IMF says it expects high-level discussion on Ukraine budget support during spring meetings

Reuters
·1 min read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday that it expects discussions on "timely disbursements of budget support" to Ukraine at a ministerial roundtable during spring meetings in Washington later this month.

"Timely and predictable external financing is critical for sustained sustaining the hard earned economic gains," IMF spokesperson Julie Kozack said in a scheduled press briefing.

"We do expect discussions during the spring meetings to discuss the situation facing Ukraine and the criticality of timely disbursements of budget support for Ukraine. And we expect these discussions to take place during a ministerial roundtable."

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos and Libby George; Editing by Alison Williams)

