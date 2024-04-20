IMF, World Bank steering committee stresses accountability as reforms advance

A man walks past the IMF logo at its headquarters in Washington·Reuters
Reuters
1 min read
0

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The steering committee for both International Monetary Fund and the World Bank on Saturday emphasized the need for broader accountability as the institutions implemented reforms to help countries grapple with climate change and other shocks.

"We must hold ourselves accountable more broadly as we become a better and bigger bank," said Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, the United Arab Emirates' minister of state for finance, who heads the joint Development Committee this year.

Al Husseini issued a chair's statement, rather than a communique, amid disagreements over wars in the Middle East and Ukraine, but referenced economic risks posed by the conflicts. The statement came as this week's meetings of the IMF and World Bank drew to a close.

Governors of the institutions urged the World Bank to continue to bolster global and regional partnerships, and asked its management to push ahead with country engagement reforms and enhanced country diagnostics.

They also encouraged further collaboration between the World Bank and IMF to help countries mobilize more revenues at home, and on issues such as climate change and pandemic preparedness, as well as debt sustainability.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Diane Craft)

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Musk Postpones India Visit, Citing Heavy Tesla Obligations

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk postponed a visit to India which would have included a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he must tend to pressing issues at Tesla Inc. Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money BackXi Orders China’s Biggest Military Reorganization Since 2015Giuliani’s Son, Former Aide Hit With Subpoenas in Asset Search“Unfortunately, very heavy Tesla obli

  • How Jay Powell and the Fed pivoted back to higher for longer

    Fed Chair Jay Powell and other Fed officials struck a more hawkish stance this past week, setting off a new debate across Wall Street about how the rest of 2024 could play out.

  • The Former Congressman in the Hot Seat at Trump’s Truth Social

    Devin Nunes is running a tiny, money-losing, slow-growing social-media company that just went public. The looming question: What if the app’s most important user—and biggest investor—wants to sell?

  • Elon Musk Lost Democrats on Tesla When He Needed Them Most

    Some potential Tesla buyers couldn’t stomach a purchase amid the CEO’s fall outbursts, data suggest.

  • Sen. Tuberville thinks Social Security wastes taxpayer money. What's wrong — and what it might take to fix it

    There's a point to be made amid his blustery remarks.

  • Charting the Global Economy: Fed Delay Recalibrates All Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled US central bankers will wait longer to cut borrowing costs following a series of surprisingly high inflation readings, which reduces room for easier policy around the world.Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money BackXi Orders China’s Biggest Military Reorganization Since 2015Giuliani’s Son, Former Aide Hit With Subpo

  • Man Dies After Setting Himself on Fire Outside Trump Hush-Money Trial

    Max Azzarello threw pamphlets containing conspiracy-based writings in the air before setting himself alight.

  • US House to vote on long-awaited $95 billion Ukraine, Israel aid package

    The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives on Saturday is set to vote on, and expected to pass, a $95 billion legislative package providing security assistance to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, over bitter objections from party hardliners. More than two months have passed since the Democratic-majority Senate passed a similar measure and U.S. leaders from Democratic President Joe Biden to top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell have been urging embattled House Speaker Mike Johnson to bring it up for a vote. Johnson this week chose to ignore ouster threats by hardline members of his fractious 218-213 majority and push forward the measure that includes some $60.84 billion for Ukraine as it struggles to fight off a two-year Russian invasion.

  • Donald Trump's $5.7 Million Crypto Portfolio: How Many Cryptocurrencies Does Trump Own?

    For decades, former President Donald Trump has made headlines for his business dealings, political undertakings and legal issues, but one less-discussed point is his relationship with cryptocurrency. Trump has amassed a multimillion-dollar crypto portfolio and has sold some of his tokens for a profit. Take a closer look at the tokens Trump holds. Don't Miss: If you invested $100 in DOGE when Elon Musk first tweeted about it in 2019, here’s how much you’d have today. Bitcoin has jumped another 45

  • Oil Markets Are on Edge Over Iran and Venezuela Sanctions. What Comes Next.

    Oil prices have been rising in recent weeks, but they’d probably be significantly higher were it not for production from two countries that have dicey relationships with the U.S.—Venezuela and Iran. New political developments, however, might curb some of those supplies, potentially causing oil and gasoline prices to climb further. International crude oil prices are up 13% this year, to $87.29 per barrel.