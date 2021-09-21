U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,354.19
    -3.54 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,919.84
    -50.63 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,746.40
    +32.49 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,186.18
    +3.98 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.51
    -0.05 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.10
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    -0.11 (-0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1726
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0150 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1800
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,479.05
    -2,341.24 (-5.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,016.33
    -47.52 (-4.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.98
    +77.07 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,839.71
    -660.34 (-2.17%)
     

IMF says China has tools to avoid Evergrande's problems becoming systemic crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
Evergrande Oasis housing complex developed by Evergrande Group, in Luoyang
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday said it is closely following developments surrounding China Evergrande Group, but believes Beijing has the tools to prevent the situation from turning into a systemic crisis.

IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath told Reuters the real estate sector was a big part of China's economy, and China Evergrande's potential default could have implications for China's economic activity and financial stability.

"We are following the developments in China very closely," Gopinath said, underscoring the need for regulatory reforms to address the heavily leveraged property sector. "We still believe that China has the tools and the policy space to prevent this turning into a systemic crisis."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande Crisis Isn’t a Lehman Brothers Event that Will Take Down the Market

    The Chinese property company has big problems, but Beijing is likely to prevent any contagion from infecting the rest of its economy.

  • EMERGING MARKETS-Shares slide as default risks haunt Evergrande

    Emerging market shares sank 1.3% on Monday, set for their steepest decline in a month, with a 3.3% dive in Hong Kong leading declines as China Evergrande plumbed 11-year lows starting down a fast approaching debt payment deadline. "For as long as this situation of uncertainty lasts we're going to see higher volatility on concerns this may spread and over maybe compromise economic recovery in China which has already been slowing," said Cristian Maggio, head of EM strategy at TD Securities.

  • Stocks Fall After Dip Buying Wanes: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks fell in the final minutes of trading a day after registering the biggest slide in four months as traders assessed risks from China’s crackdown on the real-estate sector and this week’s Federal Reserve meeting.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York

  • Evergrande Declines Further After S&P Says Default Is Likely

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group slid deeper in equity and credit markets Tuesday, fueling concerns about broader contagion after S&P Global Ratings said the developer is on the brink of default.The distressed developer’s shares in Hong Kong dropped as much as 7% before finishing down just 0.4%, still settling near a 10-year closing low. Its 8.25% dollar bond due 2022 fell 0.3 cent to 24.9 cents, leaving it down some 75% since late May. The junk-rated company is the biggest issuer of high-y

  • U.K. Warns of Challenging Few Days as Energy Crisis Deepens

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TroveU.K. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng warned the next few days will be challenging as the energy crisis deepens, and meat producers struggle with a crun

  • Fed Expected to Announce Bond Taper Beginning in November

    A recent survey of 51 economists told Bloomberg that the Federal Reserve will hint at tapering bond purchases at Federal Open Market Committee and take action with a formal announcement in November....

  • China to Wall Street: regulatory crackdown not aimed at restricting private firms

    China's sweeping regulatory crackdown of recent months does not aim to rein in the country's private enterprises or decouple from the United States or international financial markets, a top Chinese regulatory official told Wall Street leaders last week. The actions instead intend to strengthen the regulation of consumer-facing platform companies with a key role in promoting "common prosperity", or easing wealth inequality, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Vice Chairman Fang Xinghai said at a private gathering, according to attendees.

  • As Evergrande lurches, regulatory chief says US markets strong

    With Chinese real estate giant Evergrande teetering on the brink of collapse, the head of the US markets regulator said Tuesday the American financial system is better prepared than it was in 2008 to withstand the possible fallout from a major bankruptcy.

  • China to Stop Building New Coal-Fired Power Projects Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- China plans to stop building new coal-fired power plants in other nations, threatening to end one of the last sources of international funding for the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the

  • Did Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau make a mistake calling for a snap election?

    The prime minister of Canada took a calculated risk calling for an early election. What was he thinking? And what went wrong?

  • China Evergrande inches close to default deadline, investors wait

    China Evergrande Group, once China's top-selling property developer, inched closer to a key deadline where it risks a default on its bonds, but world markets were calmer as investors and analysts played down the threat of its troubles becoming the country's "Lehman moment." "There's been a fair bit of concern about the possibility of contagion from the meltdown at Chinese property developer Evergrande," analysts at New York-based Bespoke wrote in a research note on Tuesday. A major test for Evergrande comes this week, with the firm due to pay $83.5 million in interest relating to its March 2022 bond on Thursday.

  • Citi, JPMorgan Seen Evading Evergrande Crisis in China Push

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. banks appear to be sidestepping any fallout from the crisis at indebted developer China Evergrande Group that sparked a widespread selloff in stocks this week. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping

  • ConocoPhillips to Buy Shell Permian Assets for $9.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips agreed to acquire Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Permian Basin assets for $9.5 billion in cash, accelerating the consolidation of the largest U.S. oil patch.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Istanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksAmazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Far

  • Pret to serve suburbs, stations and motorways in shift from skyscrapers

    Coffee and sandwich chain Pret A Manger plans to double in size over the next five years, replacing a previous UK focus on offices with expansion in regional and suburban areas, transport hubs and motorway service stations. Pret, owned by investment group JAB and founder Sinclair Beecham, said on Wednesday it plans to open more than 200 UK shops in the next two years, including 100 franchise shops. Pret, as it is commonly known, currently runs 550 shops across five markets, the UK, U.S., France, Dubai and Hong Kong.

  • New England, California to See Soaring Energy Costs This Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas futures have been soaring, and they’re set to get especially high in New England and California in the coming months.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsU.S. inventories are tight, to the

  • ConocoPhillips Becomes Permian’s No. 2 Producer After Shell Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- ConocoPhillips’s purchase of Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s Permian assets will make it the second-largest producer in the world’s top shale basin, according to data from Enverus. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the

  • Dow Jones Gains As Market Fights; Microsoft Offers Up Opportunity; Disney Stock Dives

    The Dow Jones inched higher as it tried to make a stand. Microsoft stock offered an opportunity. DraftKings stock fell on a new bet.

  • Philippines' Duterte vows accountability for anyone who went 'beyond bounds' in drug war

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday that anyone found to have "acted beyond bounds" in his campaign against illegal drugs would be held accountable under national laws, while appearing to reject an International Criminal Court probe. Duterte told the United Nations General Assembly he had instructed the Philippines Justice Department and police to review the conduct of the campaign, in which more than 6,100 suspected drug dealers and users have been killed since he took office in June 2016. "Those found to have acted beyond bounds during operations shall be made accountable before our laws," Duterte said in a video address to the annual gathering.

  • China's Evergrande: What to know

    China's Evergrande is among the country's largest lenders and is facing billions of mounting debt, roiling global stock markets.

  • Bitcoin Rebounds After Serious Sell-Off

    Bitcoin received support near $40,000 and is moving towards the resistance level at $44,000.