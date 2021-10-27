U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,565.72
    -9.07 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,573.23
    -183.65 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,295.57
    +59.86 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,260.16
    -35.91 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.28
    -2.37 (-2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,796.90
    +3.50 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.13
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3739
    -0.0025 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8030
    -0.3260 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,527.09
    -3,598.02 (-5.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,403.33
    -70.99 (-4.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Immunai announces a $215M Series B as its 'immune cell atlas' matures

Emma Betuel
·4 min read

Biotech startup Immunai has been on a roll when it comes to funding. The company that set out to create an atlas of the human immune system in 2018 had raised about $80 million by February 2021. On Wednesday, the company announced another significantly larger round: a $215 million series B.

Immunai has been building a massive dataset of clinical immunological information. It combines genetic information, along with other data like epigenetic changes or proteomics (the study of proteins), to map out how the immune system functions. Then machine learning is applied to identify what targets might be useful for drugmakers, what drugs might cause toxic reactions, and ultimately predict how a patient might respond to a potential treatment.

Immunai claims this dataset, called the Annotated Multi-omic Immune Cell Atlas, AMICA, is the largest in the world.

This round, which was led by Koch Disruptive Technologies, with participation from Talos VC, 8VC, Alexandria Venture Investments, Piedmont, ICON, and others, brings the company’s total funding to $295 million.

Noam Solomon, Immunai’s co-founder and CEO, told TechCrunch this massive jump in funding comes down to a major change in the type of insights AMICA has yielded.

The platform is currently being used to develop and refine cell therapies for neuroblastoma in conjunction with the Baylor College of Medicine. Solomon also says the company is working to publish a paper showing it can identify specific gene targets that tell whether a patient will respond to certain therapies.

In the meantime, Solomon says, the company has been able to move from simply showing correlative data to causative data.

“Probably a year ago we were showing strong correlative data – that certain insights we have can explain relationships between certain genes and cells,” he says. “Today we have more causal inference results. We are able to show that things we are doing with our functional genomic platform are actually causing certain results.”

Let’s be clear: Immunai is far from the only company looking to harness cell-level data, and put it into action. There are plenty of companies, large and small, playing in the same space. Immunai stands apart, per Solomon, for two reasons.

First is the sheer size of the dataset Immunai is building. Immunai has been collaborating with over 30 companies and academic institutions (Memorial Sloan Kettering, Harvard, Stanford, and the Baylor College of Medicine, to name a few). But the company has also diversified the types of biological data it's collecting, analyzing and managing through two major acquisitions this year.

In March, Immunai acquired Dropprint Genomics, a company working on methods to perform single-cell sequencing at scale for an undisclosed amount. Solomon adds Dropprint had made “interesting progress on autoimmunity." Over he summer, Immunai acquired Nebion, a Swiss company that had spent 13 years building gene expression datasets. They also had about 70 external partnerships with hospitals and institutions, notes Solomon.

Both acquisitions “really accelerated the size of the database," says Solomon. However, M&A strategy remains to acquire complementary technologies. Immunai’s data acquisition strategy, going forward, is still largely built on creating more partnerships.

The second reason Solomon believes Immunai stands out comes down to its handling of all this information. Solomon calls Immunai an engineering-first company, because he’s just as interested in building the infrastructure to support the dataset as it is about the data itself.

It’s also why, he notes, about 50 percent of the company’s 120-person workforce is coming from pure tech or engineering backgrounds.

“I think there are very few companies in the space that are trying to do more than create a small dataset and apply sophisticated machine learning tools,” he says. “Our approach is the opposite. We believe we need to build a robust database that we will be able to feed and grow, with the data engineering tools to make sure that our algorithms can run on 100,000 samples.”

This round will be used to bring in more employees and to keep enriching the immunological dataset (and backend infrastructure that can support it) at the company’s disposal.

From a business perspective, it also means the company is less dependent on up-front payments with future partners. The new financing shifts the company’s focus.

“We don’t have a reliance on stronger upfront payments. We care much more about success-based payments,” Solomon said.

Recommended Stories

  • What Is Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Up To?

    Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) founder Jack Ma has been touring Dutch research institutions to pursue his agriculture technology interests, SCMP reports. What Happened: China has a sizeable agricultural sector, where almost 40% of residents live in rural areas. China badly needs technological innovations in agriculture due to limited farmland, a shrinking rural workforce, and natural disasters. Photographers snapped Ma personally visiting several research institutes in the Netherlands fo

  • Royal Helium Commences Drilling in SE Saskatchewan and Bolsters Technical Team

    Royal Helium Ltd. ("Royal" or the "Company") (TSXV: RHC) is pleased to announce that licenses and permits have been received for its first helium well on the Ogema block which is scheduled to spud on November 1st. Panther Drilling's Rig #4 is now mobilizing to Ogema-1, located approximately 80 km west of Weyburn in SE Saskatchewan. Once Ogema-1 drilling is completed, the rig will move to Ogema-2, currently being licensed, and permitted. Ogema is the first helium specific drilling program to ever

  • Nasa calls for new ways to announce discovery of alien life amid fears of misunderstandings

    Nasa scientists have called for the world to agree on a productive way to announce the potential discovery of alien life on another planet. Various representatives of the space agency – including its chief scientist, James Green – noted that the interest in any such announcement is likely to be very high. What’s more, there is the real possibility that life beyond Earth could be discovered relatively soon, they note.

  • Behold, Black ‘Superionic Ice’ Is the Latest Phase of Matter

    A team of scientists has discovered evidence of a novel, black "superionic" water ice that represents a wholly new phase of matter. The post Behold, Black ‘Superionic Ice’ Is the Latest Phase of Matter appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Astronomers Discover First Possible Planet Outside of Milky Way

    A team of astronomers using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory has found evidence of an planet outside the Milky Way galaxy for the first time. The post Astronomers Discover First Possible Planet Outside of Milky Way appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Boston Named World's Top Biotech Hub as the City's Leading Biotech Companies Continue to Make Major Breakthroughs

    Image provided by Unsplash The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. With over 1,000 biotech companies calling the Greater Boston area home, the Massachusetts capital has become the world’s top biotech hub, generating some of the most innovative developments in the manufacturing of treatments and diagnostics. Some factors behind Boston’s emergence include its proximity to Harvard Medi

  • Next-Generation Sequencing: Helping to Better Understand the Impact of Climate Change in Our Future

    By Paula Dowdy

  • How Much Is Elon Musk Worth?

    The CEO of rocket producer SpaceX and electric car maker Tesla, Elon Musk is changing the way the world moves. He wears many hats, including inventor, executive and futurist -- roles that have paid...

  • Intermap Signs New Master Services Agreement with Dewberry Under the $850 Million U.S. Geological Survey Geospatial Products and Services Contract

    Intermap Technologies (TSX: IMP) (OTCQX: ITMSF) ("Intermap" or the "Company"), a global leader in geospatial content development and intelligence solutions, today announced the signing of a new Master Services Agreement with Dewberry under its recently awarded U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Geospatial Products and Services (GPSC4) prime contract. Intermap has been a subcontractor on the USGS GPSC contracts since 2010, collecting, processing, and delivering LiDAR and IFSAR elevation data in suppor

  • The Rising Sustainability Challenge

    Vertical indoor farms are helping farmers reach incredible heights in sustainability.

  • Residue of ancient life found on 2.5 billion-year-old ruby

    The ruby was formed when life on Earth was far less diverse than it is today.

  • Analyst Report: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

    Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (16% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (17%); life science solutions (38%); and lab products and services (38%).

  • DNA linking dogs to extinct wolves suggests man's best friend may have origins in East Asia, not Europe

    Scientists may have just discovered that the Japanese wolf (Canis lupus hodophilax), which went extinct over a century ago, might be the closest relative of modern dogs after studying the genomes of nine Japanese wolves. The discovery: Joined by his colleagues, evolutionary biologist Yohey Terai from the Graduate University for Advanced Studies in Japan discovered this connection by comparing the genome sequence of the extinct wolves with 11 Japanese dogs, including shiba inus, in their study published on Oct. 11, according to Science.

  • SpaceX needs to fix toilet problems before weekend launch

    During SpaceX’s first private flight last month, a tube came unglued, spilling urine onto fans and beneath the floor

  • Boeing reports Q3 loss as 787, Starliner woes drag down results

    Troubles with the 787 jet and a delayed NASA test launch were a drag for Boeing in the third quarter, resulting in another loss reported Wednesday as the aviation giant tries to fully recover from earlier stumbles.

  • Neutrino result heralds new chapter in physics

    A new chapter in physics is here, says a team that hunted for a key building block of the Universe.

  • This 6,000-Year-Old Leaf Is Found in Perfect Condition

    While doing pre-construction investigations for a new road, Oxford archeologists discovered a treasure trove of preserved ancient items including Stone Age tools, pottery, and seeds. The findings shed light on humans’ early transition from hunter-gatherers to farmers.

  • Mammoths were driven to extinction by climate change, DNA research shows

    For millions of years, woolly mammoths wandered through icy regions of Earth – until they suddenly vanished, with the last survivors dying out around 4,000 years ago.

  • Blue Origin unveils plans for commercial space station

    The privately-funded outpost will provide a destination in orbit after the International Space Station is retired.

  • Blue Origin announces plan to develop commercial space station

    Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin on Monday unveiled plans to develop a commercial space station called "Orbital Reef." Why it matters: The private space station, which will be nearly as large as the International Space Station, would be the first of its kind and comes amid growing interest in the private space industry.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The project is a collaboration involving Blue Origin and five other industry leaders, including Sierra Space and