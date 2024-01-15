Immaculately renovated ranch in Swansea sells for over $500K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling home in Swansea is a quaint ranch-style home that sold for $575,000.
In 2020, 40 Oakland Ave., was completely renovated from the foundation up. Built with an attention to detail it features beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and white wood detailing.
The 1,260-square-foot home has a spacious kitchen with an oversized island, a sunroom with a gas stove, a formal dining area, as well as a cozy living room.
The property is only half a mile from the Swansea & Cole River Marina and sits on .67 acres of land. It boasts an oversized one-car garage and a stone-paved driveway. The last time the home was sold was in 1976 for $37,500.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
220 Collins Corner Road, for $163,000
from Janet Imilda Chace Lt to 220 Chase Realty LLC.
15 E Wordell Street, for $509,500
from Frank M. Matos to Carlos M. Pereira.
5 Michaels Way, for $365,000
from Christopher W. Woodard to Peter E Simmons RET.
600 Potomska Road, for $1,963,750
from Bflt Rt to 600 Potomsja Land T.
22 Ryder Street, for $395,000
from Nicholas B. Charbonneau to Paul B. Finnegan.
22 Sable Avenue, for $490,000
from Janet L. Mohr to Nicholas B. Charbonneau.
Fall River
333 Bank Street, for $50,000
from Jeremiah J. Donovan to Jose D. Botelho.
943 County Street, for $375,000
from Paul J. Souza to Dream Big T.
750 Davol Street #814, for $315,000
from Betsy L. Depin-Ollerhead to Cordell B. Golson.
152 Fountain Street, for $625,000
from Christopher R. Cyr to Tripletreehouse Fountain.
215 Glasgow Street #1, for $230,000
from Daniel Quintal to Rashely S. Dejesus.
336 Grattan Street, for $545,000
from Bryanha K. Costa to Conor W. Sowersby.
297 Grove Street, for $585,000
from Rodney J. Cesar to Jude Denis.
166 Irving Street, for $625,000
from Johnny Alexis to Michael Thompson.
47 Mulberry Street, for $600,000
from Saul Valadez to Ronnie Roscoe.
3446 N Main Street, for $236,788
from Dbla LLC to Luis L. Pacheco.
752 New Boston Road, for $575,000
from Kevin P. Quintal to Corinne N. Downey.
197 Ridge Street, for $530,000
from Around The Clock Svcs Inc to Jhonathan D. Delgado.
501 Rodman Street, for $13,150,000
from Fall River Ra LLC to Exchangeright Net-Leased.
81 Swindells Street, for $660,000
from Etienne Enterprises LLC to Mc Property LLC.
181 Weetamoe Street, for $231,000
from Melissa Pavao to Flavio Tizon.
Freetown
8 Dunham Road, for $875,000
from Elspeth B. Cypher to Bernice Menard Nt.
Little Compton
186 Long, for $33,333
from Paul Arruda RET to Parick E. Wright.
140 W Main Road, for $600,000
from Charles B. Almy to Little Compton Agri Conse.
New Bedford
22 Acushnet Avenue, for $237,500
from Mario J. Pereira to Jon Afonso Property LLC.
201-203 Bonney Street, for $530,000
from Orlando Darosa to Jamilson G. Monteiro.
14 Cindy Lane, for $450,000
from Chris W. Holtkamp to Josue Ostolaza.
272-274 Cleveland Street, for $469,900
from Correia Ft to Ricky Saldanha.
619 County Street, for $530,000
from County St Nt to Kostantinos Erotokritakis.
77 Delano Street, for $237,500
from Mario J. Pereira to Jon Afonso Property LLC.
49 Division Street, for $600,000
from Aldair M. Depina to Lius Blaise.
518 Hawes Street, for $546,320
from Claire Millette to Gitsit Solutions LLC.
13-15 Hazard Court, for $470,000
from Hazard Ct T to Dairine A. Andrade.
237 Hillman Street, for $525,000
from Terrance A. Gomes to Michael C. Frias.
279 Hillman Street, for $170,000
from Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb3 to Andre Maldonado.
51 Julie, for $400,000
from Ronnette A. Barros to Margatte Toure.
555 Kirby Street, for $405,000
from Robert C. Demelo to Betty J. Labonte.
240 Middle Street, for $480,000
from Manuel Desantos to Benjamin A. Pereira.
358 N Front Street, for $615,000
from Ara Rt to Jessica Medeiros.
79 North Street, for $350,000
from N St Nt to Kostantinos Erotokritakis.
2108 Phillips Road #20, for $145,000
from Susan Ferguson to Peaceful Rentals LLC.
205 Query Street, for $280,000
from Elaine Amaral to Luis C. Pereira.
111 Summer Street, for $420,000
from S&p New Bedford Nt to Kostantinos Erotokritakis.
652 Summer Street, for $560,000
from Jeannette Cruz to Francisco P. Gomez.
81 Welby Road, for $650,000
from Active Ma Inc to 9 Welby Rd LLC.
Somerset
200 Oneil Road, for $280,000
from Arruda Ann Marrie Est to Marcie Falconero.
160 Yankee Peddler Drive, for $650,000
from T&m Investments LLC to Palakbahen Patel.
Swansea
Almy Road, for $20,000
from Richard Michaud to Jp Asphalt Landscaping LL.
Bark Street, for $20,000
from Richard Michaud to Jp Asphalt Landscaping LL.
159 Burnside Drive, for $490,000
from Hardy Custodio to Joseph E. Baker.
65 Coleman Street, for $305,000
from Gary W. Nickerson to Lisa M. Burgess.
110 Coolidge Street, for $392,500
from Matthew A. Thibault to Nicholas A. Mello.
148 Macomber Avenue, for $325,000
from Norma M. Stanzione to Mataeo A. Mello.
40 Oakland Avenue, for $575,000
from Shirley Stasiowski to Iris M. Madonna.
400 Old Providence Road, for $300,000
from Claudette Martin 2011 Irt to Sean Foster.
Tiverton
48 Brackett Avenue, for $447,500
from Ryan M. Cabral to Scott M. Miezejeski.
579 East Road, for $611,100
from Michael S. Kennedy to Julia S. Mclanaphy.
44 Paul James Drive, for $420,000
from Alice M. Rego to Shomari N. Lewis.
1121 Stafford Road, for $499,000
from Alison Dufault to Stephen Conroy.
Westport
8 Faith Street, for $385,000
from Ventura T Ft to Short Lt.
147 Forge Road, for $195,000
from Attuck LLC to Lori Camara.
Granite Post Road, for $375,000
from Forest Park Westport LLC to Carreiro Ft.
22 Granite Post Road, for $385,000
from Forest Park Westport LLC to Ryan C. Jones.
40 Highridge Road, for $899,900
from Cartus Financial Corp to Andrew Sinotte.
67 Ridgeline Drive, for $371,633
from Lorraine R. Leite to Fin Of Amer Structured Se.
537 Sodom Road, for $779,915
from Long Built Homes Inc to Ryan M. Cabral.
