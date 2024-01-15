Immaculately renovated ranch in Swansea sells for over $500K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling home in Swansea is a quaint ranch-style home that sold for $575,000.

In 2020, 40 Oakland Ave., was completely renovated from the foundation up. Built with an attention to detail it features beautiful hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, and white wood detailing.

The 1,260-square-foot home has a spacious kitchen with an oversized island, a sunroom with a gas stove, a formal dining area, as well as a cozy living room.

The property is only half a mile from the Swansea & Cole River Marina and sits on .67 acres of land. It boasts an oversized one-car garage and a stone-paved driveway. The last time the home was sold was in 1976 for $37,500.

Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

220 Collins Corner Road, for $163,000

from Janet Imilda Chace Lt to 220 Chase Realty LLC.

15 E Wordell Street, for $509,500

from Frank M. Matos to Carlos M. Pereira.

5 Michaels Way, for $365,000

from Christopher W. Woodard to Peter E Simmons RET.

600 Potomska Road, for $1,963,750

from Bflt Rt to 600 Potomsja Land T.

22 Ryder Street, for $395,000

from Nicholas B. Charbonneau to Paul B. Finnegan.

22 Sable Avenue, for $490,000

from Janet L. Mohr to Nicholas B. Charbonneau.

Fall River

333 Bank Street, for $50,000

from Jeremiah J. Donovan to Jose D. Botelho.

943 County Street, for $375,000

from Paul J. Souza to Dream Big T.

750 Davol Street #814, for $315,000

from Betsy L. Depin-Ollerhead to Cordell B. Golson.

152 Fountain Street, for $625,000

from Christopher R. Cyr to Tripletreehouse Fountain.

215 Glasgow Street #1, for $230,000

from Daniel Quintal to Rashely S. Dejesus.

336 Grattan Street, for $545,000

from Bryanha K. Costa to Conor W. Sowersby.

297 Grove Street, for $585,000

from Rodney J. Cesar to Jude Denis.

166 Irving Street, for $625,000

from Johnny Alexis to Michael Thompson.

47 Mulberry Street, for $600,000

from Saul Valadez to Ronnie Roscoe.

3446 N Main Street, for $236,788

from Dbla LLC to Luis L. Pacheco.

752 New Boston Road, for $575,000

from Kevin P. Quintal to Corinne N. Downey.

197 Ridge Street, for $530,000

from Around The Clock Svcs Inc to Jhonathan D. Delgado.

501 Rodman Street, for $13,150,000

from Fall River Ra LLC to Exchangeright Net-Leased.

81 Swindells Street, for $660,000

from Etienne Enterprises LLC to Mc Property LLC.

181 Weetamoe Street, for $231,000

from Melissa Pavao to Flavio Tizon.

Freetown

8 Dunham Road, for $875,000

from Elspeth B. Cypher to Bernice Menard Nt.

Little Compton

186 Long, for $33,333

from Paul Arruda RET to Parick E. Wright.

140 W Main Road, for $600,000

from Charles B. Almy to Little Compton Agri Conse.

New Bedford

22 Acushnet Avenue, for $237,500

from Mario J. Pereira to Jon Afonso Property LLC.

201-203 Bonney Street, for $530,000

from Orlando Darosa to Jamilson G. Monteiro.

14 Cindy Lane, for $450,000

from Chris W. Holtkamp to Josue Ostolaza.

272-274 Cleveland Street, for $469,900

from Correia Ft to Ricky Saldanha.

619 County Street, for $530,000

from County St Nt to Kostantinos Erotokritakis.

77 Delano Street, for $237,500

from Mario J. Pereira to Jon Afonso Property LLC.

49 Division Street, for $600,000

from Aldair M. Depina to Lius Blaise.

518 Hawes Street, for $546,320

from Claire Millette to Gitsit Solutions LLC.

13-15 Hazard Court, for $470,000

from Hazard Ct T to Dairine A. Andrade.

237 Hillman Street, for $525,000

from Terrance A. Gomes to Michael C. Frias.

279 Hillman Street, for $170,000

from Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb3 to Andre Maldonado.

51 Julie, for $400,000

from Ronnette A. Barros to Margatte Toure.

555 Kirby Street, for $405,000

from Robert C. Demelo to Betty J. Labonte.

240 Middle Street, for $480,000

from Manuel Desantos to Benjamin A. Pereira.

358 N Front Street, for $615,000

from Ara Rt to Jessica Medeiros.

79 North Street, for $350,000

from N St Nt to Kostantinos Erotokritakis.

2108 Phillips Road #20, for $145,000

from Susan Ferguson to Peaceful Rentals LLC.

205 Query Street, for $280,000

from Elaine Amaral to Luis C. Pereira.

111 Summer Street, for $420,000

from S&p New Bedford Nt to Kostantinos Erotokritakis.

652 Summer Street, for $560,000

from Jeannette Cruz to Francisco P. Gomez.

81 Welby Road, for $650,000

from Active Ma Inc to 9 Welby Rd LLC.

Somerset

200 Oneil Road, for $280,000

from Arruda Ann Marrie Est to Marcie Falconero.

160 Yankee Peddler Drive, for $650,000

from T&m Investments LLC to Palakbahen Patel.

Swansea

Almy Road, for $20,000

from Richard Michaud to Jp Asphalt Landscaping LL.

Bark Street, for $20,000

from Richard Michaud to Jp Asphalt Landscaping LL.

159 Burnside Drive, for $490,000

from Hardy Custodio to Joseph E. Baker.

65 Coleman Street, for $305,000

from Gary W. Nickerson to Lisa M. Burgess.

110 Coolidge Street, for $392,500

from Matthew A. Thibault to Nicholas A. Mello.

148 Macomber Avenue, for $325,000

from Norma M. Stanzione to Mataeo A. Mello.

40 Oakland Avenue, for $575,000

from Shirley Stasiowski to Iris M. Madonna.

400 Old Providence Road, for $300,000

from Claudette Martin 2011 Irt to Sean Foster.

Tiverton

48 Brackett Avenue, for $447,500

from Ryan M. Cabral to Scott M. Miezejeski.

579 East Road, for $611,100

from Michael S. Kennedy to Julia S. Mclanaphy.

44 Paul James Drive, for $420,000

from Alice M. Rego to Shomari N. Lewis.

1121 Stafford Road, for $499,000

from Alison Dufault to Stephen Conroy.

Westport

8 Faith Street, for $385,000

from Ventura T Ft to Short Lt.

147 Forge Road, for $195,000

from Attuck LLC to Lori Camara.

Granite Post Road, for $375,000

from Forest Park Westport LLC to Carreiro Ft.

22 Granite Post Road, for $385,000

from Forest Park Westport LLC to Ryan C. Jones.

40 Highridge Road, for $899,900

from Cartus Financial Corp to Andrew Sinotte.

67 Ridgeline Drive, for $371,633

from Lorraine R. Leite to Fin Of Amer Structured Se.

537 Sodom Road, for $779,915

from Long Built Homes Inc to Ryan M. Cabral.

N/A, for $3,700,000

from Knock And Maize LLC to Wpt Property LLC.

