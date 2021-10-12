U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,350.65
    -10.54 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,378.34
    -117.72 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,465.92
    -20.28 (-0.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,234.27
    +13.63 (+0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.44
    -0.20 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.90
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    +0.05 (+0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1535
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5800
    -0.0340 (-2.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3589
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5800
    +0.2580 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,241.38
    -1,011.42 (-1.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.62
    -16.15 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.23
    -16.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

IMF's Georgieva focused on global challenges after getting board's backing -interview

Andrea Shalal
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Financing of African Economies summit in Paris

By Andrea Shalal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund head Kristalina Georgieva is refocused on serious global challenges, she said on Tuesday, after the fund's executive board expressed its full confidence in her leadership.

The IMF executive board on Monday cleared Georgieva, the fund's managing director, of wrongdoing in a World Bank data-rigging scandal https://www.reuters.com/business/external-review-finds-deeper-rot-world-bank-doing-business-rankings-2021-09-20 that occurred when she was CEO of the development bank.

"We have difficult problems to wrestle with and we need the strong standing of the institution to serve the membership," Georgieva told Reuters in an interview. She said she plans to meet with IMF staff next Monday, following the first week of the IMF and World Bank annual meetings.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

