IMI (LON:IMI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.192

IMI plc (LON:IMI) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 17th of May to £0.192. This takes the annual payment to 1.6% of the current stock price, which unfortunately is below what the industry is paying.

IMI's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. However, prior to this announcement, IMI's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 41.1%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 21% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.371 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.283. The dividend has shrunk at around 2.7% a year during that period. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

IMI Could Grow Its Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. We are encouraged to see that IMI has grown earnings per share at 7.9% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Our Thoughts On IMI's Dividend

In summary, it's great to see that the company can raise the dividend and keep it in a sustainable range. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. Taking all of this into consideration, the dividend looks viable moving forward, but investors should be mindful that the company has pushed the boundaries of sustainability in the past and may do so again.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for IMI that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

