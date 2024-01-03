Imhoff gets new contract as Johnstown city manager; Capriotti, Arnone sworn in

Jan. 3—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Johnstown City Council unanimously approved an agreement to retain Ethan Imhoff as city manager during the board's reorganization meeting on Tuesday.

It is effective from Wednesday until the first Monday of January 2026.

Imhoff will receive an annual salary of $137,500.

"I appreciate council's commitment to me, and certainly looking forward to continuing our work together," Imhoff said.

Imhoff was originally hired as city manager in January 2022 after previously serving as the Cambria County Planning Commission's executive director and vice chairman of Vision Together 2025.

During his first two years as city manager, Imhoff helped the city exit Pennsylvania's Act 47 program for distressed municipalities, develop a planned redesign of Main Street and Central Park and disperse millions of federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars for COVID-19 pandemic relief. He also oversaw the development of two budgets that did not require any tax increases or additional borrowing.

"I think we've accomplished a lot over the last two years," Imhoff said.

Also at the meeting, Michael Capriotti and Charles Arnone, who won reelection last year, were sworn in to their second terms by Magisterial District Judge Brian Subich.

Capriotti was once again selected by fellow council members to be deputy mayor.

He won the position with four votes from himself, Mayor Frank Janakovic, Marie Mock and Laura Huchel. The Rev. Sylvia King received three votes from herself, Arnone and Ricky Britt.

"The position is one that just supports the mayor when he's unavailable for any reason," Capriotti said. "I will continue to serve the city and do what I need to do that I believe is in the best interest of the residents.

"I look forward to doing it for a couple other years."