IMG Welcomes Dina Tarantola-Froner as Chief Underwriting Officer

·2 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 4, 2022 /CNW/ -- International Medical Group® (IMG®) is excited to introduce Dina Tarantola-Froner as the company's new Chief Underwriting Officer. Dina joins the IMG team with more than 30 years of underwriting experience and extensive knowledge of the insurance industry.

International Medical Group (IMG) is an award-winning international medical and travel insurance company.

Dina will be responsible for leading the global underwriting and products teams at IMG where she will ensure underwriting and product initiatives meet the needs of today's dynamic and competitive global marketplace. Additionally, Dina will work alongside the senior leadership team to strengthen the company's underwriting strategy and create business plans that further position IMG as the leader of travel and health safety solutions for people traveling and residing away from home.

"I want to make sure IMG is making sound underwriting decisions and that there are efficient processes in place to provide excellent service to all of our stakeholders in our various segments," Dina said. "I'm excited for the opportunity to apply my knowledge and experience to help drive strategic growth at IMG."

Prior to joining IMG, Dina held senior leadership roles at Liberty Mutual Insurance, Hartford Financial Services, and AIG—where she spent 25 years, ultimately serving as the National Underwriting Officer and overseeing all accident and health underwriting for the U.S. and Canada.

A lifelong New Yorker from Brooklyn, Dina is married with two children. She says she looks forward to making a global impact through her new role as Chief Underwriting Officer at IMG.

"We're excited to welcome Dina to IMG. Her extensive underwriting and leadership experience makes her a fantastic addition to the team," said IMG President and CEO, Steve Paraboschi. "I'm confident that Dina will be able to successfully assist IMG on our path to continued growth in the marketplace."

About International Medical Group® (IMG®)

International Medical Group® (IMG®), a SiriusPoint company, is an award-winning global insurance benefits and assistance services company that has served millions of members worldwide since its founding in 1990. A leader in the industry, IMG offers a full line of international medical insurance products, as well as travel insurance plans, medical management services, and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance. For more information, please visit www.imglobal.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/img-welcomes-dina-tarantola-froner-as-chief-underwriting-officer-301453637.html

SOURCE International Medical Group (IMG)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/04/c3137.html

