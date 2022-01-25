U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

IMF's Gopinath sees U.S. inflation peaking in Q1 -Reuters interview

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund expects U.S. core inflation to peak in the first quarter, easing to 3.4% by the end of 2022 and dropping to the Federal Reserve's average target of 2% in 2023, the IMF's No 2. official told Reuters.

First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said the Euro area would likely see inflation rising for a couple of quarters, but getting close to the European Central Bank's target of around 2% by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Chris Reese)

Recommended Stories

  • Survival secrets from Vladimir Putin

    The Russian president may seem reckless, but he continually outplays western opponents despite having a much weaker hand.

  • Biden administration limits use of two monoclonal antibody treatments

    The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday significantly restricted the use of a pair of monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID-19 because they are ineffective against the omicron variant.The agency said the therapies made by Eli Lilly and Regeneron should only be used in patients that have been infected with or exposed to a variant that is susceptible to the treatments. "Because data show these treatments are highly unlikely to be...

  • Why inflation is hitting some U.S. states harder than others

    Moody’s Analytics Director of Regional Economics Adam Kamins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss why the central U.S. states are being hit harder by inflation, interest rates, and supply shortages.

  • Down 57% in 1 Month, Is Novavax a Bargain Buy?

    To say that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) investors haven't had a smooth ride recently is a massive understatement. Amid a string of successes (and a few setbacks) in getting its coronavirus vaccine, Nuvaxovid approved by regulators in the European Union, South Korea, and with the World Health Organization, the company's stock has plummeted, falling around 55% compared to its price six months ago and 57% since a mere 30 days ago. Has the stock fallen enough to be worth a purchase based on the expectation of future jab sales and vaccine development, or should investors stay away for the time being?

  • Is Upstart Still a Buy After Dropping 40% to Start 2022?

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) has had a wild ride since it went public in December 2020 at $20 per share. Upstart is a fintech that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to handle loan requests. Upstart's platform uses AI to run through thousands of data points to assess credit risk and make instantaneous decisions about loans.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Thankfully, the Fed has decided to stop digging, but it has a lot of work to do before it gets us out of hole we’re in

    NEW HAVEN, Conn. (Project Syndicate)—The Federal Reserve has turned on a dime, an uncharacteristic about-face for an institution long noted for slow and deliberate shifts in monetary policy. While the Fed’s recent messaging (it hasn’t really done anything yet) is not as creative as I had hoped, at least it has recognized that it has a serious problem. Like the Fed I worked at in the early 1970s under Arthur Burns, today’s policy makers once again misdiagnosed the initial outbreak.

  • Stocks: GE declines on revenue miss, 3M climbs on earnings beat, IBM boosted by sales growth

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi review recent earnings reports from General Electric, 3M, and IBM.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in January (and Beyond)

    Despite recent volatility, Wall Street and investors have enjoyed a record-breaking run. The benchmark S&P 500 took less than 17 months to double off of its coronavirus pandemic lows set in March 2020, and the index logged nearly six dozen record-closing highs last year. The first top stock that could make you richer in January and well beyond is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX).

  • Why Shares of American Express Are Up Today

    Shares of American Express (NYSE: AXP) traded nearly 10% higher as of 11:25 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021. American Express reported diluted earnings per share of $2.18 on revenue of roughly $12.1 billion in Q4, easily beating analyst estimates. For the full year, American Express reported $10.02 EPS on total revenue of $42.4 billion, also beating estimates.

  • Wells Fargo to raise dividend by 25%

    Shares of Wells Fargo & Co. rose 0.4% in afternoon trading Tuesday, after the bank said it will raise its quarterly dividend by 25%. For shareholders of record on Feb. 4, the bank will pay out on March 1 a dividend of 25 cents a share, up from 20 cents in the previous quarter. Based on current stock prices, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.87%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF of 1.66% and the implied yield for the S&P 500 of 1.42%. "As I

  • Beware: This SPAC Bubble Stock Could Burst in 2022

    Former President Donald Trump is starting a social media network and streaming service called Truth Social and TMTG+, respectively, taking the companies public under Trump Media & Technology Group in a SPAC merger with Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC). Trump's headbutting with large media companies has been well-publicized, including his banishment from social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook (owned by Meta Platforms).

  • Biden Calls Fox Reporter a `Stupid Son of a B----'

    President&nbsp;Joe Biden&nbsp;can be heard calling a&nbsp;Fox&nbsp;News reporter a "stupid son of a b----."&nbsp;Peter Doocy tried to question Biden about inflation as journalists were ushered out of White House's East Room where the president was hosting a meeting with economic advisers. Doocy, appearing later on&nbsp;Sean Hannity's Fox program, said Biden had&nbsp;called&nbsp;to apologize.

  • Fed will take ‘measured approach’ to avoid spooking markets: Strategist

    Invesco Global Market Strategist Brian Levitt joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an outlook for the market ahead of the Fed meeting this week.

  • Stocks plunge as investors await Fed meeting

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details intraday market sell-offs, historical contexts of past markets, and underperformances seen in the Nasdaq.

  • Strong 4th-Quarter Results Show IBM's Plan Is Working

    Sales rose 6.5% to $16.7 billion

  • Why Plug, Bloom, and Enphase Stocks Crashed Today

    Renewable energy investors dodged a bullet on Monday, when a miserable morning for stock markets turned into a more hopeful afternoon, erasing much of those early losses by close of trading. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, shares of solar power play Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) are tumbling 5.8%, while fuel cell stars Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are down 7.7% and 8.3%, respectively. In a tic-tac-toe of bad news yesterday, you see, investment bank Truist cut its price targets on Plug, Bloom, and Enphase.

  • Why Tesla Shares Are Down Ahead of Earnings

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings tomorrow after the bell, and the stock is down in advance of that. At 10:06 a.m. ET, Tesla shares were 1.75% lower after having dropped nearly 3% to start Tuesday's market session. In fact, Tesla, like many other technology names in the Nasdaq Composite index, has been moving lower all month.

  • Why Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Are Skyrocketing Today

    Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE: TRQ), however, is bucking the trend and ripping higher. To the delight of investors, the copper producer provided encouraging news regarding its operations in Mongolia yesterday, while some positive coverage from Wall Street is providing additional cause for investors' exuberance. As of 11:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, shares of Turquoise Hill had soared 16.5%.