U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,861.59
    -56.73 (-1.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,909.64
    -345.22 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,138.89
    -199.47 (-1.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,772.70
    -53.88 (-2.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.68
    +0.96 (+1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.70
    +38.10 (+2.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.60
    +0.44 (+2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0643
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6950
    -0.2300 (-5.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    +0.0111 (+0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9620
    -1.2000 (-0.88%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    20,588.27
    +499.08 (+2.48%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    453.46
    -0.37 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,748.35
    -131.63 (-1.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,143.97
    -479.18 (-1.67%)
     

Immix Biopharma Confirms No Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank or Silvergate Bank

Immix Biopharma, Inc.
·1 min read
Immix Biopharma, Inc.
Immix Biopharma, Inc.

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases, today confirms that neither ImmixBio, nor any of its subsidiaries, have any exposure to Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) or Silvergate Bank.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.
Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio™) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Our proprietary SMARxT Tissue-Specific™ Platform produces drug candidates that circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all 3 components of the tumor micro-environment (TME). We believe ImmixBio’s TME Normalization™ technology severs the lifelines between the tumor and its metabolic and structural support. Learn more at www.immixbio.com

Investor Contact
Suzanne Messere
Stern Investor Relations
Suzanne.Messere@sternir.com

Company Contact
irteam@immixbio.com


Recommended Stories