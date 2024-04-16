IMF warns financial risks linger amid 'soft landing'

A participant stands near a logo of IMF at the International Monetary Fund - World Bank Annual Meeting 2018 in Nusa Dua·Reuters
Pete Schroeder
3 min read
0

By Pete Schroeder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is cautioning against overexuberance in markets as investors look for central bankers to pull off a "soft landing" in their years-long inflation battle.

In its latest semi-annual Global Financial Stability Report, the IMF noted that markets have turned "quite optimistic" since the October edition, when investors were still recovering from spring turmoil in the banking sector.

Now, downside risks are receding, but the IMF is cautioning against complacency, noting that stretched valuations across a range of asset classes, geopolitical tensions, and rising debt levels could all pose problems if central bankers have to keep rates higher for longer to contain stubborn inflation.

"Confidence in a soft landing for the global economy is growing," the IMF wrote in its report. "However, global inflation remaining persistently above those targets could challenge this narrative and may trigger instability."

Specifically, the IMF said central bankers and other policymakers need to move cautiously as inflation eases, and push back against "overly optimistic expectations of the pace of disinflation and monetary policy easing."

The report comes days after stronger than expected inflation numbers trimmed hopes the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates soon.

"The primary risk there is the extent to which central banks, particularly in the U.S. ... may in fact not end up delivering the cuts," said Fabio Natalucci, deputy director of the IMF’s Monetary and Capital Markets Department.

'TRIPLE WHAMMY'

While risks loom, the IMF did find that the overall banking sector has stabilized somewhat since the 2023 turmoil. It still cautioned that there is a "tail of weak banks" globally that merit a close watch.

All told, banks holding about 19% of global banking assets have breached at least three of five key risk metrics the IMF tracks as a gauge of bank health, with most of those firms found in the U.S. or China.

Furthermore, the report noted there are over 100 banks, which represent about 3% of the assets in the banking system, that are struggling under a "triple-whammy" of strains. Those firms have high concentration in commercial real estate, large unrealized losses relative to their capital reserves, and over 25% of their deposits are uninsured.

Natalucci said the overall banking system appears well placed to weather anticipated stress in the commercial real estate sector, where borrowers are still struggling amid large office vacancies and other post-pandemic factors. However, specific firms with particularly high exposure could face pressure, as the decline in commercial real estate prices is the steepest in decades and has been partly offset by a relatively strong economy so far.

The April GFSR also marked the first time the IMF focused on cyberattacks as a financial stability risk, noting that the risk of "extreme losses" has increased, as financial firms have seen their losses climb from the millions to the billions in recent years.

While no cyber incident has proven a threat to the overall system yet, the IMF warned the frequency of attacks is rising significantly, with the number of attacks nearly doubling since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IMF called on financial firms and regulators to strengthen their systems and policies, particularly in emerging markets lagging behind more established economies.

The IMF also called on policymakers to boost their visibility into the private credit sector, wherein firms outside the traditional banking sector and markets provide lending. The group warned that that sector has grown rapidly in recent years, but has yet to withstand an economic downturn at its current scale. It called on global supervisors to adopt a "more intrusive" approach to the sector, and boost data collection to better identifying looming risks.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • A top Federal Reserve official opens door to keeping rates high for longer

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson suggested Tuesday that the central bank's key rate may have to remain at its peak for a while to bring down persistently elevated inflation. In a speech, Jefferson said he expects inflation to continue to slow this year. Instead, he said his outlook is that inflation will cool even with the Fed's key rate “held steady at its current level.”

  • US manufacturing output increases in March; February data revised higher

    Production at U.S. factories increased solidly in March as output at motor vehicle assembly plants and elsewhere rose, suggesting that manufacturing was turning the corner after being constrained by higher borrowing costs. Manufacturing output rose 0.5% last month after an upwardly revised 1.2% rebound in the prior month, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Factory output was previously reported to have rebounded 0.8% in February.

  • Explainer-Why are US pharmacy benefit managers under fire?

    Pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) are in the crosshairs of Republicans and Democrats in Congress but have so far dodged any new litigation or reforms that had been targeted for inclusion in last month's U.S. government budget deal. Many lawmakers, drugmakers and government officials have pointed a finger at these industry middle men, suggesting they play a critical role in high prescription drug costs in the United States. The following is what you need to know about PBMs.

  • Fed could keep monetary policy tight for longer if needed, Jefferson says

    Federal Reserve Vice Chair Philip Jefferson, in remarks devoid of any mention of interest rate cuts, said on Tuesday "it will be appropriate to hold in place the current restrictive stance of policy for longer" if inflation fails to slow as expected. "My baseline outlook continues to be that inflation will decline further, with the policy rate held steady at its current level, and that the labor market will remain strong, with labor demand and supply continuing to rebalance," Jefferson said in remarks prepared for a speech to a Fed research conference in Washington. His comments did not include what has been a standard messaging point for Fed officials in recent months that rate cuts could begin once policymakers gained more confidence that inflation is still falling - a hurdle that's become steeper after inflation through the first quarter proved unexpectedly strong.

  • This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a Monster Passive Income Machine

    Income investors should love this stock.

  • What If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US economy hums along month after month, minting hundreds of thousands of new jobs and confounding experts who had warned of an imminent downturn, some on Wall Street are starting to entertain a fringe economic theory.Most Read from BloombergBeyond the Ivies: Surprise Winners in the List of Colleges With the Highest ROIChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelUS Two-Year Yield Eyes 5% Before Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapMicrosoft Invests $1.5 Billion in

  • 1 Stock I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole

    There are too many uncertainties right now.

  • Billionaire David Tepper Has 40% of His Portfolio Invested in These 4 Growth Stocks

    David Tepper is one of the best-performing hedge fund managers.

  • Billionaires Are Buying These 2 Ultra-High Yield Dividend Stocks Hand Over Fist. Are They Smart Buys for Your Portfolio?

    Stocks that work for billionaires aren't necessarily appropriate for every investor.

  • Not-So-Happy Meal: $20 Wages Has Burger Joints In This State All Heated

    California fast-food employees started earning a minimum of $20 an hour in April. Thanks to a new law, which went into effect earlier this month, California chain restaurants with at least 60 locations nationwide have to pay their employees more. For smaller restaurants, the minimum wage continues to be the statewide bottom of $16 an hour. The largest publicly-traded fast-food companies include McDonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD); Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX); Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM), which owns Tac