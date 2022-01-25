U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

IMF Urges El Salvador to Discontinue Bitcoin’s Legal Tender Status

Nelson Wang
·1 min read
Oleksii Liskonih

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund recommended that El Salvador discontinue the use of bitcoin as legal tender in in the country due to the financial risks and liabilities created.

  • The recommendation came in a report issued on Tuesday following bilateral discussions with El Salvador about its economy.

  • IMF directors “stressed that there are large risks associated with the use of Bitcoin on financial stability, financial integrity, and consumer protection, as well as the associated fiscal contingent liabilities,” according to the report.

  • Directors also “urged the authorities to narrow the scope of the Bitcoin law by removing Bitcoin’s legal tender status. Some Directors also expressed concern over the risks associated with issuing Bitcoin-backed bonds.”

  • In November, IMF staff said that bitcoin should not be used as legal tender in El Salvador and urged the Central American country to strengthen the regulation and supervision of its newly established crypto payment ecosystem.

  • El Salvador first adopted bitcoin as legal tender in Sept. 2021 and its president Nayib Bukele has become a vocal proponent of the cryptocurrency.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

UPDATE (Jan. 25, 20:10 UTC): Added background in fourth bullet point.

