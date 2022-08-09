U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

ImmPACT Bio Names Vikram Lamba as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Business Development

·3 min read

—Senior healthcare executive with three decades' global experience across large pharma and diverse start-up organizations in finance and business development—

WEST HILLS, Calif., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT Bio"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer, today announced the appointment of Vikram Lamba, M.B.M. as chief financial officer (CFO) and head of business development. Mr. Lamba replaces Anat Nursella, who served as CFO at ImmPACT Bio since late 2020.

Vikram Lamba, M.B.M., ImmPACT Bio CFO
Vikram Lamba, M.B.M., ImmPACT Bio CFO

"Vikram is a senior finance executive with extensive global healthcare experience and a demonstrated track record across the industry spectrum covering both large pharma companies as well as diverse startup environments, and I am thrilled to welcome him to ImmPACT Bio as our chief financial officer," said Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., M.B.A., president and CEO, ImmPACT Bio. "His broad industry experience in strategic and operational financial areas, especially creating value and scale at start-up companies, combined with his depth of expertise in business development and M&A, will be of great benefit to ImmPACT Bio as we advance our pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies that harness the immune system and address key challenges for current cell therapies in cancer."

"On behalf of the entire ImmPACT Bio team, I want to sincerely thank Anat for her leadership during the transformative period of growth, including consummation of the merger with Kalthera and the Series B financing. Her expertise and commitment across broad areas have been invaluable, and we look forward to her continued partnership as the general manager of our Israel operations," added Dr. Ramachandra.

"It is exciting to join ImmPACT Bio at its current stage of successful product development and help scale-up and deliver the pipeline of next-generation CAR T-cell therapies," said Mr. Lamba. "In addition to generating excellent clinical data, ImmPACT Bio has assembled a world-class team and I look forward to being part of that team to deliver on our mission to bring curative therapies to patients living with cancer."

Mr. Lamba is a seasoned healthcare executive with deep and extensive global industry experience across numerous pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations in the areas of management, M&A, finance, corporate development, and strategic alliances. He joins ImmPACT Bio from ChromaCode, Inc., where he was CFO. Previously, Mr. Lamba served in executive leadership positions at Civica, Inc., (CFO); Fortuna Fix (CFO and chief operating officer); Zosano Pharma Corporation (CEO and member of the board of directors); and Predictive Biosciences, Inc. (CFO and chief business officer). Before then, he was vice president (VP) of corporate development at Advanced Medical Optics, Inc. (acquired by Abbott), and was CFO and VP of finance at GeneOhm Sciences, Inc. (acquired by Becton Dickinson). He also has more than 16 years of global experience in various positions at Bayer AG, where he was a Division CFO, and Burmah Castrol PLC.

Mr. Lamba received an undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from The University of Science and Technology in India and a master's degree in business management (MBM) from the Asian Institute of Management, where he spent his final year as an exchange student at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

About ImmPACT Bio
ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the discovery of transformative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients who have exhausted their treatment options. The company's logic-gate-based CAR T-cell platforms address key biological challenges in treating cancer. ImmPACT Bio's technologies are specifically designed to prevent antigen escape, prevent 'on-target – off-tumor' toxicities, and overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and Gideon Gross, Ph.D., from the MIGAL-Galilee Research Institute. For more information, visit www.immpact-bio.com.

(PRNewsfoto/ImmPACT Bio USA Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/ImmPACT Bio USA Inc.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/immpact-bio-names-vikram-lamba-as-chief-financial-officer-and-head-of-business-development-301601718.html

SOURCE ImmPACT Bio

