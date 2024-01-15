Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,783.83
    +3.59 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,592.98
    -118.02 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,972.76
    +2.56 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,950.96
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.41
    -0.27 (-0.37%)
     

  • Gold

    2,058.60
    +7.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.40
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0948
    -0.0007 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9500
    -0.0270 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2723
    -0.0028 (-0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.7150
    +0.8110 (+0.56%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,688.33
    -224.70 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,621.29
    -3.64 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,901.79
    +324.68 (+0.91%)
     

Immaculately renovated ranch in Swansea sells for over $500K: Weekly home sales

Faith Harrington, The Standard-Times
·6 min read

This week’s top-selling home in Swansea is a quaint ranch-style home that sold for $575,000.

In 2020, 40 Oakland Ave., was completely renovated from the foundation up. Built with an attention to detail it features beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and white wood detailing.

The 1,260-square-foot home has a spacious kitchen with an oversized island, a sunroom with a gas stove, a formal dining area, as well as a cozy living room.

The property is only half a mile from the Swansea & Cole River Marina and sits on .67 acres of land. It boasts an oversized one-car garage and a stone-paved driveway. The last time the home was sold was in 1976 for $37,500.

File photo
File photo

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

220 Collins Corner Road, for $163,000

from Janet Imilda Chace Lt to 220 Chase Realty LLC.

15 E Wordell Street, for $509,500

from Frank M. Matos to Carlos M. Pereira.

5 Michaels Way, for $365,000

from Christopher W. Woodard to Peter E Simmons RET.

600 Potomska Road, for $1,963,750

from Bflt Rt to 600 Potomsja Land T.

22 Ryder Street, for $395,000

from Nicholas B. Charbonneau to Paul B. Finnegan.

22 Sable Avenue, for $490,000

from Janet L. Mohr to Nicholas B. Charbonneau.

Fall River

333 Bank Street, for $50,000

from Jeremiah J. Donovan to Jose D. Botelho.

943 County Street, for $375,000

from Paul J. Souza to Dream Big T.

750 Davol Street #814, for $315,000

from Betsy L. Depin-Ollerhead to Cordell B. Golson.

152 Fountain Street, for $625,000

from Christopher R. Cyr to Tripletreehouse Fountain.

215 Glasgow Street #1, for $230,000

from Daniel Quintal to Rashely S. Dejesus.

336 Grattan Street, for $545,000

from Bryanha K. Costa to Conor W. Sowersby.

297 Grove Street, for $585,000

from Rodney J. Cesar to Jude Denis.

166 Irving Street, for $625,000

from Johnny Alexis to Michael Thompson.

47 Mulberry Street, for $600,000

from Saul Valadez to Ronnie Roscoe.

3446 N Main Street, for $236,788

from Dbla LLC to Luis L. Pacheco.

752 New Boston Road, for $575,000

from Kevin P. Quintal to Corinne N. Downey.

197 Ridge Street, for $530,000

from Around The Clock Svcs Inc to Jhonathan D. Delgado.

501 Rodman Street, for $13,150,000

from Fall River Ra LLC to Exchangeright Net-Leased.

81 Swindells Street, for $660,000

from Etienne Enterprises LLC to Mc Property LLC.

181 Weetamoe Street, for $231,000

from Melissa Pavao to Flavio Tizon.

Freetown

8 Dunham Road, for $875,000

from Elspeth B. Cypher to Bernice Menard Nt.

Little Compton

186 Long, for $33,333

from Paul Arruda RET to Parick E. Wright.

140 W Main Road, for $600,000

from Charles B. Almy to Little Compton Agri Conse.

New Bedford

22 Acushnet Avenue, for $237,500

from Mario J. Pereira to Jon Afonso Property LLC.

201-203 Bonney Street, for $530,000

from Orlando Darosa to Jamilson G. Monteiro.

14 Cindy Lane, for $450,000

from Chris W. Holtkamp to Josue Ostolaza.

272-274 Cleveland Street, for $469,900

from Correia Ft to Ricky Saldanha.

619 County Street, for $530,000

from County St Nt to Kostantinos Erotokritakis.

77 Delano Street, for $237,500

from Mario J. Pereira to Jon Afonso Property LLC.

49 Division Street, for $600,000

from Aldair M. Depina to Lius Blaise.

518 Hawes Street, for $546,320

from Claire Millette to Gitsit Solutions LLC.

13-15 Hazard Court, for $470,000

from Hazard Ct T to Dairine A. Andrade.

237 Hillman Street, for $525,000

from Terrance A. Gomes to Michael C. Frias.

279 Hillman Street, for $170,000

from Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb3 to Andre Maldonado.

51 Julie, for $400,000

from Ronnette A. Barros to Margatte Toure.

555 Kirby Street, for $405,000

from Robert C. Demelo to Betty J. Labonte.

240 Middle Street, for $480,000

from Manuel Desantos to Benjamin A. Pereira.

358 N Front Street, for $615,000

from Ara Rt to Jessica Medeiros.

79 North Street, for $350,000

from N St Nt to Kostantinos Erotokritakis.

2108 Phillips Road #20, for $145,000

from Susan Ferguson to Peaceful Rentals LLC.

205 Query Street, for $280,000

from Elaine Amaral to Luis C. Pereira.

111 Summer Street, for $420,000

from S&p New Bedford Nt to Kostantinos Erotokritakis.

652 Summer Street, for $560,000

from Jeannette Cruz to Francisco P. Gomez.

81 Welby Road, for $650,000

from Active Ma Inc to 9 Welby Rd LLC.

Somerset

200 Oneil Road, for $280,000

from Arruda Ann Marrie Est to Marcie Falconero.

160 Yankee Peddler Drive, for $650,000

from T&m Investments LLC to Palakbahen Patel.

Swansea

Almy Road, for $20,000

from Richard Michaud to Jp Asphalt Landscaping LL.

Bark Street, for $20,000

from Richard Michaud to Jp Asphalt Landscaping LL.

159 Burnside Drive, for $490,000

from Hardy Custodio to Joseph E. Baker.

65 Coleman Street, for $305,000

from Gary W. Nickerson to Lisa M. Burgess.

110 Coolidge Street, for $392,500

from Matthew A. Thibault to Nicholas A. Mello.

148 Macomber Avenue, for $325,000

from Norma M. Stanzione to Mataeo A. Mello.

40 Oakland Avenue, for $575,000

from Shirley Stasiowski to Iris M. Madonna.

400 Old Providence Road, for $300,000

from Claudette Martin 2011 Irt to Sean Foster.

Tiverton

48 Brackett Avenue, for $447,500

from Ryan M. Cabral to Scott M. Miezejeski.

579 East Road, for $611,100

from Michael S. Kennedy to Julia S. Mclanaphy.

44 Paul James Drive, for $420,000

from Alice M. Rego to Shomari N. Lewis.

1121 Stafford Road, for $499,000

from Alison Dufault to Stephen Conroy.

Westport

8 Faith Street, for $385,000

from Ventura T Ft to Short Lt.

147 Forge Road, for $195,000

from Attuck LLC to Lori Camara.

Granite Post Road, for $375,000

from Forest Park Westport LLC to Carreiro Ft.

22 Granite Post Road, for $385,000

from Forest Park Westport LLC to Ryan C. Jones.

40 Highridge Road, for $899,900

from Cartus Financial Corp to Andrew Sinotte.

40 Highridge Road, for $899,900

from Matthew Perry to Cartus Finance Corp.

67 Ridgeline Drive, for $371,633

from Lorraine R. Leite to Fin Of Amer Structured Se.

537 Sodom Road, for $779,915

from Long Built Homes Inc to Ryan M. Cabral.

N/A, for $3,700,000

from Knock And Maize LLC to Wpt Property LLC.

N/A, for $3,700,000

from Knock & Maize LLC to Wpt Property LLC.

Copyrighted material previously published in Banker & Tradesman/The Commercial Record, a weekly trade newspaper. It is reprinted with permission from the publisher, The Warren Group. For a searchable database of real estate transactions and property information, visit www.thewarrengroup.com.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: Real estate transactions in Greater Fall River for January

Advertisement