Immaculate one owner home in Raynham sells for almost $700K: How much other homes sold for?

This week’s top-selling home in Raynham is a marvelous colonial that sold for $690,000.

Built in 1993, 105 Captains Landing, has been lovingly maintained by its original owner. With almost 2,000 square feet of living space, the home offers gleaming oak hardwood floors, sundrenched rooms, a stunning 18-foot open foyer, and a wood-burning fireplace.

It boasts a modern kitchen with a breakfast nook, an elegant dining room, a three-season sunroom, and a spacious front-to-back primary suite.

Settled on 2.81 acres of appealing landscaped land the property features a large brick patio and walkways as well as a matching shed. The home was originally bought in 1993 for $171,500.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Taunton area this week according to The Warren Group.

Prices of homes sold in Dighton

15 Summer St., $309,500

Kelley Thomas E Est Kelley, William to Dasilva Duo LLC

Prices of homes sold in Raynham

30 Hemlock St., $540,000

Turgeon, Christopher B King, Kayla M to Barker, Robert Barker, Sylvia

109 Oak St., $500,000

Ryan, Cheryl A to Cote, Matthew D Maffei, Tracey C

105 Captains Landing, $690,000

Brady, Gale T to Flaherty Jr, Michael J Flaherty, Danielle D

48 Finch Road, $450,000

Flaherty Jr, Michael J to Ogilvie, Nichole

Prices of homes sold in Taunton

176 Powderhorn Drive, $275,000

Berger Albert E Est Choate-Derosa, Nicole M to Andreev, Nikolay Khachtryan, Siuranna

5 Elizabeth St., $430,000

Vilbrun-Bruno, Sandra Bruno, Asser P to Aviles, Ruth M Diaz, Salvador R

215 Erin Road, $660,000

Smith, Dana P Smith, Holly A to Lazzell, Victoria P

143 Erin Road, $630,000

Arenz, Fred G Arenz, Stella M to Manala, Gatty Manala, Tselahale P

285 Richmond St., $460,000

Toth 3rd, William P to Rodrigues, Jazzmyn

215 Longmeadow Road, $310,000

Bonelli, Janet to Trautman, Jamie

