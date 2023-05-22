U.S. markets close in 33 minutes

Immix Biopharma's Subsidiary Says Investigational CAR T Therapy Shows 100% Response Rate In Amyloidosis

Vandana Singh
·2 min read

Immix Biopharma Inc's (NASDAQ: IMMX) subsidiary Nexcella Inc announced updated AL Amyloidosis clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1b/2a NEXICART-1 study of its BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma and light chain (AL) amyloidosis.

Additional NXC-201 clinical data was presented on eight Amyloidosis patients relapsed/refractory to Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) Darzalex (daratumumab)-based regimens.

The highlights of the data presented include:

  • The overall response rate of 100% (8/8)

  • The complete response rate of 63% (5/8) (MRD 10-5)

  • The organ response rate of 75% (6/8)

  • Zero grade 4 cytokine release syndrome (CRS) events were reported.

  • The best responder had a duration of response of 16.5 months as of the data cutoff of May 11, 2023, with the response ongoing.

  • Rapid organ response is believed to be related to a fast reduction of free light chain toxicity.

Data demonstrates that BCMA CAR-T therapy is well tolerated and potentially efficacious for advanced, relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis.

Earlier this month, Immix Biopharma announced early interim data from the IMMINENT-01 Phase 1b/2a trial combining tissue-specific therapeutic IMX-110 with BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE) / Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) tislelizumab, for advanced solid tumors.

100% Tumor Shrinkage at two months was observed in advanced metastatic colorectal cancer demonstrated by IMX-110 + tislelizumab combination in the first cohort of patients who received the lowest IMX-110 dose.

Price Action: IMMX shares are up 4.88% at $1.72 on the last check Monday.

