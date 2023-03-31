IMF Says BOJ Should Avoid Premature Exit from Monetary Easing

(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund said the Bank of Japan should avoid a premature exit from monetary easing, advising it to maintain its policy framework.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“Any changes to monetary policy settings will need to be well communicated to facilitate smoother transitions and protect financial stability,” the fund said Friday at the conclusion of its latest Article IV policy report on Japan. Abrupt policy framework change would impose risks on the economy, it said.

The IMF’s cautious comments on BOJ policy comes ahead of a leadership change at the central bank, with Kazuo Ueda set to succeed Haruhiko Kuroda as governor in about a week. Ueda has said it’s appropriate to keep up massive monetary easing for the time being, while a majority of BOJ watchers expect its main policy settings to be tightened by June.

The IMF said it expected inflation to peak in the first quarter of this year and fall below the BOJ’s 2% target by the end of 2024. Continued monetary easing was needed to keep inflation anchored above the goal, it said, adding that a recent rise in workers’ salaries was probably not enough.

“Amid a tighter labor market, base wage growth is expected to accelerate in 2023, but will likely stay below the level that the BOJ considers consistent with achieving the 2% inflation target in a sustainable manner,” the IMF said.

Wage growth of 3% is considered necessary to achieve sustainable 2% inflation. While the latest results from annual union talks suggest a 3.8% gain in overall wages this year, base wages, which have a greater impact on helping households counter inflation, are seen rising only 2.3%.

Japan’s inflation slowed to 3.1% in February from a four-decade high of 4.2% in the previous month as government energy subsidies weighed on prices. The BOJ forecasts its core inflation measure will fall below 2% in the year starting in April.

Story continues

Still, the IMF said inflation risks are tilted to the upside in the short term and reiterated its January advice that the BOJ consider boosting flexibility in long-term yields to address the side effects of prolonged easing. Options include raising its 10-year yield target, widening the yield trading band, switching back to a quantity goal for bond buying and aiming at a shorter-maturity yield, the fund said.

On other topics, the IMF made the following remarks:

Japan should withdraw pandemic-related fiscal support in a timely manner

Currency interventions should be limited to special circumstances such as disorderly market conditions

--With assistance from Toru Fujioka.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.