U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,981.35
    +29.96 (+0.76%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,003.57
    +341.73 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,462.98
    +83.50 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.66
    +4.23 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.97
    -0.19 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,844.80
    +4.30 (+0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    20.87
    +0.10 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0603
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0730
    +0.0790 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1953
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6900
    -0.0300 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,442.88
    -274.94 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.47
    -2.70 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,944.04
    +29.11 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,702.29
    +203.42 (+0.74%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Costco's earnings call

immi Closes $10M Series A Raise to Bring Healthy Instant Ramen Mainstream

·4 min read

The Plant-Based Ramen Brand Will Use New Round of Funding to Hire Key Leadership, Debut New Flavor Offerings, and Scale Retail Expansion Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world's first low-carb, high-protein, and 100% plant-based instant ramen brand immi is announcing its $10M Series A funding raise. This new round of funding will enable the brand to hire for key leadership roles, expand its better-for-you lineup of flavor offerings, and scale retail door expansion nationwide. The round was led by Touch Capital with participation by celebrity investors such as Naomi Osaka, Usher, Apolo Ohno, David Grutman, Kygo's Palm Tree Crew, and Gryffin.

"This new raise is a huge milestone for immi as it enables our team to further improve the quality of our products, expand retail distribution, bring down prices, and continue broadening access to nutritious and delicious Asian American food," said immi Co-Founders Kevin Lee and Kevin Chanthasiriphan.

Over the past two years, immi has seen tremendous growth in online demand across its website, Amazon, and other online wholesale channels for its three base flavors – Black Garlic "Chicken", Spicy "Beef", Tom Yum "Shrimp". In 2022, immi began expansion into retail channels with accounts including Whole Foods and has seen strong, sustained retail velocities. To continue scaling the business to support online and retail demand, immi will be using this funding to hire for key leadership roles to support retail sales, operations, finance, product, and growth. The financing will additionally support immi's product development research as the brand plans to launch a series of new permanent and limited-time flavors, as well as co-branded partnership flavors.

"Touch Capital is thrilled to deepen its partnership with immi, as the immi team has managed the improbable: transforming instant ramen into a low-carb, high-protein, and plant-based product that is just as crave-worthy as its classic comfort food predecessor," detailed the team behind Touch Capital.

"I'm excited to announce my investment in immi, which has revolutionized the ramen industry with a low-carb, high-protein, plant-based, and delicious alternative to one of my favorite childhood foods," said Naomi Osaka, TIME's 100 Most Influential People, Entrepreneur-Activist, Four-time Grand Slam singles tennis champion and immi investor.

"Food – just like music – has always been at the center of culture, and I am excited to play a small part in this new wave of global flavors with immi. The Kevins are reinventing ramen – a nostalgic dish for many of us – with more thoughtful ingredients. Instant ramen is a beloved pantry staple from my own childhood and now I get to share a healthier, plant-based version with my family." explained Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and investor, Usher.

"I value my nutrition and health more than anything else," shared Apolo Ohno, eight-time Olympic medalist, most decorated American Winter Olympian, U.S. Olympic Hall of Famer, "I'm excited to invest in immi, which has allowed me to bring ramen back into my life again."

Other investors joining this round include: Siddhi Capital, Gold House Ventures, Anti Fund, Harizury, Lab Capital Advisors, CAA's Co-Head of Basketball, Lynja, Lauren Kleinman (Dreamday, The Quality Edit), Theresa Kang (Blue Marble Pictures), and the CEOs or Co-founders of Fly By Jing, Bokksu, Boba Guys, LMNT, OWYN, Hero Cosmetics, Supply, Rumble Boxing, Worlds, Venice Music, Adgile Media Group, Hyphen Capital and more.

Kevin Lee and Kevin Chanthasiriphan grew up immersed in the farms and noodle stalls of their Taiwanese and Thai family food businesses and created immi after seeing their families suffer through chronic health conditions from unhealthy diets. Since launching in January 2021, immi has grown over 6x, sold out 7x, and launched in retailers including Whole Foods, Wegmans, and The Fresh Market, with additional doors opening this year.

For more information and to stay up to date on immi, please visit www.immieats.com and follow @immieats.

About immi:

immi is a better-for-you Asian American food brand that makes the world's first low-carb, high-protein, 100% plant-based instant ramen. immi is easy to prepare in the microwave or stovetop and you can have a bowl ready in minutes. Their 100% plant-based flavors include Spicy "Beef", Tom Yum "Shrimp", and Black Garlic "Chicken". immi also donates a fixed amount of profits from every purchase to support causes fighting hunger. To learn more, visit www.immieats.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immi-closes-10m-series-a-raise-to-bring-healthy-instant-ramen-mainstream-301761726.html

SOURCE immi

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg Quietly Buries the Metaverse

    The metaverse is dead. The metaverse was supposed to be the Next Big Thing for the social-media tycoon, who in 2021 went so far as to rename his empire -- created from Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp -- as Meta Platforms. Simply put, the metaverse is an immersive virtual world in which we are supposed to interact with each other using specialized glasses and virtual-reality headsets.

  • Why People Are Mad at Latest McDonald's Menu Offering

    McDonald's is reportedly getting some pushback from franchises and owners over its 'Famous Orders' Campaign featuring Cardi B and Offset.

  • Crypto Influencer Confronted On-Camera Over Alleged Scam

    Crypto influencer and alleged scammer Newman Perez has more than 668K followers on Instagram—one of them found him in a shopping center in Colombia.

  • Netflix is expanding into the world of theater with a ‘Stranger Things’ play

    Hawkins comes to the West End.

  • Taco Bell Menu Bringing Back Social-Media Fan Favorite

    The Mexican fast-food chain has apparently been listening to its fans, as a much-requested item is on its way back to restaurants.

  • Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ gets a stage play about the origin story of Vecna

    A new “Stranger Things” play is coming to the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End in late 2023, Netflix announced today. “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” is a prequel spinoff play set in Hawkins in 1959, less than 25 years before the Netflix series. It will feature younger versions of Jim Hopper, Bob Newby and Joyce Maldonado, as well as new student Henry Creel (aka Vecna) who just arrived in town.

  • Twitter's next CEO may be Musk right hand

    Speculation is rising that Twitter owner Elon Musk may tap longtime associate and The Boring Company chief Steve Davis to replace him as CEO of the social media platform.

  • Twitter faces another global outage

    The down detector pages for Twitter are exploding in activity — again — and users are reporting that the social network seems to be broken for them.

  • Netflix's Pornhub documentary trailer touches on sex trafficking allegations

    'Money Shot,' a documentary about Pornhub, is coming to Netflix. A trailer offers a

  • Disney World Adds a Huge Star Wars Surprise

    Disney theme parks have given children, teens and adults the opportunity to meet many of the characters featured in the company's animated and live action films ever since Disneyland opened in Anaheim, Calif., in 1955. Original characters featured in the early years, of course, included Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Pluto, Goofy, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Pinocchio, the Three Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf, and even Tom Sawyer. When Disney World opened in 1971, the theme park added more characters that had been developed since the Disneyland opening, such as Winnie the Pooh, Tigger and the Aristocats.

  • ‘Dead by Daylight’ film adaptation in the works

    Production studios Atomic Monster and Blumhouse are teaming up with gaming studio Behaviour Interactive to oversee the film adaptation of the multiplayer horror title “Dead by Daylight.”

  • Salesforce is paying Matthew McConaughey reported $10 million a year for creative help despite laying off 8,000 employees

    McConaughey has reportedly been involved in "high-level corporate discussions" as well as fronting multimillion-dollar ads.

  • 14 relaxing video games to help you destress

    To help those who could use some help winding down, we’ve rounded up a selection of games that purposefully deemphasize aggression, but aren’t overly cute for the sake of it or so stripped-down that they’re boring.

  • Twitter timeline is broken for multiple users (Updated)

    Usually, the best way to know if a service is down is to look on Twitter. The algorithmic "For You" feed is showing older tweets. Thousands of people have logged reports of Twitter being not accessible both through mobile and desktop on Downdetector.com, a service that tracks outages through crowdsourced reports.

  • Nouns 3D-Printed Fashion Collection Turns Heads at NFT Paris

    The Nouns DAO funded the project, which used 3D-printed materials to develop apparel based on the NFT-based open-source IP.

  • Chinese video streaming platform iQIYI to raise $600 million through convertible bonds

    U.S.-listed shares of iQIYI were down nearly 7% in premarket trading. Video-streaming app Bilibili,, e-commerce group Pinduoduo and peers have recently piled into the convertible debt boom. Bilibili in January raised money through a discounted sale of its American depositary shares for repurchasing a convertible note.

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals Why Berkshire Hathaway has an $88 Billion Pile of Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • I Have a $1 Million Portfolio. Will I Be Able to Live Off The Interest It Produces?

    Once you have $1 million in assets, you can look seriously at living entirely off the returns of a portfolio. After all, the S&P 500 alone averages 10% returns per year. Setting aside taxes and down-year investment portfolio management, a … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can You Earn on $1 million? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.