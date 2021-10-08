U.S. markets open in 2 hours 53 minutes

IMM-124E – Demonstrates Antiviral T-Cell Immunity

Immuron Limited
·3 min read
In this article:
Key Points

  • International Patent Filed

  • Publication from the Hebrew University - Hadassah Medical Center Entitled: Augmented antiviral T cell immunity by oral administration of IMM-124E in preclinical models and a phase I/IIa clinical trial: A method for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of gut pathogens, is pleased to notify shareholders of a recent publication describing the potential antiviral benefits of IMM-124E in a mouse model and human clinical study. IMM124E, the Company’s proprietary product, is used to manufacture Immuron’s flagship commercially available and over-the-counter gastrointestinal and digestive health immune supplements Travelan® and Protectyn®. The studies were conducted independently by the Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem Israel.

The research findings were recently published on the 1st of October 2021 in the Journal Drug Development Research entitled Augmented antiviral T cell immunity by oral administration of IMM-124E in preclinical models and a phase I/IIa clinical trial: A method for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 (https://doi.org/10.1002/ddr.21890).The paper examines the ability of IMM-124E to promote antiviral interferon-γ (IFNγ) T cell responses in a preclinical mouse model and in a phase I/IIa clinical study conducted in 5 human health volunteers. The aim of the research study was to determine the ability of IMM-124E to promote antiviral interferon γ (IFNγ) T cell responses. In the preclinical study, mice were orally administered with HBC for 5 days and tested for the number of T cell clones secreting IFNγ in response to viral antigens of the swine flu, New Caledonia influenza, and cytomegalovirus. The reported data suggests that that IMM124E enhance antiviral immunity across the viral strains tested. A similar response was observed in the human study. Healthy volunteers were recruited and received IMM-124E at a daily dose of 600 mg for four consecutive days and 1200 mg for an additional day. Blood samples were collected before and after IMM-124E treatment and tested for the number of T cell clones secreting IFNγ in response to viral antigens of SARS-CoV-2 and Hepatitis B virus. The preliminary clinical data reported suggested a similar effect was observed in humans in augmenting antiviral responses against COVID-19 and Hepatitis B. While more thorough and detailed investigations are required to further validate the results, this is very encouraging research.

The company has been pursuing the antiviral activities of IMM-124E and these recent published results lend support to the ongoing R&D program. Immuron has previously reported research investigations on IMM-124E which demonstrated neutralizing activity against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19 (ASX announcements dated 13 May 2021, 15 December 2020 and 21 July 2020).

The company is also pleased to report that it has filed a Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application to seek patent protection internationally for IMM-124E which demonstrated neutralizing activity against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19.

This release has been authorised by the directors of Immuron Limited.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Dr Jerry Kanellos, Ph.D.
Chief Executive Officer
Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254
info@immuron.com

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com


