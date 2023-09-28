Immediately stop using '5in1' baby rocker due to suffocation, strangulation risk, regulators say

Federal safety regulators are warning people to stop using a brand of bassinets sold online at businesses including Walmart due to potentially deadly ramifications for infants.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the recall involves 5in1 Rocker Bassinets as the product fails to meet the safety requirements of the agency's Infant Sleep Products Rule and pose suffocation, strangulation, and fall hazards to babies.

The Missouri-based importer of the bassinets, Rev Grace Import Inc., has not complied with the recall and has not offered a remedy to consumers, the CPSC said Thursday. The importer could not immediately be reached for comment.

The products are dangerous, the CPSC reported Thursday, and lack required labeling and instructions.

"The bassinets and their packaging also lack a tracking label containing certain information, such as the date of manufacture, required for children’s products including durable infant or toddler products." the agency wrote.

What do the recalled bassinets look like?

The CPSC reported the bassinets were sold online at Walmart.com and other websites in green and gray colors.

"5in1 Rocker Bassinet" is displayed on the product packaging, the CPSC notes.

The markings “Ya.Ya.Ya, 5IN1UPC Code 09331849600139, 01 Rock Sleeper, 02 Dream Centre, 03 Cozy Seat, 04 Travel Bassinet, 05 Rock & Play, Made in China, and Age 1-36 months” also appear on the packaging.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bassinets, dissemble them and throw them away.

For more information visit www.cpsc.gov/commissioners.

