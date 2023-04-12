IMF is wrong about Britain, says Hunt

The Chancellor suggested that Britain would beat the IMF’s prediction of a 0.3pc contraction this year - Samuel Corum/Bloomberg

The International Monetary Fund is wrong about Britain’s economic prospects, Jeremy Hunt has said, as he vowed to deliver a better performance than its gloomy forecasts this week.

The Chancellor suggested that Britain would beat the IMF’s prediction of a 0.3pc contraction this year followed by sluggish growth of 1pc in 2024.

He suggested that several other G7 finance ministers also thought the Washington-based fund’s overall projections were too pessimistic, including his counterparts in the US and Germany.

Speaking to Bloomberg News on the sidelines of the IMF’s spring meeting in Washington, Mr Hunt said: “We will do better than that.”

Referring to a prediction by the Office for Budget Responsibility that the UK will grow by 1.8pc in 2024, he added: “Our forecasts are significantly better than the IMF’s forecast.

“It’s not just me, the German finance minister says he’s much more optimistic, I think Janet Yellen [the US Treasury Secretary] has said the same about the United States. So we are very confident about the UK’s medium and longer term prospects.”

The IMF has revised up its 2023 forecast for Britain from a previous prediction of a 0.6pc contraction, but still expects the UK would be the worst performing major economy in the world this year.

However, Mr Hunt said that the “page has really turned” on what he described as a “difficult period” for the UK in the wake of October’s mini-budget.

Last October, Ms Yellen privately criticised the UK’s plans for tax cuts under then-prime minister Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, while the IMF openly attacked them.

Mr Hunt said the UK had shown “tremendous resilience” over the past six months, which he claimed other countries had praised in meetings yesterday.

He added: “I think there is a lot of confidence in the UK.”

He said that a trade deal with the US was not “imminent”, but praised the security relationship between the two countries and suggested he was happy to “wait until the time is right”.