U.S. markets open in 6 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.50
    +1.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,620.00
    +25.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,447.25
    +14.25 (+0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,959.00
    -6.60 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.86
    +1.04 (+1.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.10
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1164
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.66
    -2.83 (-9.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3419
    +0.0019 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4420
    +0.2520 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,161.48
    -993.98 (-2.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    850.12
    +7.67 (+0.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Immorna Biotherapeutics Expands Its R&D Footprint in RTP, NC and Appoints Key Senior Scientific Leaders

·6 min read

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorna Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immune-oncology drug and viral vaccine development company with both proprietary self-replicating mRNA and conventional (non-replicating) mRNA technologies expands its R&D footprint in the US. Today, Immorna announces appointment of Drs. NgocDiep Le, Jeffrey Ulmer, Marcin Bugno, Lan Feng, and Mr. Jeffrey Carey to key roles, strengthening its exiting strong leadership team.

"Our RNA Encodes Innovation. Since its founding, Immorna has established robust processes that can efficiently and consistently produce high quality and potent self-replicating and conventional mRNA. Immorna has also developed an arsenal of different mRNA delivery vehicles, including thermal-stable ones. With several of our programs under regulatory filing, Immorna is quickly transitioning into a clinical stage company. In the meanwhile, our GMP pilot plant has built up capability to produce sufficient clinical trial materials for supporting large scale trials," said Zihao Wang, PhD, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immorna, "the R&D presence in RTP, NC will further drive our innovation in new mRNA modalities and delivery vehicles, and diversify the applications of our platform technology by advancing more drug candidates into clinical development. Today, I am extremely excited to announce the strong addition to our scientific leadership team. With no doubt, these talented and experienced drug developers will jumpstart our R&D operation in RTP, NC and help expand our pipelines in the near future."

NgocDiep Le, MD. PhD. will serve as Immorna's Global Chief Medical Officer.

"mRNA is a promising platform technology that has the potential to serve as an alternative or even superior to traditional recombinant protein-based therapies. With its unique technologies in self-replicating and conventional mRNA, Immorna positions itself well in both the therapeutics and viral vaccine fields. I am extremely excited to join Immorna and look forward to working with our talented team members in developing life-saving medicines and vaccines for patients in dire needs," said Dr. NgocDiep Le.

Dr. Le brings to Immorna over 20 years of drug development experience across early-to-late phases of oncology clinical development. She is a senior medical oncologist, physician-scientist, and business executive with a track record of success in bringing innovative medicines to patients. She possesses extensive drug development experience in the US and globally throughout her tenure, achieving multiple successful IND and NDA/BLA submissions. Prior to joining Immorna, Dr. Le served as CMO at NeolmmuneTech and Verastem. Previously, she held executive positions with increasing responsibilities at Medlmmune/AstraZeneca, Novartis, GSK and Amgen. Dr. Le received her BS in Biology from the California Institute of Technology and earned her MD/PhD degrees from Stanford University School of Medicine. She completed a Medical Oncology Fellowship at the Duke Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Jeffrey Ulmer will serve as Immorna's Chief Scientific Advisor.

"Immorna's approach to applying the self-replicating mRNA (srRNA) technology to developing immune-oncology drugs can realize the full potential of srRNA well beyond infectious diseases," said Dr. Ulmer, "I am excited to join the talented team at Immorna and look forward to applying my experience in RNA replicon and viral vaccine development to help advance the diverse pipeline at Immorna." Jeffrey has over 30 years of preclinical research and early development experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. He is one of the pioneers in developing the self-replicating mRNA technology for vaccines against viral infectious diseases. Prior to joining Immorna, Jeffrey Ulmer was Head of Preclinical R&D at GSK Vaccines US; Global Head of External Research and Site Head of US Vaccines Research at Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics; Head of Immunology and Cell Biology at Chiron Corporation; Senior Research Fellow at Merck Research Laboratories. He holds a PhD in Biochemistry from McGill University and completed his Postdoctoral Fellowship at Yale University.

Dr. Marcin Bugno will serve as Vice President of RNA Development.

"I am thrilled to join Immorna Biotherapeutics. I am amazed by what Immorna has accomplished in the past years and very impressed by Immorna's diverse pipeline. I believe the company's unique platforms in both mRNA and delivery vehicles give Immorna a distinct competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving fields of mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. I look forward to contributing to Immorna's long term success," said Dr. Bugno. Marcin has nearly 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry, including 7 years directly related to mRNA research and process development. Prior to joining Immorna, Marcin was Senior Director of Analytical and Process Development at Istari Oncology; Director of Drug Substance, Technical R&D at GSK Vaccines US; Senior Manager and Senior Scientist at Novartis Vaccines, US. He holds a PhD degree in Biochemistry from Jagiellonian University and completed his post-doctoral training at University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

Mr. Jeffrey Carey will serve as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs.

Mr. Jeffrey Carey is a successful senior executive with over 25 years of Regulatory Affairs management experience in development of a variety of biopharmaceutical products such as vaccines, cell and gene therapies, immunotherapeutics, and small molecule drugs. Jeffrey has an established track record representing organizations to regulatory authorities both in the US and throughout the world. Jeffrey's areas of expertise include regulatory strategy, interaction with health authorities, and directing quality submissions including INDs and BLAs/NDAs. His experience also includes achieving designations for orphan products, breakthrough and fast-track indications, and a rare pediatric priority review voucher. Jeffrey worked with products ranging from early development to the approval stage and beyond into post-marketing and lifecycle management. Most recently, Mr. Carey served as Executive Director, Head of Regulatory Affairs at NeoImmuneTech (NIT), where he developed regulatory strategies as well as managing several teams that generated successful IND and CTA submissions; Global Regulatory Affairs Leader for GSK Vaccines, where he worked on defining strategies for the self-amplifying mRNA based early programs of the US Vaccine Discovery Group. Additionally, Mr. Carey held senior Regulatory Affairs positions at companies such as Altimmune, Wellstat Therapeutics, Sucampo Pharma, Novavax, ICON, and Novartis during his long industry tenure.

Dr. Lan Feng will serve as Senior Director of RNA Delivery and Formulation.

Dr. Feng has over 10 years of professional experience in pharmaceutical research and development including direct experience with mRNA CMC development. Lan brings deep knowledge of formulation/drug product (DP) development across different phases of drug development. Lan specializes in protein and nucleic acid drug formulation and process development. Prior to joining Immorna, Dr. Feng was Associate Director, DP Development at Seqirus CSL; Senior Scientist of Formulation Development at Alcami Corporation and Eisai Inc. Lan holds a PhD in Molecular Pharmaceutics from University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.

About Immorna

Immorna is a fast-growing biotech company that focuses on developing self-replicating and conventional mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines. Since its founding, Immorna has built a robust CMC platform for mRNA synthesis, purification, and analytical testing that is well suited for clinical and commercial development. In addition, with its state-of-the-art screening tools Immorna has developed an arsenal of mRNA delivery vehicles including polymers and lipid nanoparticles featuring multiple proprietary ionizable cationic lipids suitable for intramuscular, intravenous or tissue-targeting delivery. Immorna has a diverse pipeline spanning cancer immunotherapy, infectious diseases, rare genetic diseases, and cosmetology.

Immorna's footprint includes Hangzhou and Shanghai in China, and RTP, NC in the US.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immorna-biotherapeutics-expands-its-rd-footprint-in-rtp-nc-and-appoints-key-senior-scientific-leaders-301471331.html

SOURCE Immorna

Recommended Stories

  • Viewpoint: School board leadership matters for Oklahoma kids

    There are many Oklahoma school board elections on Feb. 8. School board elections draw some of the lowest turnout and little publicity.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night

    MBA Student by Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer by Night It’s one thing to be an MBA student. It’s another to be an MBA student while performing six days per week in the Hamilton ensemble. For Sam Aberman, ... The post MBA Student By Day, ‘Hamilton’ Dancer By Night appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Moved On From Your Job? Here’s What to Do With Your Old 401(k), and Why to Do It

    Financial pros say savers should generally roll over 401(k) and similar accounts from old employers into an individual retirement account. A Roth IRA conversion might also be something to consider.

  • Australia to Scrap QE, Revise Up Inflation as Rate Debate Builds

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Major TitleAustralia’s central bank will jet

  • Saudi Digital Security Firm Elm Sets IPO Price at Top of Range

    (Bloomberg) -- Elm Co., a digital security firm owned by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, set the final offer price for its initial share sale at the top of a range as investors flock to the kingdom.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qata

  • Citrix Systems Near $13 Billion Buyout by Elliott, Vista: WSJ

    A takeover would be the biggest leveraged buyout in recent months, ending the lull that followed a flurry of them in 2021, WSJ reports.

  • Global Gas Demand Growth Hit by Europe’s Energy Crisis, IEA Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Global demand for natural gas will increase only marginally this year as declining use in Europe stifles a post-pandemic recovery in consumption of the fuel.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open

  • Cathie Wood Boosts Robinhood Buying With Stock at Record Low

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Robinhood Markets Inc. shares as the online broker’s stock dropped to a record low following earnings that fell short of Wall Street expectations. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNad

  • Buyback Regulation Concerns Are Overblown, Tokyo Stock Exchange Chief Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sent a chill through local markets late last year with talk of introducing restrictions on share buybacks, but the head of the Tokyo Stock Exchange says investors have little to fear. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nea

  • Asia stocks make tentative gains, Brent tops $91

    Asian shares swung higher on Monday as Wall Street futures stabilised, though tests loom ahead as UK interest rates are expected to rise this week and surging oil prices add to worries over inflation. Lunar New Year holidays made for thin conditions and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.6% in slow trade. Japan's Nikkei bounced 1.3% from a 14-month trough, though local data on industrial output and retail sales undershot forecasts.

  • Asian markets follow Wall Street higher at start of holiday week

    Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher Monday at the start of a week when China, South Korea and Southeast Asian markets will close for the Lunar New Year holiday.

  • Valuation: What's wrong with trillion-dollar companies?

    The idea that 1% of the companies in the index account for about 25% of the total market value is jarring, and some folks see that as a vulnerability for the stock market.

  • ConocoPhillips to sell Permian Basin assets to another Houston-based co. for $440M

    When ConocoPhillips announced in September it would purchase Royal Dutch Shell’s Permian business for $9.5 billion cash, CEO Ryan Lance said his company would start selling off other oil and gas producing acreage to the tune of $4 billion to $5 billion by 2023.

  • Aussie, Kiwi Tumble Despite Higher than Expected Inflation

    New Zealand’s annual CPI hit a 30-year high and Australia’s core inflation rose at its fastest annual pace since 2014 in the December quarter.

  • Amundi’s Cash-Rich Gulf Clients Look Beyond U.S. to China, India

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe’s largest asset manager said its wealthy clients in the Persian Gulf are looking beyond U.S. markets and instead focusing more on equities in developing nations like China and India.Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qata

  • Ralph Lauren Partners With Franklin Ventures on Consumer Tech

    Ralph Lauren is making an investment in Franklin Ventures, which is looking to put money to work at women-led tech companies.

  • Dutch telco KPN hikes dividend as earnings rise

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Dutch telecom company KPN announced on Monday a new share buyback program and a higher dividend over 2022, as its core profit rose on the back of growing mobile revenues. The largest telecom provider in the Netherlands said it would buy back 300 million euros ($335 million) worth of its own shares this year, while it expected to increase its dividend by 5% over this year. "Although cost savings were moderate, productivity increased considerably and improving service revenues supported growth in EBITDA, while free cash flow exceeded our guidance", Chief Executive Joost Farwerck commented on KPN's 2021 results in a statement.

  • Major Investors Hold Ground on Russian Debt Amid Ukraine Crisis

    Some international investors are holding on to Russian debt, betting that a diplomatic solution to the crisis over Ukraine could spark a rally.

  • AlphaTrAI Quant Says Risk-Parity Old Guards Are About to Suffer

    (Bloomberg) -- In the era of rising rates, there’s no shortage of people on Wall Street sounding the alarm on the systematic trade known as risk parity. Most Read from BloombergAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldSpotify Adds Covid Notices in Effort to Stop Rogan BoycottsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsBoeing Is Set to Launch Its First New Jet in Nearly Five Years With 50-Plane Qatar DealNadal Wins Australian Open for Record 21st Ma