U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,919.25
    -0.75 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,209.00
    -50.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,042.00
    +34.75 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,822.80
    -4.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.16
    -0.56 (-0.74%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.80
    +4.20 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.17
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.55
    +3.44 (+18.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1990
    +0.0067 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.7620
    +0.6000 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    19,761.29
    -1,912.82 (-8.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    448.04
    -47.21 (-9.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,751.73
    -128.25 (-1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Immersion Cooling Fluids for EVs Global Report 2023: Need to Increase the Driving Range of Electric Vehicles Bolsters Growth

Research and Markets
·8 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Immersion Cooling Fluids Market for EVs

Global Immersion Cooling Fluids Market for EVs
Global Immersion Cooling Fluids Market for EVs

Dublin, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersion Cooling Fluids Market for EVs - A Global and Regional Analysis- Focus on Product, Application, and Country-Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs is projected to reach $3,837.0 million by 2032 from $205.8 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 30.78% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

The growth in the global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs is expected to be driven by increasing sales of immersion cooling system-fitted electric vehicles worldwide.

Market Lifecycle Stage

Immersion cooling fluids used in electric vehicles are advancing technologically and are expected to grow faster in the forecast period. Key market development activities are expected to be boosted by ongoing research and development activities in manufacturing high-performance immersion cooling fluids.

The global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs is still in the growth phase. An increasing fleet of electric vehicles is propelling the sales of immersion cooling fluids in the market. As a result, the global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs is expected to flourish in the forecast period.

Impact

The federal government and agencies are investing heavily in subsidies and infrastructure development to promote electric vehicles and reduce carbon dioxide emissions. These investments are propelling the growth of immersion cooling fluids.

In 2021, the German government doubled its share of the environmental bonus as a new premium, which increased the subsidies for purchasing new EVs. Promoting green mobility, the German government announced the upgraded subsidy scheme, i.e., buyers of BEV and PHEV would get a subsidy of up to around $9,713 (9,000 euros) and around $7,285 (6,750 euros), respectively.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

The following are the demand drivers for the immersion cooling fluids market for EVs:

  • Rising Acceptance of Electric Vehicles

  • Need to Increase the Driving Range of Electric Vehicles

  • Thermal Management in Electric Vehicles

  • Growing Need for Enhanced Electrification Components

  • Immersion Cooling for the Electric Vehicle Batteries

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

  • Higher Cost of Immersion Cooling Fluids for EVs

  • Developing Environment-Friendly Electric Vehicle Fluids

  • Complex Battery Chemistry and Amount of Immersion Cooling Fluid Needed

  • Changes Required to be Made in the Construction of EV Batteries

  • Lack of Knowledge About the Advantages of Immersion Cooling

How can this report add value to an organization?

  • Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of electric vehicle immersion cooling fluids products available by propulsion type (battery electric vehicles (BEVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs)), vehicle type (passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and heavy commercial vehicles), application (EV batteries, EV motors, and power electronics), product type (single-phase coolant and two-phase coolant), and chemistry (mineral oils and synthetic oils and esters). Increasing demand for electric vehicles worldwide is pushing the sales of immersion cooling fluids. Therefore, the immersion cooling fluids business is a high-investment and high-revenue generating model.

  • Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs is exponentially growing, with enormous opportunities for the market players. Some strategies covered in this segment are product launches, partnerships and collaborations, business expansions, and investments. The companies' preferred strategy has been product launches, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their positions in the global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs.

  • Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs analyzed and profiled in the study involve immersion cooling fluids-based product manufacturers and immersion cooling system manufacturers. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Key Companies Profiled

Company Type 1: Immersion Cooling Fluids Manufacturers

  • FUCHS

  • The Lubrizol Corporation

  • 3M

  • Castrol Limited

  • M&I Materials Ltd.

  • Engineered Fluids

  • Shell plc

  • TotalEnergies SE

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • Dober

  • LANXESS

Company Type 2: Immersion Cooling System Providers

  • XING Mobility

  • MAHLE GmbH

  • Kreisel Electric

  • E-MERSIV

Company Type 3: Electric Vehicle Manufacturers Customer Outlook

  • Tesla Inc.

  • Volkswagen AG

  • SAIC Motors

  • BYD Co. Ltd.

  • Stellantis N.V.

  • General Motors

  • Ford Motor Company

  • Hyundai Motor Company

  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

  • Groupe Renault

  • Toyota Motor Corporation

  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation 1: by Propulsion Type

  • Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

  • Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

  • Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Based on the propulsion type segment, the global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs is expected to be dominated by the battery electric vehicles segment during the forecast period.

Segmentation 2: by Vehicle Type

  • Passenger Vehicles

  • Light Commercial Vehicles

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

In terms of vehicle type, passenger vehicles will dominate the global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs due to the expected growth in the fleet of these vehicles during the forecast period.

Segmentation 3: by Application

  • EV Batteries

  • EV Motors

  • Power Electronics

The EV batteries segment is expected to lead the market in the forecast period under the application segment, as more than four-fifths of the total immersion cooling fluid goes into EV batteries.

Segmentation 4: by Product Type

  • Single-Phase Coolant

  • Two-Phase Coolant

The single-phase coolant segment is expected to dominate the immersion cooling fluids market for EVs as it is one of the most efficient and safe methods of controlling heat rejection for EV batteries, EV motors, and power electronics.

Segmentation 5: by Chemistry

  • Mineral Oils

  • Synthetic Oils and Esters

For the year 2021, the synthetic oils and esters segment dominated the global immersion cooling fluids market for EVs and is also expected to be the predominant segment throughout the forecast period.

Segmentation 6: by Region

  • North America

  • Asia-Pacific and Japan

  • China

  • Europe

  • U.K.

  • Rest-of-the-World

Europe is home to a number of immersion cooling fluids manufacturers. The region is expected to dominate the immersion cooling fluids market for EVs during the forecast period.

Recent Developments in the Immersion Cooling Fluids Market for EVs

  • In June 2022, FUCHS acquired the lubricants business of Gleitmo Technik AB in Kungsbacka, Sweden, and will integrate it into its subsidiary FUCHS LUBRICANTS SWEDEN AB as of July 1, 2021, to strengthen its specialty business.

  • In November 2021, Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) and Castrol Limited entered a five-year technical partnership to co-develop high-performance electric vehicle (EV) fluids.

  • In January 2021, MIVOLT and Faraday Future (FF), which is a worldwide shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company, entered a partnership to develop a fully submerged battery cooling system for its FF 91 luxury electric vehicle.

  • In October 2022, Shell plc extended its globally available specialized fluids portfolio by introducing Shell E-Fluids to support battery electric (BEV) as well as fuel cell electric (FCEV) powertrains for commercial light, medium, and heavy goods vehicles.

  • In July 2021, TotalEnergies SE launched a dedicated hybrid transmission fluid for Great Wall Motors. Great Wall Motors, China's leading car manufacturer, is a key player in the development of electric vehicles.

Business Dynamics

Business Drivers

  • Rising Acceptance of Electric Vehicles

  • Need to Increase the Driving Range of Electric Vehicles

  • Thermal Management in Electric Vehicles

  • Growing Need for Enhanced Electrification Components

  • Immersion Cooling for Electric Vehicle Batteries

Business Restraints

  • Higher Cost of Immersion Cooling Fluids for EVs

  • Developing Environment-Friendly Electric Vehicle Fluids

  • Complex Battery Chemistry and Amount of Immersion Cooling Fluid Needed

  • Changes Required to be Made in the Construction of EV Batteries

  • Lack of Knowledge About the Advantages of Immersion Cooling

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

325

Forecast Period

2021 - 2032

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021

$206.9 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032

$3837 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

30.8%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

2 Application

3 Products

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

Companies Mentioned

  • FUCHS

  • The Lubrizol Corporation

  • 3M

  • Castrol Limited

  • M&I Materials Ltd.

  • Engineered Fluids

  • Shell plc

  • TotalEnergies SE

  • Cargill, Incorporated

  • Dober

  • LANXESS

  • XING Mobility

  • MAHLE GmbH

  • Kreisel Electric

  • E-MERSIV

  • Tesla Inc.

  • Volkswagen AG

  • SAIC Motors

  • BYD Co. Ltd.

  • Stellantis N.V.

  • General Motors

  • Ford Motor Company

  • Hyundai Motor Company

  • Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

  • Groupe Renault

  • Toyota Motor Corporation

  • Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4b6k3p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett just added millions more shares of this stock to his portfolio. And it has an 84% return since 2020. Should you invest?

    While Buffett's stock picks may seem appealing, heed another piece of his advice: "I don’t think most people are in a position to pick single stocks."

  • Ackman Says US Should Mull SVB Bailout as Possible Option

    (Bloomberg) -- The US government should consider a “highly dilutive” bailout of SVB Financial Group if a private capital solution can’t be provided, according to Pershing Square founder Bill Ackman.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner B

  • GE chief says premature to talk about 2025-26 engine supplies

    General Electric Co Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Thursday it was "premature" to talk about engine production volumes for 2025 and 2026, but dismissed speculation about a rift with planemakers on jetliner production plans. Culp was speaking after GE said it was aligned with Boeing and Airbus on demand for LEAP jet engines through the end of 2024, adding that 2025 supplies were still being discussed as part of a standard process. The stance of engine makers on production is widely watched because Europe's Airbus, the world's largest planemaker ahead of Boeing Co , has been struggling to win support from some suppliers for part of a record plan to increase jet output by 2026.

  • Why SVB’s Bad News Clobbered Bank Stocks Like JPMorgan and Wells Fargo

    Small things can lead to big reactions, and that seems to be the case with bank stocks on Thursday, as a huge loss at SVB Financial has caused stocks like JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo to get pummeled. Silicon Valley Bank’s parent, SVB Financial (ticker: SIVB), said Wednesday night that it had sold securities from its portfolio for a $1.8 billion loss, while also announcing plans to raise capital via an offering of common and preferred stock. SVB Financial stock tumbled 60% to $106.04 on Thursday, its largest drop ever, and was down 42% Friday at $61.41.

  • One Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp.’s abrupt shutdown and SVB Financial Group’s hasty fundraising have sent US bank stocks diving and tongues wagging across the industry: Could this be the start of a much bigger problem?Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Ga

  • Tesla May 'Purposely' Limit Production of the Cybertruck

    Star automotive analyst Adam Jonas believes that the futuristic pickup truck is a 'cult car' but Tesla has other products under development.

  • Tesla Rival Nissan Has Some Bad News About Its Electric Vehicles

    Electric vehicle recalls seem to be just as common as recalls of internal combustion engine vehicles. No EV manufacturer seems to be immune to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration safety recalls. "If the pack enclosure is not sealed, water can enter the pack," the NHTSA report said.

  • I’ll be 60, have $95,000 in cash and no debts — I think I can retire, but financial seminars ‘say otherwise’

    Financial seminars can be a really great starting point to vet for yourself where you are in your journey to retirement, so kudos to you for attending multiple! Just like those financial seminars, I have limited information on your financial situation so I can’t say for sure whether or not you’re set for retirement in a couple of years. For example, in retirement, you’ll have your pension and Social Security, which is great — not a lot of Americans have a pension anymore — but will those be the heavy drivers of your retirement income?

  • Buying an EV? Here’s How Long Until It Will Pay Off.

    It could take five to 10 years for an EV to pay off financially compared with a gasoline-powered car. Here’s what to know if you’re thinking of going electric.

  • Tesla and Elon Musk Are Having a Bad Month

    After an impressive start to the year, the electric-vehicle manufacturer is having a difficult March.

  • Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and the $750 Million Recruiting Move That Went Off the Rails

    Four years after two advisors’ recruiting move went haywire, a Finra arbitration panel ordered Morgan Stanley to pay damages to the advisors and rival Charles Schwab.

  • JD.com Shares Drop on cautious Outlook for Consumer Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. shares fell after the company reported a sharp drop in year-end revenue growth as Chinese shoppers reined in spending, and cautioned a recovery will take time.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%Warner Bros. Delays

  • US Races to Close Loophole in Ban on China Tech Firm Inspur

    (Bloomberg) -- The US is working to close a loophole in restrictions imposed on Inspur Group that leaves American companies such as Intel Corp. free to keep supplying the Chinese server maker’s affiliates.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%W

  • Tesla Triggered China EV Price War, But Who Will Win As Growth Plans Face Sales Reality?

    Tesla price cuts have ignited a China EV price war, as market leaders, startups and foreign automakers fight for sales. Here's what's ahead.

  • Why used car prices are going up again

    New data shows used car prices which surged during the pandemic, are now stubbornly remaining there despite recent weakness in the market.

  • Elon Musk is reportedly building his own town in Texas

    Dubbed “Snailbrook,” the 3,500-acre community will house workers from SpaceX, Tesla and Boring.

  • Amazon, Alphabet, and Other Growth Stocks Appeal to This Value Investor

    Adam Seessel founder of Gravity Capital, dumped his “old economy” stocks in the 2010s and embraced the digital revolution. Why he’s still a believer in value investing—and growth stocks.

  • Southeast Asia’s Sea, GoTo Cut Jobs in Quickening Tech Pullback

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. and GoTo Group, two of Southeast Asia’s largest internet companies, are embarking on fresh layoffs as the region’s once high-flying tech leaders retrench to focus on profitability over growth.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rate

  • GM seeks to cut jobs by offering thousands of workers the chance to get paid to quit

    General Motors is doing layoffs a little differently: It’s letting people choose to leave.

  • U.S. Electricity Prices Expected to Drop

    After rising natural gas prices shoved power generation costs higher last year, wholesale prices should drop considerably this year, government agency says