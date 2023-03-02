immi Closes $10M Series A Raise to Bring Healthy Instant Ramen Mainstream

The Plant-Based Ramen Brand Will Use New Round of Funding to Hire Key Leadership, Debut New Flavor Offerings, and Scale Retail Expansion Nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the world's first low-carb, high-protein, and 100% plant-based instant ramen brand immi is announcing its $10M Series A funding raise. This new round of funding will enable the brand to hire for key leadership roles, expand its better-for-you lineup of flavor offerings, and scale retail door expansion nationwide. The round was led by Touch Capital with participation by celebrity investors such as Naomi Osaka, Usher, Apolo Ohno, David Grutman, Kygo's Palm Tree Crew, and Gryffin.

"This new raise is a huge milestone for immi as it enables our team to further improve the quality of our products, expand retail distribution, bring down prices, and continue broadening access to nutritious and delicious Asian American food," said immi Co-Founders Kevin Lee and Kevin Chanthasiriphan.

Over the past two years, immi has seen tremendous growth in online demand across its website, Amazon, and other online wholesale channels for its three base flavors – Black Garlic "Chicken" , Spicy "Beef" , Tom Yum "Shrimp" . In 2022, immi began expansion into retail channels with accounts including Whole Foods and has seen strong, sustained retail velocities. To continue scaling the business to support online and retail demand, immi will be using this funding to hire for key leadership roles to support retail sales, operations, finance, product, and growth. The financing will additionally support immi's product development research as the brand plans to launch a series of new permanent and limited-time flavors, as well as co-branded partnership flavors.

"Touch Capital is thrilled to deepen its partnership with immi, as the immi team has managed the improbable: transforming instant ramen into a low-carb, high-protein, and plant-based product that is just as crave-worthy as its classic comfort food predecessor," detailed the team behind Touch Capital.

"I'm excited to announce my investment in immi, which has revolutionized the ramen industry with a low-carb, high-protein, plant-based, and delicious alternative to one of my favorite childhood foods," said Naomi Osaka, TIME's 100 Most Influential People, Entrepreneur-Activist, Four-time Grand Slam singles tennis champion and immi investor.

"Food – just like music – has always been at the center of culture, and I am excited to play a small part in this new wave of global flavors with immi. The Kevins are reinventing ramen – a nostalgic dish for many of us – with more thoughtful ingredients. Instant ramen is a beloved pantry staple from my own childhood and now I get to share a healthier, plant-based version with my family." explained Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and investor, Usher.

"I value my nutrition and health more than anything else," shared Apolo Ohno, eight-time Olympic medalist, most decorated American Winter Olympian, U.S. Olympic Hall of Famer, "I'm excited to invest in immi, which has allowed me to bring ramen back into my life again."

Other investors joining this round include: Siddhi Capital, Gold House Ventures, Anti Fund, Harizury, Lab Capital Advisors, CAA's Co-Head of Basketball, Lynja, Lauren Kleinman (Dreamday, The Quality Edit), Theresa Kang (Blue Marble Pictures), and the CEOs or Co-founders of Fly By Jing, Bokksu, Boba Guys, LMNT, OWYN, Hero Cosmetics, Supply, Rumble Boxing, Worlds, Venice Music, Adgile Media Group, Hyphen Capital and more.

Kevin Lee and Kevin Chanthasiriphan grew up immersed in the farms and noodle stalls of their Taiwanese and Thai family food businesses and created immi after seeing their families suffer through chronic health conditions from unhealthy diets. Since launching in January 2021, immi has grown over 6x, sold out 7x, and launched in retailers including Whole Foods, Wegmans, and The Fresh Market, with additional doors opening this year.

For more information and to stay up to date on immi, please visit www.immieats.com and follow @immieats.

About immi:

immi is a better-for-you Asian American food brand that makes the world's first low-carb, high-protein, 100% plant-based instant ramen. immi is easy to prepare in the microwave or stovetop and you can have a bowl ready in minutes. Their 100% plant-based flavors include Spicy "Beef", Tom Yum "Shrimp", and Black Garlic "Chicken". immi also donates a fixed amount of profits from every purchase to support causes fighting hunger. To learn more, visit www.immieats.com .

