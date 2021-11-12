Immerse yourself in 'Shin Megami Tensei V'—here's where to order it right now

Preorder Shin Megami Tensei V today

Shin Megami Tensei V is the newest entry to the Shin Megami Tensei series, available only on the Nintendo Switch. With new demons to collect and a beautiful post-apocalyptic Tokyo to explore, Shin Megami Tensei V promises to bring the brutal turn-based RPG gameplay the series is known for. You can order Shin Megami Tensei V today, Friday, November 12.

Where to buy Shin Megami Tensei V

Shin Megami Tensei V is available for the Nintendo Switch in both digital and physical formats.

You can buy Shin Megami Tensei V from the following retailers:

What is Shin Megami Tensei V about?

Shin Megami V releases on November 12

Shin Megami Tensei V is a turn-based RPG where you make and break alliances with demons and deities in an attempt to save what’s left of the world after an apocalypse. Our protagonist stumbles upon a murder scene in his hometown of Tokyo, but he soon falls unconscious only to awaken in the ravaged remains of the city, now called Da’at. He will walk this forsaken path to the world’s future and decide its fate. This latest entry brings new demons to sway into your party, slightly updated mechanics, and a main character with fabulously long hair.

If you’re new to the Shin Megami Tensei mainline games, it’s the franchise that spawned the popular Persona spinoff franchise. Compared to Persona, mainline games focus more on combat-based gameplay and feature a more solitary journey compared to the colorful adventures Persona protagonists take with their respective ensemble casts. If you liked Pokemon as a kid but wished it were a whole lot edgier, then be sure to check out this new entry (but don’t share it with your kids—it’s rated M for a reason).

