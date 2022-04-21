U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,507.58
    +48.13 (+1.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,486.02
    +325.23 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,642.62
    +189.55 (+1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,054.53
    +16.35 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.71
    +1.52 (+1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,945.50
    -10.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    24.79
    -0.48 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0880
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8860
    +0.0460 (+1.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3064
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.4280
    +0.5010 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,685.12
    +1,068.24 (+2.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    993.31
    +21.39 (+2.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,637.22
    +8.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Immigrant credit FinTech Pillar raises $16.9M pre-seed led by Global Founders Capital and Backed VC

Mike Butcher
·2 min read

Immigrants to a new country can often be cash-rich. The problem is, is that they have no credit history in their new country. Plus, a consumer cannot take their credit file from one country to another. Furthermore, credit bureaus are rarely coordinated or joined up across countries. The upshot of this is that those that can get credit find themselves paying a disproportionately higher cost of borrowing. And immigrants have to start again every time they move to another country.

Companies like CapOne, Vanquis and NewDay have been promising to focus on this, but the problem remains a thorny one to solve. Credit fintech startups like Yonder, (raised £25.9M), Keebo (raised $6.9M) and Tymit ($21.5M) are attempting to address this.

Adding to this roster is Fintech startup Pillar which has now raised a pre-seed round of £13m ($16.9M) led by Global Founders Capital and Backed VC.

The company claims it will be able to provide immigrants with access to credit products when moving to a new country.

Founded by Revolut alumni Ashutosh Bhatt and CTO, Adam Lewis, Pillar has an Open Banking-led data and analytics engine which will be launched in Q3 in 2022.

In a statement Ashutosh Bhatt, CEO of Pillar, said: “Ever since I moved to the UK and found I couldn’t access any of the everyday products I had in India this has been a problem I have been passionate about solving. I arrived earning a good salary at Barclays and found I couldn’t even get an iPhone!”

The round also included angels such as the founders of WageStream, Peter Briffet and Portman Wills, as well as former VP and investor in AirBnB Oliver Jung.Ex-Revolut staff also participated including former CFO, Peter O’Higgins, ex-CMO Chad West, Neil Shah and Hardev Tumber.

Gerald Parloiu, Partner at Global Founders Capital, commented: “We are hugely excited about this investment. Pillar is a genuinely differentiated offering solving a big problem in the market using disruptive technologies.”

Recommended Stories

  • How to Make Your Grandmother Feel Special at Your Mother's Day Celebration

    Honor your family's matriarch with a few thoughtful details.

  • MIT's newest computer vision algorithm identifies images down to the pixel

    A team of researchers at MIT CSAIL, in collaboration with Cornell University and Microsoft, have developed STEGO, an algorithm able to identify images down to the individual pixel.

  • Netflix running ads may have one big downside effect: analyst

    Will an ad-based platform for Netflix be its financial savior? Not exactly, warns one top tech analyst.

  • ‘I’m already feeling guilty’: My uncle is leaving me a large inheritance, but excluding my siblings. Should I gift them money every year, or set up a trust?

    In the meantime, don’t make any promises to your siblings, or yourself. If either sibling protested the manner in which they received the money and felt like you were “lording” it over them or in some way making them feel “less than” they could always refuse it. Trusts are generally a good option when you want to save on estate taxes.

  • Tesla reports record profit, Elon Musk teases Cybertruck during earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi and Pras Subramanian discuss first quarter earnings for Tesla, production issues amid supply chain disruptions, consumer demand, cost increases, and inflation.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • Forget Apple and Bank of America: This Is Warren Buffett's Favorite Stock

    When it comes to building wealth, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett deserves to be in a class of his own. Although the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, isn't the wealthiest individual on the planet, he's delivered some of the most eye-popping investment returns over the past six decades. Since becoming CEO of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has overseen the creation of more than $760 billion in value for shareholders (himself included) and generated an average annual return of better than 20% on his company's stock.

  • Is Veru Stock a Buy Now?

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) is a bit of an oddball in biotech. It's developing medicines for breast cancer and treatment-resistant prostate cancer, but it's also trialing a therapy for severe COVID-19, not to mention making a globally distributed reproductive health product. With a gain like that, could Veru be a diamond in the rough?

  • United Airlines stock rises after hours despite earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down quarterly earnings results for United Airlines.

  • Kinder Morgan Gets 2022 Off to a Strong Start

    Last year, Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) delivered an earnings gusher in the first quarter by taking advantage of opportunities that arose when winter storms hit Texas. Because of that, the natural-gas pipeline giant went up against a tough comparable quarter this year. Kinder Morgan generated $1.455 billion of distributable cash flow during the first quarter, down 38% year over year.

  • As Putin eyes a date to declare victory, here’s a Ukraine scenario that could slam stocks by another 10%

    Markets are well past the initial shock of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict still needs to be resolved somehow. Here are the good, manageable and ugly scenarios.

  • Nvidia Could Be Big Tech’s Next Casualty. Evidence Is Piling Up.

    The red-hot maker of graphics chips is facing headwinds that range from the aftereffects of pandemic-era spending to waning demand from gamers.

  • Freeport-McMoRan stock pulls back, even as profit and revenue topped forecasts

    Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. pulled back 3.2% in premarket trading Thursday, after the gold and copper miner reported first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, while trimming its outlook for quarterly copper sales. Net income more than doubled to $1.53 billion, or $1.04 a share, from $718 million, or 48 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 beat the FactSet consensus of 94 cents. Revenue grew 36.1% to $6.60 bil

  • Is Teva Pharmaceuticals a Brilliant Contrarian Pick?

    Investing in this generic drugmaker would be a gamble, but there are reasons why it might be worth a look.

  • Nvidia stock falls despite Piper Sandler Buy rating

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Piper Sandler reiterating its buy rating on chipmaker Nvidia.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • Why PayPal Plunged Today

    PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) investors have had a rough go of it lately, and Wednesday wasn't any better, with the stock down 6.7% as of 1:43 p.m. ET. The stock is now down nearly 70% from its 52-week highs. There wasn't much in the way of "new" news on Wednesday, but a financial analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities kept his "underweight" rating on the stock and lowered his price target.

  • Exxon upgraded to outperform while Chevron downgraded at RBC

    Exxon Mobil was upgraded to outperform from sector perform and its target price raised to $100 from $90 by RBC Capital Markets, saying the company will be one of the key beneficiaries of a tight refined oil products market. "With the world (and energy policy) now turned on its head, we believe XOM has two key advantages relative to peers 1) it is the largest refiner among the majors; and 2) it screens well on upstream portfolio longevity, an area we expect to be under increased scrutiny in a hig

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Market

    Warren Buffett is once again demonstrating why he's called the Oracle of Omaha. While the S&P 500 is floundering, shares of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) have jumped close to 17% year to date. A big part of Berkshire's impressive gain is due to even better performances from individual stocks in its portfolio.