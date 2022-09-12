U.S. markets open in 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,086.00
    +18.75 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,245.00
    +81.00 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,641.25
    +48.75 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,898.90
    +9.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.67
    +1.88 (+2.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,740.70
    +12.10 (+0.70%)
     

  • Silver

    19.67
    +0.90 (+4.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0140
    +0.0094 (+0.93%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2830
    -0.0380 (-1.14%)
     

  • Vix

    23.38
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1695
    +0.0108 (+0.93%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.5370
    -0.0270 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,311.16
    +743.79 (+3.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    528.31
    +39.71 (+8.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,455.77
    +104.70 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

Immersive Technologies Market is estimated to be US$ 1491.07 bllion by 2020 with a CAGR of 38.4% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

PMI
·6 min read
PMI
PMI

Global Immersive Technologies Market, By Type (Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Others), By Application (Construction, Architecture, Military, Defence, Engineering, Healthcare, Education and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Covina, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immersive Technologies Market accounted for US$ 81.82 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1491.07 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 38.4%. Immersive Technologies allow a new medium of visualization. Use of an artificial or simulated environment is used in Immersive Technologies in which the individual can completely immersed in process. Augmented reality (AR), Virtual reality (VR) and Mixed reality (MR) are included in the Immersive Technologies. AR-capable mobile devices and individual headsets are the digital tools in Immersive Technologies. Immersive Technologies help the student to explore real world and learn new information more effectively which help them in developing skills like teamwork, communication, critical thinking and problem solving. Augmented reality (AR) augments a real world scene and about 25% virtual. AR doesn’t require headset device, they are in contact with real world. Virtual reality (VR) creates immersive virtual environment and about 75% virtual. Virtual reality users are completely in fiction world and requires headset device. Mixed reality (MR) is also known as immersive media which allows digital content to enrich, interact, and integrate with real-world environment by users. Increase in use of Immersive Technologies in education, healthcare has given rise in Immersive Technologies Market.

The report “Global Immersive Technologies Market, By Type (Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Others), By Application (Construction, Architecture, Military, Defence, Engineering, Healthcare, Education and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

Key Highlights:

  • In August, 2022, Samsung Launched Immersive Technology experience called ‘In Tune With You’, at Heathrow’s T5, by retail technology agency which will allows the passengers to relax, reconnect and recharge. Passengers can able to have a fun and experience on immersive and versatile screen of Galaxy Z in digital form.

  • In May, 2022, HCL Technologies has launched the (X) to power world class digital engagement for global consumer brands which includes rich media management, multilingual content delivery, real-time notifications and communication.



Request Free Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4913 

Analyst View:

Innovation in Immersive Technologies is growing around the world, owing to technology developments. The use of Immersive tools are in demand in healthcare, education which has become cost effective. As a result, increase demand for immersive tools will lead to rise in growth in Immersive Technologies Market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on Global Immersive Technologies Market, By Type (Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Others), By Application (Construction, Architecture, Military, Defence, Engineering, Healthcare, Education and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Immersive-Technologies-Market-4913

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Immersive Technologies Market accounted for US$ 81.82 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 1491.07 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 38.4%. The Global Immersive Technologies Market is segmented based on Type, Application and Region.

  • Based on Type, Global Immersive Technologies Market is segmented into Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR) and others.

  • Based on Application, Global Immersive Technologies Market is segmented into Construction, Architecture, Military, Defence, Engineering, Healthcare, Education and others.

  • By Region, the Global Immersive Technologies Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Immersive Technologies Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Immersive Technologies Market includes, Carl Zeiss AG, HCL Technologies Limited, Barco NV, Unity Software Inc., Magic Leap, VI-grade GmbH, Google, The  Samsung Group, EON Reality Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Acer Inc., Blippar Ltd.,  Zeality Inc., AVEVA Group PLC, Sony Corporation, Varjo Technologies Oy, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Atheer Inc., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

  1. Global Immersive Technologies Market, By Type

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Segment Trends

    • Augmented Reality (AR)

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Virtual Reality (VR)

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Mixed Reality (MR)

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Others

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

  2. Global Immersive Technologies Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030

      • Segment Trends

    • Construction

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Architecture

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Military

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Defence

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Engineering

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Healthcare

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Education

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

    • Others

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

  • To know more: Click here

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

  • Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

  • Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

  • Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse Related Reports:

1. Consumer Electronic Market, By Product Type (Smartphones and Tablets, Desktops, Laptops/Notebooks, Televisions, Cameras and Camcorders, Audio/Video Devices, Gaming Consoles and Accessories, Wearable Electronics, and Others), By End-Use Application (Residential and Commercial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030

2. Robotics Market, By Type (Industrial Robots, Service Robots, and Mobile Robots), By Component (Sensors, Control Units, Actuators, Brake Systems, Vision Systems, and Others), By Application (Household, Entertainment, Defense, Field, Healthcare, Infrastructure, and Space Mission), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029

3. Healthcare Cloud Computing Market, By Component (Services and Software), By Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, and Hybrid Cloud), By Application (Clinical Information Systems, and Nonclinical Information Systems), By End-use (Hospitals, Pharmacies, Diagnostic & Imaging Centers, Ambulatory Centers, Private Payers, and Public Payers) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) – Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast Till 2029.

CONTACT: Kunal D Prophecy Market Insights U.S.: +1 860 531 2701 APAC: +917775049802 Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Quiet quitting has a polar opposite: The FatFIRE movement of people working hard to retire early on a ‘massive stash’

    As different as they seem, both quiet-quitters and FIRERS want the same thing.

  • Germany paying billions for Russian imports - stats office

    Germany imported goods from Russia valued at 2.9 billion euros ($2.95 billion) in July, according to data released on Monday, as elevated energy costs frustrated German efforts to wind down trade with Russia. The value of German imports from Russia rose by 10.2% compared to July 2021, the Federal Statistical Office said. In July, Germany imported crude oil and natural gas from Russia worth 1.4 billion euros, representing a 1.6% increase on the previous year, the office reported.

  • 3 No-Brainer Oil Stocks to Buy in September

    Oil prices have been all over the map this year. Oil's next step is anyone's guess. Three oil companies that our energy contributors think look like no-brainer investments in the current environment are TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM).

  • Shipping rates plunge as experts say 'unprecedented' boom has peaked

    Shipping rates have fallen sharply this year as the pandemic-induced scramble for shipping and the resulting spike in costs has peaked, according to experts.

  • Bank of America enlists thousands of employees for wealth lending group

    Bank of America Corp created a new group in its global wealth and investment management division to focus on lending to rich clients, the company told Reuters on Monday. Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan tapped April Schneider last month to lead the 3,500-person wealth management banking and lending group.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • European Gas Slumps as Bloc Prepares Details for Intervention

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices fell as the market awaits details of the European Union’s plan to intervene in an unprecedented energy crisis that is already destroying demand for the fuel. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Code for Gun StoresUkraine Latest: Russian Shelling Blamed for Bl

  • Is This EV and Tech Industry Supplier the Next Megagrowth Stock?

    A rare special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock from 2020 that's actually holding its own during the current bear market, MP is a top producer of rare earth materials that could have some advantages over its peers. Las Vegas-based MP Materials is the only rare earth materials mine in North America. This puts MP in a unique position.

  • Popular Starbucks Coffee Drink Faces Recall

    Also in August, Kraft Heinz recalled 5,760 cases of its Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun juice pouches, or about 230,000 juice pouches, that may have been accidentally contaminated with cleaning solution. Kraft Heinz became aware of the contamination after consumers called to complain about the strange taste of the drinks. Consumers who believe they may have purchased contaminated pouches may contact Kraft Heinz at 800-280-8252 to arrange a reimbursement.

  • Here's When The Roth IRA 5-Year Rule Could Cost You Money

    The Roth IRA five-year rule will not allow you to withdraw tax-free earnings from your account until five years after your first contribution unless you meet certain conditions. In most cases, however, you can withdraw contributions tax-free since you paid … Continue reading → The post Understanding the Roth IRA 5-Year Rule appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • SEC seeks to seal information exposing expert witness identities in XRP lawsuit

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a motion seeking to seal portions of the filings that contain information identifying the SEC’s expert witnesses in its lawsuit against Ripple Labs. See related article: SEC, Ripple take XRP lawsuit battle to media as well Fast facts The SEC wrote in the motion on Friday that […]

  • Walmart wants to build 'Market Fulfillment Center' in Halfmoon

    The concept, which was first piloted in Salem, New Hampshire, in late 2019, relies on "automated bots" to retrieve certain items from within the fulfillment center rather have store employees walk the aisles pulling merchandise from shelves.

  • Twitter Says Elon Musk’s Latest Attempt to Abandon Deal Is ‘Invalid’

    Twitter  said Monday its severance payment to a whistleblower breached none of its obligations under the $44 billion buyout proposed by Elon Musk, just a day ahead of a key shareholder vote. Tesla CEO Musk on Friday said Twitter failure to seek consent before allegedly paying more than $7 million to former employee and whistleblower Peiter Zatko violates the merger agreement. Twitter’s (ticker: TWTR) response comes ahead of a major vote on Tuesday where Twitter shareholders finally vote to accept or reject Musk’s deal to buy the company at $54.20 per share.

  • Twitter's $7 million whistleblower payout violates purchase deal, Musk's lawyers argue

    Elon Musk's camp is now using the settlement as an additional basis to get out of the deal to buy the website for $44 billion.

  • It's Google Vs. Amazon Now In Online Shopping

    Amazon's Buy With Prime program could boost its e-commerce dominance. But Google has refocused on using e-commerce-related searches to boost advertising growth.

  • Dutch shareholders threaten to sue Philips over recall - media

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch shareholders association VEB is threatening to take Philips to court over its handling of a global recall of respiratory machines, claiming it caused billions in losses by giving incorrect information to shareholders, Dutch paper FD reported on Monday, citing a letter the VEB sent to the company. Philips confirmed that it had received a letter from the VEB on Sunday night, but did not provide any details of its content. "We are convinced that Philips acted in the right and responsible way," Philips spokesman Steve Klink said, adding that the company was confident it could resolve the issues in a conversation with the VEB.

  • Deere Invests Billions in Self-Driving Tractors, Smart Crop Sprayers

    Equipment maker, rivals roll out software to boost yield, but some farmers voice concerns over their data.

  • GE Healthcare to be spun off in January, gets new board

    The new board members of the unit, which will be named GE HealthCare, include its chief executive officer, Peter Arduini, as well as executives from Honeywell International Inc and Amazon Web Services. Including GE CEO Larry Culp as non-executive chairman, the board will have 10 members.

  • GE Names Board for GE Healthcare Spinoff

    General Electric named the board for its healthcare business, which it plans to spin off as a separate company in the first week of January.

  • Twitter says Elon Musk’s latest termination letter is also ‘invalid’

    Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk recently came up with one more reason why he seeks to terminate his deal for Twitter Inc., but a lawyer for the social-media company deemed that declaration 'invalid.'