Goldman Sees Investor Interest in Deals, IPOs: Future of Finance

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s head of Germany and Austria, Wolfgang Fink, is seeing investor interest in initial public offerings and deals rising again as central banks appear to near the end of a series of rate increases.

“We still have to wait for larger transactions but there’s more activity and there are more investors willing to put down capital, indicating there’s more activity to come,” Fink said at Bloomberg’s Future of Finance conference in Frankfurt.

Earlier, officials from the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund had cautioned that the region’s manufacturers were in a very weak state and that services were bound to follow. Fink said while he was optimistic about companies’ ability to address challenges, growth remains sluggish in Europe and China and not coming back at the speed that people would hope for and expect.

As Germany risks becoming a laggard in Europe again, top policy makers and executives are gathered at the annual event to discuss the challenges. The rapid shift away from Russian fossil fuels, fragmentations in global trade and an aging society have sparked a debate about whether Europe’s largest economy is again facing a period of underperformance.

Speakers at Tuesday’s event at Frankfurt’s Alte Oper also include Stefan Hoops, the head of Deutsche Bank AG’s asset management arm DWS Group, and Ingrid Hengster, CEO of Barclays Germany. You can watch the conversations here LIVE 400629408.

Savings Banks Say Rate Increases Were ‘Stress Test’ (2:30 p.m.)

The pace of the monetary tightening of the ECB was a stress test for Germany’s savings banks, said the head of the savings banks association, Helmut Schleweis. The lenders had to write down around €8 billion last year because rising rates weighed on the valuation of bonds in their portfolios.

“The pace was quite unexpected to everyone in the sector and it was a bit of a stress test,” Schleweis said. He reiterated that consolidation among Germany’s regional Landesbanken would happen at some point, even as it remained elusive during his presidency. “We will see it, I’m quite sure.”

Goldman’s Fink Says Companies Have Seen no Shortage of Crises (2 p.m.)

“We saw already in the second quarter a certain pick up, based on the fact that the interest rate hike cycle would come to an end and we would come into a more stable environment,” Goldman’s Fink said. “There are transactions coming to the market and we think there is also a backlog of companies building.”

Fink also said companies have been facing no shortage of crises with the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. “There is a lot on the agenda and stability is not seen anywhere,” he said.

ECB’s Arce Sees No 1970s Style Inflation (1:30 p.m.)

Oscar Arce, the European Central Bank’s director general for economics and research, hit a similar note, saying that services are now losing momentum and manufacturers already are “very, very weak.”

“It all depends on the definition of stagflation but we are not in front of something similar to what we saw in the 1970s,” said ECB’s Arce about the prospect of stagflation. “We are seeing strong growth of wages by historical standards but still we are not in a situation comparable to what we saw in the 70s.”

IMF Says Inflation Is No.1 Problem (1:27 p.m.)

“Inflation is the No. 1 problem that needs to be brought under control,” said Alfred Kammer, the International Monetary Fund’s European director. Inflation in the euro area has almost halved from a record 10.6% in October, but still is above 5%, more than twice the ECB’s target.

“Sluggish growth” in the region is in line with what his institution had been expecting, he said. Manufacturing output is slowing and services are set to follow, he said.

