and Christopher Condon

ECB’s Knot Plays Down Oil Price Risk to European Inflation (9:02 a.m.

A jump in energy prices would pose a less acute danger to inflation in Europe than the gyrations in commodities markets seen in recent years, according to European Central Bank Governing Council member Klaas Knot.

Describing current risks to consumer prices as “becoming more balanced,” the Dutch official told Bloomberg Television’s Lisa Abramowicz and Annmarie Hordern that inflation is subsiding toward 2% across the 20-nation euro area.

“Now, if we have an oil shock, it will be against a backdrop of general disinflation in all other factors,” he said Thursday in Washington. “The likelihood of significant second-round effects, I would argue, is smaller but it is clearly something to monitor.” -Mark Schroers and Alexander Weber

IMF’S Georgieva Urges Fiscal Tightening to Prep for Next Shock (8:41 a.m.)

Georgieva called on major economies to tighten their fiscal policies after a mass ramp-up of debt in recent years to cope with the pandemic crisis.

“Countries must urgently build fiscal resilience for the next shock” in a world where crises keep on coming, Georgieva said in a press conference Thursday in Washington. It’s important to be “rebuilding fiscal buffers.”

Central banks fighting inflation also “can use some help from the fiscal side,” she said. -Eric Martin and Philip Aldrick

